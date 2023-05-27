7-Day Gut-Healthy Meal Plan for Diabetes

A gut-healthy meal plan with probiotics and prebiotics that's appropriate for people with diabetes.

By
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
A portrait of Breana Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD, is EatingWell's former test kitchen & editorial operations manager. During her time at EatingWell, Breana oversaw the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Breana has a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu London, a Wine Spirit & Education Trust-trained sommelier and a registered dietitian.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 27, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a wire rack with Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Keeping your gut happy isn't just about healthy digestion. Research, including a 2020 article in the World Journal of Diabetes, shows that gut health may play a big role in developing and managing diabetes. And the benefits of gut health don't stop there. A healthy gut microbiome can also promote heart health, reduce the risk of colon cancer and improve your mood and sleep.

Even the smallest changes in your diet and lifestyle can shift the microorganisms, AKA the little "bugs" of bacteria, viruses and fungi known as the gut microbiome, per a 2021 article in Nutrients. A diet filled with probiotics and prebiotics is key to boosting the good bugs. While you can get probiotics and prebiotics in pill form, they're also readily available in many healthy foods.

Probiotics that are healthy bacteria for your gut can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce insulin resistance, per a 2021 article in Gut Microbes. Good sources of probiotics include yogurt, sauerkraut and miso. Along with probiotics, you should also consider prebiotics—the food for healthy gut probiotic bacteria. Prebiotics contain a type of fiber called fermentable fiber that promotes the growth of helpful gut microbes while also reducing bad bacteria. Good fermentable fiber sources include artichokes, garlic, oats, and soybeans.

This 7-day meal plan features healthy probiotic foods, like sauerkraut and yogurt, that boost the number of good bacteria in the gut and prebiotic foods, like whole grains and high-fiber fruits and vegetables, that feed those good-gut bacteria. And because this meal plan is specifically for people with diabetes, we skipped foods that are high in saturated fat and sodium and low in fiber like highly-processed, high-added-sugar foods, artificial sweeteners and red meat.

This meal plan is set at 1,500 calories, which is a calorie level that promotes weight loss for most people. For those with different calorie goals, we also include modifications for 1,200 calories and 2,000 calories per day.

Foods with Probiotics and Prebiotics

Healthy probiotic foods boost the number of good bacteria in the gut while prebiotic foods feed those good-gut bacteria. Here's a list of foods that are naturally high in each.

Probiotic-Rich Foods

Probiotics are foods that have beneficial bacteria from fermented foods. These include:

  • Yogurt
  • Kefir
  • Miso
  • Sauerkraut
  • Kimchi
  • Tempeh
  • Kombucha

Prebiotic-Rich Foods

As mentioned above, foods that feed probiotics are called prebiotics, and these are generally indigestible carbohydrates and fibers such as gums, pectins, inulin and resistant starches. Foods with prebiotics in high amounts include:

  • Garlic
  • Leeks, especially the green part
  • Asparagus
  • Artichokes
  • Bananas
  • Seaweed
  • Jerusalem artichokes
  • Dandelion greens
  • Soybeans
  • Mushrooms
  • Oats

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals

Here's what to prep ahead to make it easy to eat healthy during the busy work week. There are other "Meal-Prep Tips" throughout the week. Be sure to read those ahead of time to know what more prep can be done during the week.

  1. Make Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups on the evening of day 2 to have for breakfast on days 3 through 5.
  2. On day 1, make extra brown rice for dinner to use for the Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice on day 2. One cup of dry brown rice will make 3 cups cooked.

Day 1

a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
Ana Cadena

Breakfast (292 calories, 4g fiber)

A.M. Snack (250 calories, 10g fiber)

  • 1 1/4 cups edamame in pods

Lunch (304 calories, 12g fiber)

P.M. Snack (268 calories, 11g fiber)

  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (383 calories, 7g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 105 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,114 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and reduce blackberries to 1/4 cup at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat slice bread with 1 tablespoon peanut butter to breakfast, 1 medium apple at lunch, and increase to 2 servings salmon at dinner.

Day 2

Blueberry-Lemon Yogurt Toast
Photographer / Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist / Marianne Williams, Prop Stylist / Christina Daley

Breakfast (300 calories, 9g fiber)

A.M. Snack (260 calories, 4g fiber)

  • 1 15-ounce plain kombucha
  • 1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (404 calories, 5g fiber)

P.M. Snack (230 calories, 11g fiber)

  • 1/3 cup roasted chickpeas
  • 2 clementines

Dinner (302 calories, 3g fiber)

Meal-Prep Tip: Make Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups for breakfast on days 3 through 5. Reserve some of the chicken from the Baked Chicken with Onions & Leeks at dinner tonight to use for the Creamy Pesto Chicken Salad with Greens tomorrow.

