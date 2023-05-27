7-Day Gut-Healthy Meal Plan for Diabetes

Keeping your gut happy isn't just about healthy digestion. Research, including a 2020 article in the World Journal of Diabetes, shows that gut health may play a big role in developing and managing diabetes. And the benefits of gut health don't stop there. A healthy gut microbiome can also promote heart health, reduce the risk of colon cancer and improve your mood and sleep.

Even the smallest changes in your diet and lifestyle can shift the microorganisms, AKA the little "bugs" of bacteria, viruses and fungi known as the gut microbiome, per a 2021 article in Nutrients. A diet filled with probiotics and prebiotics is key to boosting the good bugs. While you can get probiotics and prebiotics in pill form, they're also readily available in many healthy foods.

Probiotics that are healthy bacteria for your gut can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce insulin resistance, per a 2021 article in Gut Microbes. Good sources of probiotics include yogurt, sauerkraut and miso. Along with probiotics, you should also consider prebiotics—the food for healthy gut probiotic bacteria. Prebiotics contain a type of fiber called fermentable fiber that promotes the growth of helpful gut microbes while also reducing bad bacteria. Good fermentable fiber sources include artichokes, garlic, oats, and soybeans.

This 7-day meal plan features healthy probiotic foods, like sauerkraut and yogurt, that boost the number of good bacteria in the gut and prebiotic foods, like whole grains and high-fiber fruits and vegetables, that feed those good-gut bacteria. And because this meal plan is specifically for people with diabetes, we skipped foods that are high in saturated fat and sodium and low in fiber like highly-processed, high-added-sugar foods, artificial sweeteners and red meat.

This meal plan is set at 1,500 calories, which is a calorie level that promotes weight loss for most people. For those with different calorie goals, we also include modifications for 1,200 calories and 2,000 calories per day.

Foods with Probiotics and Prebiotics

Healthy probiotic foods boost the number of good bacteria in the gut while prebiotic foods feed those good-gut bacteria. Here's a list of foods that are naturally high in each.

Probiotic-Rich Foods

Probiotics are foods that have beneficial bacteria from fermented foods. These include:

Yogurt

Kefir

Miso

Sauerkraut

Kimchi

Tempeh

Kombucha

Prebiotic-Rich Foods

As mentioned above, foods that feed probiotics are called prebiotics, and these are generally indigestible carbohydrates and fibers such as gums, pectins, inulin and resistant starches. Foods with prebiotics in high amounts include:

Garlic

Leeks, especially the green part

Asparagus

Artichokes

Bananas

Seaweed

Jerusalem artichokes

Dandelion greens

Soybeans

Mushrooms

Oats

How to Meal Prep Your Week of Meals

Here's what to prep ahead to make it easy to eat healthy during the busy work week. There are other "Meal-Prep Tips" throughout the week. Be sure to read those ahead of time to know what more prep can be done during the week.

Make Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups on the evening of day 2 to have for breakfast on days 3 through 5. On day 1, make extra brown rice for dinner to use for the Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice on day 2. One cup of dry brown rice will make 3 cups cooked.

Day 1

Ana Cadena

Breakfast (292 calories, 4g fiber)

1 serving Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothie

2 hard-boiled eggs

A.M. Snack (250 calories, 10g fiber)

1 1/4 cups edamame in pods

Lunch (304 calories, 12g fiber)

1 serving Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

P.M. Snack (268 calories, 11g fiber)

1 cup blackberries

1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Dinner (383 calories, 7g fiber)

1 serving Miso-Maple Salmon

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

1 cup steamed broccoli

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 105 g protein, 149 g carbohydrates, 43 g fiber, 56 g fat, 1,114 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and reduce blackberries to 1/4 cup at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 whole-wheat slice bread with 1 tablespoon peanut butter to breakfast, 1 medium apple at lunch, and increase to 2 servings salmon at dinner.

Day 2

Photographer / Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist / Marianne Williams, Prop Stylist / Christina Daley

Breakfast (300 calories, 9g fiber)

1 serving Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast

1 scrambled egg

1 cup blackberries

A.M. Snack (260 calories, 4g fiber)

1 15-ounce plain kombucha

1/4 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (404 calories, 5g fiber)

P.M. Snack (230 calories, 11g fiber)

1/3 cup roasted chickpeas

2 clementines

Dinner (302 calories, 3g fiber)

1 serving Baked Chicken with Onions & Leeks

1 small baked sweet potato

Meal-Prep Tip: Make Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups for breakfast on days 3 through 5. Reserve some of the chicken from the Baked Chicken with Onions & Leeks at dinner tonight to use for the Creamy Pesto Chicken Salad with Greens tomorrow.

