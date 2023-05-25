Trader Joe's Recalled Instant Cold Brew Coffee Due to Potential Glass Fragments in Containers

Trader Joe's just issued a recall on their Instant Cold Brew Coffee product. This is due to possible fragments of glass in the containers.

The impacted Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew Coffee containers were sold in stores presumably nationwide. The affected products have the following expiration date codes: 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024 and 12/30/2024.

Check your pantry for this recalled coffee, and if your product matches the above information, throw it away immediately or, according to the release, return it to a Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

There are currently no reported injuries connected to this recall. However, if you are experiencing health concerns that may be related to this recall, contact your health care provider as soon as possible.

For general questions, contact Trader Joe's customer relations at 1-626-599-3817 Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST. You can also send an email to the company by submitting product feedback here.