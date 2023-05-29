The 9 Best High-Fiber Snacks for People with Diabetes, According to Dietitians

From fending away hangar to avoiding wolfing down the next meal—snacks can offer many benefits. For starters, snacks can deliver essential nutrients to get you closer to meeting critical dietary needs that many may fall short on. Not to mention, they can help sustain healthy blood sugar levels, a primary part of healthy living for people with diabetes. According to the CDC, 1 in 10 people have diabetes, and 1 in 3 have prediabetes, a risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes in the future. Whether you have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes, making a good meal and snack choices helps keep your blood sugar levels healthy. "High-fiber foods, especially those high in soluble fiber, have been shown to improve glycemic control in people with diabetes," says Steph Magill, M.S., RD, CD, FAND.

Fiber, the roughage nutrient, is known for its amazing health benefits, from lowering cholesterol levels to relieving constipation. It can further help with inflammation, weight management and better blood sugar control, all important factors in living healthy with diabetes, per a 2020 review in PLOS Medicine. High-fiber snacks also curb your appetite by keeping you full for longer and helping maintain a healthy heart. What's the link between a healthy heart and diabetes? People with diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S., per the CDC. The upside is many high-fiber foods carry a slew of beneficial nutrients like antioxidants, protein, unsaturated fats, vitamins, complex carbohydrates and more, so you often get loads more than just fiber. Read on to unwrap our list of nine fiber-filled snacks that are best for diabetes and dietitian-approved!

1. Chia Pudding

Regardless of a late morning or evening snack, chia pudding is a tasty snack to enjoy at any time of the day. "If you're looking for a high-fiber snack that will keep you satisfied for hours and help lower your blood sugar, then adding chia pudding to your snack rotation is a must, " says Dani Lebovitz, M.S., RDN, CSSD, CDCES, certified diabetes care and education specialist in Franklin, TN and author of Where Does Broccoli Come From? A Book of Vegetables. It's jam-packed with fiber from chia seeds—pair it with fiber-rich fruit, and you're on your way to stabilizing your blood sugars. "The soluble fiber found in chia seeds slows digestion, preventing a spike in blood sugar and may improve your insulin resistance," says Lebovitz. Try our Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries for a whopping 13 grams of fiber per serving.

2. Roasted Beans

While some people delight in sweet-tasting snacks, others may crave a good crunch. "Additionally, to satisfy a salty, crunchy craving, try roasted chickpeas, soybeans or fava beans. These pack a flavorful crunch and are high in soluble fiber, six grams of fiber, and three grams of soluble fiber in a half cup," says Magill. Beans are packed with protein, which helps blood sugars rise more slowly versus spike quickly. They offer a neutral flavor that can be transformed with the help of flavor additions. Quickly turn your beans into a sweet or savory snack by seasoning them how you want. "Season chickpeas with a dusting of cinnamon and turmeric. Both have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help with complications of diabetes, " says Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD, Owner of Sound Bites Nutrition. Our Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas and Toasted Paprika Chickpeas are delicious recipes to try.

3. Popcorn

People may not realize popcorn is a whole grain, and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) gives their seal of approval for popcorn since coining whole grains as superstar foods. "A quarter cup of popcorn kernels contains around seven grams of fiber, making it a great snack to help you reach the fiber recommendation of 25 to 30 grams daily. You'll find great options in-store, but it's super simple to make at home. I like to make [my] 4-ingredient chocolate popcorn by shaking freshly popped kernels with chocolate chips, cocoa powder and a touch of salt," says Mackenzie Burgess, RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and recipe developer at Cheerful Choices. If you're looking for a savory popcorn snack, enjoy this Lemon-Parm Popcorn.

4. Popped Sorghum

Here's another whole grain (and popcorn alternative) brimming with nutrients to control blood sugar. "Sorghum is an ancient grain that naturally provides fiber, antioxidants, and many other important nutrients that support those with diabetes. Instead of snacking on popcorn, popping grains of sorghum results in a satisfying snack that doesn't get stuck in your teeth like the OG movie time snack can do. Sorghum is also an incredibly sustainable grain, making it a great option for those who are focused on making choices that are earth friendly. " says Lauren Manaker M.S., RDN, LD, a registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Nutrition Now, LLC.