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 90 g protein, 155 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 59 g fat, 1,510 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M. snack and reduce roasted chickpeas to 2 Tbsp. at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 eggs at breakfast, 1/2 cup almonds at A.M. snack, and increase to 2 servings of chicken at dinner.

Day 3

Breakfast (291 calories, 7g fiber)

1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1/2 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (200 calories, 8g fiber)

1 cup edamame in pods

Lunch (383 calories, 4g fiber)

1 serving Creamy Pesto Chicken Salad with Greens

1 medium peach

P.M. Snack (154 calories, 6g fiber)

1 cup sliced cucumbers

1/3 cup hummus

Dinner (481 calories, 6g fiber)

1 serving Salmon Rice Bowl

Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 87 g protein, 143 g carbohydrates, 31 g fiber, 68 g fat, 1,724 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and reduce hummus to 2 Tbsp. at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to breakfast, increase to 1 3/4 cups edamame at A.M. snack, and increase to 1/2 cup hummus at P.M. snack.

Day 4

Breakfast (285 calories, 5g fiber)

1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

1/2 cup plain low-fat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sliced strawberries

A.M. Snack (278 calories, 5g fiber)

1 15-ounce plain kombucha

2 clementines

3 tablespoons unsalted dry-roasted almonds

Lunch (325 calories, 12g fiber)

1 serving Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

P.M. Snack (158 calories, 2g fiber)

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

2 tablespoons Homemade Ranch Dressing

Dinner (452 calories, 14g fiber)

1 serving Roasted Root Veggies & Greens over Spiced Lentils

Daily Totals: 1,498 calories, 56 g protein, 171 g carbohydrates, 38 g fiber, 73g fat, 1,025 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at A.M. snack and ranch dressing at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted cashews to breakfast, increase to 1/4 cup almonds at A.M. snack and increase to 2 cups bell pepper and add 1/4 cup chopped walnuts to P.M. snack.

Day 5

Breakfast (370 calories, 7g fiber)

1 serving Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups 1 cup low-fat plain kefir 1 cup blueberries



A.M. Snack (195 calories, 2g fiber)

1 1/2 cups sugar snap peas

2 hard-boiled eggs

Lunch (332 calories, 8g fiber)

1 serving Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (142 calories, 6g fiber)

1 cup sliced cucumber

1 medium carrot

2 servings Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Dinner (454 calories, 9g fiber)

1 serving Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burgers

Daily Totals: 1,492 calories, 53 g protein, 188 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 65 g fat, 1,311 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Reduce to 1/2 cup blueberries at breakfast, omit A.M. snack and reduce to 1 serving avocado-yogurt dip and omit cucumber at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1/3 cup chopped walnuts to P.M. snack.

Day 6

Breakfast (382 calories, 11g fiber)

1 serving Artichoke & Egg Tartine

1 large peach

A.M. Snack (108 calories, 1g fiber)

2 plums

1 hard-boiled egg

Lunch (345 calories, 13g fiber)

1 serving No-Cook Black Bean Salad

1/2 cup watermelon

P.M. Snack (262 calories, 1g fiber)

1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted cashews

Dinner (406 calories, 8g fiber)

1 serving Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 75 g protein, 145 g carbohydrates, 34 g fiber, 76 g fat, 1,546 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit A.M. snack and swap 1 1/2 cups sugar snap peas for the cashews at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/3 cup unsalted dry-roasted almonds to A.M. snack and add 1/4 cup unsalted cashews to P.M. snack.

Day 7

Breakfast (303 calories, 9g fiber)

1 serving Avocado-Egg Toast

1/2 cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (201 calories, 4g fiber)

1 medium banana

1 tablespoon peanut butter

Lunch (535 calories, 10g fiber)

1 serving Chopped Chicken & Sweet Potato Salad

P.M. Snack (30 calories, 1g fiber)

1 plum

Dinner (434 calories, 8g fiber)

1 serving Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables

Daily Totals: 1,503 calories, 66 g protein, 130 g carbohydrates, 32 g fiber, 87 g fat, 1,016 mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Swap to 1 small banana and omit peanut butter at A.M. snack and change lunch to 1 serving White Bean & Veggie Salad.

To make it 2,000 calories: Increase to 2 Tbsp. peanut butter at A.M. snack and add 2 cups edamame in pods to P.M. snack.