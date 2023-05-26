Quick & Easy Anti-Inflammatory Dinners (Weekly Plan & Shopping List!)

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Whether cooking feels like a chore or your favorite way to wind down, everyone can benefit from easy and quick dinners. With this weekly plan, you'll have dinner on the table in just 25 minutes or less. And better yet, these dishes are packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients that may help quell pesky symptoms from chronic inflammation. Enjoy!

Your Meal Plan

Over the last few years, inflammation has been getting lots of buzz. And the market is full of products and supplements claiming to provide anti-inflammatory benefits. And while not all inflammation is bad, and actually, short-term inflammation is essential to healing, low-grade, long-term inflammation can increase the risk of disease. Lack of sleep, living with chronic stress, smoking and a diet low in nutrients, are all factors that increase inflammation. And while not all can be easily managed, we can start by making more nutritious food choices, especially those with anti-inflammatory benefits.

It's true what they say, "You eat first with your eyes," and for me, it's all about the colors. Friday's Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach is a bright, colorful dinner that is deliciously appealing. This recipe is ready in 25 minutes, plus comes together in a single skillet for easy cleanup on busy weeknights. Added bonus: the spinach, peppers and garlic in the recipe are rich in vitamins C, K and quercetin, all anti-inflammatory nutrients that can protect you from chronic diseases. For a well-rounded meal, I'll serve this dish with farro, which amps up the protein and fiber content—two nutrients that also support disease prevention.

Sunday: Old Bay Salmon with Lemony Mashed Peas with a side of Simple Cabbage Salad

Monday: Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressingpaired with whole-wheat sourdough bread

Tuesday: Seared Halibut Fish Tacos with Cilantro Slaw

Wednesday: One-Pot Chicken & Broccoli Pasta

Thursday: 25-Minute Sweet Potato & Bean Enchiladas with a side of Marinated Cherry Tomato Salad

Friday: Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach with a side of farro

Something to Sip On

Sparkling water is one of my favorite drinks of all time, whether it's with some lime juice and salt (what we call a "suero" in Mexico) or fruity flavored. And this Grapefruit Soda has been my favorite since it was published in April. The grapefruit juice adds a delicious tarty flavor and beautiful orange color, plus, along with the lemon juice, some vitamin C. And the agave syrup makes it a perfectly balanced drink. Garnish with some grapefruit peel and bring on the summer vibes with a refreshing sip.

What's Inspiring Me This Week

Memorial Day is not traditionally celebrated in Mexico, though we have national holidays to remember our deceased heroes, like el día de los Niños Héroes. However, my husband and I decided to celebrate it this year and host a small gathering with friends. And Ina's Memorial Day menu sounds about right. From a crunchy iceberg salad to baked potatoes with whipped feta cheese, I can't wait to start cooking!

I wish you all a great week, and if you have any questions or requests for future newsletters, please let me know by emailing ThePrep@eatingwell.com! Don't forget to add a recipe review if you try one.