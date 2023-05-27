Meal Plans Meal Plans for Diabetes 7-Day Gut-Healthy Meal Plan for Diabetes A gut-healthy meal plan with probiotics and prebiotics that's appropriate for people with diabetes. By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Instagram Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD, is EatingWell's former test kitchen & editorial operations manager. During her time at EatingWell, Breana oversaw the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Breana has a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu London, a Wine Spirit & Education Trust-trained sommelier and a registered dietitian. A healthy gut microbiome can also promote heart health, reduce the risk of colon cancer and improve your mood and sleep. Even the smallest changes in your diet and lifestyle can shift the microorganisms, AKA the little "bugs" of bacteria, viruses and fungi known as the gut microbiome, per a 2021 article in Nutrients. A diet filled with probiotics and prebiotics is key to boosting the good bugs. While you can get probiotics and prebiotics in pill form, they're also readily available in many healthy foods. Probiotics that are healthy bacteria for your gut can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce insulin resistance, per a 2021 article in Gut Microbes. Good sources of probiotics include yogurt, sauerkraut and miso. Along with probiotics, you should also consider prebiotics—the food for healthy gut probiotic bacteria. Prebiotics contain a type of fiber called fermentable fiber that promotes the growth of helpful gut microbes while also reducing bad bacteria. Good fermentable fiber sources include artichokes, garlic, oats, and soybeans. 5 Ways to Improve Your Gut Health When You Have Diabetes This 7-day meal plan features healthy probiotic foods, like sauerkraut and yogurt, that boost the number of good bacteria in the gut and prebiotic foods, like whole grains and high-fiber fruits and vegetables, that feed those good-gut bacteria. And because this meal plan is specifically for people with diabetes, we skipped foods that are high in saturated fat and sodium and low in fiber like highly-processed, high-added-sugar foods, artificial sweeteners and red meat. This meal plan is set at 1,500 calories, which is a calorie level that promotes weight loss for most people. For those with different calorie goals, we also include modifications for 1,200 calories and 2,000 calories per day. Foods with Probiotics and Prebiotics Healthy probiotic foods boost the number of good bacteria in the gut while prebiotic foods feed those good-gut bacteria. Here's a list of foods that are naturally high in each. Probiotic-Rich Foods Probiotics are foods that have beneficial bacteria from fermented foods. These include: YogurtKefirMisoSauerkrautKimchiTempehKombucha Prebiotic-Rich Foods As mentioned above, foods that feed probiotics are called prebiotics, and these are generally indigestible carbohydrates and fibers such as gums, pectins, inulin and resistant starches. Foods with prebiotics in high amounts include: GarlicLeeks, especially the green partAsparagusArtichokesBananasSeaweedJerusalem artichokesDandelion greensSoybeansMushroomsOats How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals Here's what to prep ahead to make it easy to eat healthy during the busy work week. There are other "Meal-Prep Tips" throughout the week. Be sure to read those ahead of time to know what more prep can be done during the week. Make Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups on the evening of day 2 to have for breakfast on days 3 through 5. On day 1, make extra brown rice for dinner to use for the Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice on day 2. One cup of dry brown rice will make 3 cups cooked. Day 1 Ana Cadena Breakfast (292 calories, 4g fiber) 1 serving Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothie 2 hard-boiled eggs A.M. Snack (250 calories, 10g fiber) 1 1/4 cups edamame in pods Lunch (304 calories, 12g fiber) 1 serving Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas P.M. Snack (268 calories, 11g fiber) 1 cup blackberries1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds Dinner (383 calories, 7g fiber) 1 serving Miso-Maple Salmon 1/2 cup cooked brown rice 1 cup steamed broccoli Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 105 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,114 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and reduce blackberries to 1/4 cup at P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat slice bread with 1 tablespoon peanut butter to breakfast, 1 medium apple at lunch, and increase to 2 servings salmon at dinner. Day 2 Photographer / Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist / Marianne Williams, Prop Stylist / Christina Daley Breakfast (300 calories, 9g fiber) 1 serving Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast 1 scrambled egg 1 cup blackberries A.M. Snack (260 calories, 4g fiber) 1 15-ounce plain kombucha1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds Lunch (404 calories, 5g fiber) 1 serving Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice P.M. Snack (230 calories, 11g fiber) 1/3 cup roasted chickpeas2 clementines Dinner (302 calories, 3g fiber) 1 serving Baked Chicken with Onions & Leeks 1 small baked sweet potato Meal-Prep Tip: Make Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups for breakfast on days 3 through 5. Reserve some of the chicken from the Baked Chicken with Onions & Leeks at dinner tonight to use for the Creamy Pesto Chicken Salad with Greens tomorrow. Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 90 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,510 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M. snack and reduce roasted chickpeas to 2 Tbsp. at P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 eggs at breakfast, 1/2 cup almonds at A.M. snack, and increase to 2 servings of chicken at dinner. Day 3 Breakfast (291 calories, 7g fiber) 1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups 1/2 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt 1/2 cup raspberries A.M. Snack (200 calories, 8g fiber) 1 cup edamame in pods Lunch (383 calories, 4g fiber) 1 serving Creamy Pesto Chicken Salad with Greens 1 medium peach P.M. Snack (154 calories, 6g fiber) 1 cup sliced cucumbers1/3 cup hummus Dinner (481 calories, 6g fiber) 1 serving Salmon Rice Bowl Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 87 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,724 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and reduce hummus to 2 Tbsp. at P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to breakfast, increase to 1 3/4 cups edamame at A.M. snack, and increase to 1/2 cup hummus at P.M. snack. Day 4 Breakfast (285 calories, 5g fiber) 1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups 1/2 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt 1/2 cup sliced strawberries A.M. Snack (278 calories, 5g fiber) 1 15-ounce plain kombucha2 clementines3 tablespoons unsalted dry-roasted almonds Lunch (325 calories, 12g fiber) 1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich P.M. Snack (158 calories, 2g fiber) 1 cup sliced red bell pepper 2 tablespoons Homemade Ranch Dressing Dinner (452 calories, 14g fiber) 1 serving Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 56 g protein, 171 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 73g fat, 1,025 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M. snack and ranch dressing at P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted cashews to breakfast, increase to 1/4 cup almonds at A.M. snack and increase to 2 cups bell pepper and add 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to P.M. snack. Day 5 Breakfast (370 calories, 7g fiber) 1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups 1 cup low-fat plain kefir 1 cup blueberries A.M. Snack (195 calories, 2g fiber) 1 1/2 cups sugar snap peas2 hard-boiled eggs Lunch (332 calories, 8g fiber) 1 serving Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad 1 medium apple P.M. Snack (142 calories, 6g fiber) 1 cup sliced cucumber 1 medium carrot 2 servings Avocado-Yogurt Dip Dinner (454 calories, 9g fiber) 1 serving Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burgers Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 53 g protein, 188 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,311 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/2 cup blueberries at breakfast, omit A.M. snack and reduce to 1 serving avocado-yogurt dip and omit cucumber at P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1/3 cup chopped walnuts to P.M. snack. Day 6 Breakfast (382 calories, 11g fiber) 1 serving Artichoke & Egg Tartine 1 large peach A.M. Snack (108 calories, 1g fiber) 2 plums1 hard-boiled egg Lunch (345 calories, 13g fiber) 1 serving No-Cook Black Bean Salad 1/2 cup watermelon P.M. Snack (262 calories, 1g fiber) 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted cashews Dinner (406 calories, 8g fiber) 1 serving Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 75 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,546 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and swap 1 1/2 cups sugar snap peas for the cashews at P.M. snack. To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1/4 cup unsalted cashews to P.M. snack. Day 7 Breakfast (303 calories, 9g fiber) 1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast 1/2 cup raspberries A.M. Snack (201 calories, 4g fiber) 1 medium banana1 tablespoon peanut butter Lunch (535 calories, 10g fiber) 1 serving Chopped Chicken & Sweet Potato Salad P.M. Snack (30 calories, 1g fiber) 1 plum Dinner (434 calories, 8g fiber) 1 serving Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 66 g protein, 130 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,016 mg sodium To make it 1,200 calories: Swap to 1 small banana and omit peanut butter at A.M. snack and change lunch to 1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad. To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 Tbsp. peanut butter at A.M. snack and add 2 cups edamame in pods to P.M. snack.