Does Fiber Make You Gassy?

Having gas stinks; often literally. But it's something that everyone deals with, and at a far more frequent rate than you might imagine. The average person passes gas about 14 times per day, Johns Hopkins Medicine experts estimate. Gas can be the result of swallowing too much air (while sipping on something fizzy, chewing gum or eating too quickly). It can also be triggered by the way our gut microbiome interacts with the food we eat, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

In rare cases, conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), food intolerances, constipation and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) can contribute to your overall gas production, so if you think that something else might be "off," check in with your doctor. But the vast majority of the time, it's a symptom that relates to the fact that a whopping 95% of American adults don't consume enough fiber on a regular basis. Then when we do (or even inch ever closer to our fiber quota), our guts can revolt. The result? Gas.

Why Do We Need Fiber, Anyway? A Refresher On the Health Benefits of Fiber

"Fiber is a type of carbohydrate found in plant-based foods that our bodies cannot fully digest or absorb," explains Kenneth Brown, M.D., a gastroenterologist in Plano, Texas and the host of the Gut Check Project podcast. "Instead, fiber travels through the digestive system intact, providing various health benefits along the way."

There are two main types of fiber:

dissolves in water, forming a gel-like substance in the digestive tract. "It's less likely to cause gas production than insoluble fiber for most people," Dr. Brown says. You'll find soluble fiber in oatmeal, beans, lentils and some fruits and vegetables. Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water, and instead adds bulk to the stool. "It can sometimes cause more gas in people with dysbiosis [an imbalanced, less healthy gut microbiome] since it does not form the gel-like matrix of soluble fiber but arrives in the colon intact," Dr. Brown adds. Insoluble fiber comes tucked inside nuts, seeds and skins of fruits and vegetables.

A bit of gas is a small price to pay for the many health benefits of fiber. Cynthia Sass, M.P.H., M.A., RD, CSSD, a board certified sports dietitian in private practice in Los Angeles, specializing in plant-based performance nutrition gives us the cliff notes about why we should eat more fiber:

Promotes fullness, which supports weight management

Aids in the regulation of blood sugar and insulin levels

Plays a role in overall digestive health and bowel regularity

Fosters a healthy gut microbiome, which is linked to immunity, anti-inflammation and mood

Supports high-quality sleep

Helps reduce blood cholesterol to fend off heart disease

Lowers the risk of certain cancers and type 2 diabetes

Why Fiber Might Make You Gassy

As you can see, fiber is an important nutrient that plays a crucial role in maintaining good digestive (and overall) health, but fiber—especially of the insoluble variety—can also cause gas and bloating in some individuals.

"When gut bacteria break down and ferment fiber, gas is created as a byproduct," Sass says, including hydrogen, methane and carbon dioxide. "That gas can build up in your digestive tract like air inflating a balloon, causing bloating and flatulence."

When our gut microbiome is thriving, fiber is digested by our gut bacteria, leading to small amounts of gas and the production of beneficial metabolites, such as short-chain fatty acids, Dr Brown explains.

"However, in a gut with an imbalance of good to bad bacteria, certain types of bacteria may dominate over others, causing them to produce more gas when they break down fiber. This increase in gas can lead to discomfort," he adds.

8 Tips For How to Eat More Fiber and Experience Less Gas

Yes, it is possible to eat too much fiber, and one of the downstream effects of that can be gas and boating. That being said, most of us are currently falling significantly short of our Rx (15 grams compared to the recommended 25 to 31 grams recommended by the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans).

So to get closer to your fiber targets for the day—without having gas all day—try these tips from Sass and Dr. Brown.

Gradually increase your fiber intake over several weeks or months, Dr. Brown says. (These 12 high-fiber foods are a good place to start!) Sass suggests thinking of eating fiber like exercise for your digestive tract: "Like any muscle that experiences an increased workload, your GI tract needs to adapt, so it's important not to overload it with too much additional fiber all at once," she says. "Going from eating 10 to 15 grams per day to 50 grams overnight is like going from being inactive to running five miles—it's too much too fast." Keep a journal. To know where you're starting, how much more fiber to shoot for, plus what else might be impacting your gas and bloating levels, Sass advises clients to use a tracking tool for a short-term basis (she likes My Fitness Pal) to get a baseline. "Journaling may help you notice some patterns," Sass says, especially when you take note of what, when and how much you eat and drink as well as your physical activity level and compare them to your symptoms.

"You can improve your microbial diversity by supplementing it with a probiotic that has been shown to survive to the colon, like a spore-based one," Dr. Brown says. Check out what to look for on the label to choose the best probiotic supplement. Ask a registered dietitian if you should consider an elimination diet. Eliminating certain foods from your diet for a period of time can help you identify food intolerances or sensitivities that may be causing excessive gas, Dr. Brown explains. "Lactose, gluten and FODMAPs are common culprits." If you get the green light from a dietitian that it might be a good idea for you, ask them for a custom menu or try our elimination diet meal plan.

The Bottom Line

If you experience an uptick in gas after eating a fiber-rich recipe, you're not alone. To tame your tummy as you score all the health benefits of fiber, take your time adding more fiber to your diet, add a probiotic to your daily routine, keep a journal to note any symptom-triggers, drink water early and often throughout the day and lace up your shoes for a post-meal walk.

"If you're stumped after taking all of these steps, talk with your healthcare provider or consider meeting with a registered dietitian who can tailor a plan based on your needs and goals," Sass says.