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 90 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,510 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M. snack and reduce roasted chickpeas to 2 Tbsp. at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 eggs at breakfast, 1/2 cup almonds at A.M. snack, and increase to 2 servings of chicken at dinner.

Day 3

creamy pesto chicken salad with greens

Breakfast (291 calories, 7g fiber)

A.M. Snack (200 calories, 8g fiber)

  • 1 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (383 calories, 4g fiber)

P.M. Snack (154 calories, 6g fiber)

  • 1 cup sliced cucumbers
  • 1/3 cup hummus

Dinner (481 calories, 6g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 87 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,724 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and reduce hummus to 2 Tbsp. at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to breakfast, increase to 1 3/4 cups edamame at A.M. snack, and increase to 1/2 cup hummus at P.M. snack.

Day 4

Roasted Root Veggies and Greens over Spiced Lentils

Breakfast (285 calories, 5g fiber)

A.M. Snack (278 calories, 5g fiber)

  • 1 15-ounce plain kombucha
  • 2 clementines
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (325 calories, 12g fiber)

P.M. Snack (158 calories, 2g fiber)

Dinner (452 calories, 14g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 56 g protein, 171 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 73g fat, 1,025 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M. snack and ranch dressing at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted cashews to breakfast, increase to 1/4 cup almonds at A.M. snack and increase to 2 cups bell pepper and add 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to P.M. snack.

Day 5

7582910.jpg

Breakfast (370 calories, 7g fiber)

A.M. Snack (195 calories, 2g fiber)

  • 1 1/2 cups sugar snap peas
  • 2 hard-boiled eggs

Lunch (332 calories, 8g fiber)

P.M. Snack (142 calories, 6g fiber)

Dinner (454 calories, 9g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 53 g protein, 188 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,311 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/2 cup blueberries at breakfast, omit A.M. snack and reduce to 1 serving avocado-yogurt dip and omit cucumber at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1/3 cup chopped walnuts to P.M. snack.

Day 6

Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

Breakfast (382 calories, 11g fiber)

A.M. Snack (108 calories, 1g fiber)

  • 2 plums
  • 1 hard-boiled egg

Lunch (345 calories, 13g fiber)

P.M. Snack (262 calories, 1g fiber)

  • 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted cashews

Dinner (406 calories, 8g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 75 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,546 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and swap 1 1/2 cups sugar snap peas for the cashews at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1/4 cup unsalted cashews to P.M. snack.

Day 7

8115128.jpg

Breakfast (303 calories, 9g fiber)

A.M. Snack (201 calories, 4g fiber)

  • 1 medium banana
  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter

Lunch (535 calories, 10g fiber)

P.M. Snack (30 calories, 1g fiber)

  • 1 plum

Dinner (434 calories, 8g fiber)

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 66 g protein, 130 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,016 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Swap to 1 small banana and omit peanut butter at A.M. snack and change lunch to 1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 Tbsp. peanut butter at A.M. snack and add 2 cups edamame in pods to P.M. snack.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Prediabetes
6930282.jpg
7-Day High-Protein Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
7-Day No-Sugar High-Fiber Meal Plan
4535699.jpg
7-Day Meal Plan to Gain More Muscle
Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta
7-Day No-Sugar Low-Sodium Meal Plan
Red Lentil Soup with Saffron
7-Day No-Sugar Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Diabetes
Greek Muffin-Tin-Omelets With Feta and Peppers on white plate
7-Day Meal Plan for Insulin Resistance
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale
7-Day No-Sugar High-Protein Meal Plan for Diabetes
Greek Muffin-Tin-Omelets With Feta and Peppers on white plate
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Healthy Immunity
Bowl of spinach salad
Anti-Inflammatory Diabetes Meal Plan
One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan
7-Day No-Sugar High-Protein Meal Plan
Chicken Hummus Bowls
High Blood Pressure Meal Plan
Chopped Salad with Chickpeas, Olives & Feta
7-Day Vegetarian Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure
Thai Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles
Vegan Diet Plan to Help You Lose Belly Fat
3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups
7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Diabetes
Greek Salad with Edamame
Clean Eating Meal Plan for Beginners