5. Prunes

Grandpa was right; prunes really are good for you! Not only are they a poop-promoting food, but they may help keep your diabetes in check too. Prunes with no added sugars are one of the lowest glycemic index levels of all dried fruit. One serving contains 3 grams of natural fiber to help support steady blood sugar levels and digestive health, says NJ-based dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDCES author of 2 Day Diabetes Diet. "Often people with diabetes feel they need to steer clear of dried fruit, but that isn't the case," says Palinski-Wade. If prunes aren't all that appealing, you can try them in many ways! Palinski-Wade shares a pro tip for sneaking prunes into your eating routine without the fuss. She recommends pureeing prunes and using them as a sugar substitute in baked goods.

6. Oats

According to the American Heart Association, having diabetes increases the likelihood of high cholesterol, a major contributor to cardiovascular disease. "Oats are well known for their cholesterol-lowering effect, and they're great for blood sugars too! I love to incorporate them into my diet as oatmeal for breakfast, energy balls for a quick snack on the go, or into hearty banana oat muffins!" says Caroline Thomason, RD CDCES, a northern Virginia-based dietitian and diabetes educator. If you can think beyond having oatmeal for breakfast, you can include oats any time of the day. "They make a great anytime snack, and packets of instant oats can be taken anywhere. Choose varieties that do not have added sugar," says Magill. Our trusty Overnight Steel-Cut Oats recipe offers vitamins B12 and E and 7 grams of fiber to better meet fiber goals. And our Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls will help you beat an afternoon slump.

7. Berries

Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries contain many antioxidants, including anthocyanins and flavonoids. Antioxidant levels have shown to be lower with diabetes, per a 2019 study in Advances in Food and Nutrition Research. Bioactive compounds like antioxidants may improve insulin sensitivity, which improves blood sugar control and could combat diabetes complications. "Out of all the different kinds of fruit, berries are one of the most blood-sugar-friendly due to their high fiber content and low glycemic effect. One cup of berries, for example, will pack 5 grams of fiber for just 15 g of total carbs!" says Thomason. Raspberries bring the highest amounts of fiber, with 9 grams in one cup, nearly one-third of what's needed daily!

8. Nuts

Nuts pack an impressive nutrition trio of fiber, protein and healthy unsaturated fats. And they're low in carbohydrates, making them ideal to include in a diabetes-friendly diet. Whether almonds, walnuts, peanuts or pecans, nuts are filling and can lessen between-meal hunger. "Pistachios are a good source of plant protein and fiber with 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per 1/4 cup serving, says Burgess." Other winning nutrients in nuts are iron, vitamin E, zinc and magnesium. With that, magnesium might aid in blood sugar control per a 2023 study in Nutrients. "To spice up or change the flavor of your almonds, add cinnamon and sugar, cocoa powder, ranch powder, salt and vinegar or Parmesan cheese," says Molly Snyder, RDN, LDN. If you're not so nuts over nuts, try nut butter and use it as a dip for sliced apples, strawberries or unsweetened banana chips.

9. Apples

Gut health supports overall health, and that includes diabetes health too. Imbalance in your gut bacteria, or dysbiosis, can drive inflammation and insulin resistance–worsening diabetes, according to a 2020 study in Biomedicines. Apples may boost gut health with their prebiotic fiber, which feeds healthy gut bacteria (probiotics) so they can live. "Envy apples provide 3 grams of fiber per serving along with antioxidants and a satisfying crunch and flavor. What makes Envy apples so appealing is that their flesh stays whiter for longer, making them a great snack option for people who don't love eating sliced apples that are slightly browned," says Manaker.

What to Look for in a Diabetes-Friendly Snack

Follow Fiber: Regularly eating fiber may help improve insulin sensitivity and glycemic control, per a 2021 review in the Journal of Functional Foods. Consider high-fiber foods that offer three or more grams of fiber per serving.

Regularly eating fiber may help improve insulin sensitivity and glycemic control, per a 2021 review in the Journal of Functional Foods. Consider high-fiber foods that offer three or more grams of fiber per serving. Pick Protein: Snacks with protein are more likely to regulate your hunger. It can also help you maintain a steady rise in blood sugar and make your snack more satisfying.

Snacks with protein are more likely to regulate your hunger. It can also help you maintain a steady rise in blood sugar and make your snack more satisfying. Choose Healthy Fats: According to the ADA, unsaturated fats may have protective benefits to markers of heart health like cholesterol. That's good news for all people, especially people with diabetes who are prone to heart disease.

According to the ADA, unsaturated fats may have protective benefits to markers of heart health like cholesterol. That's good news for all people, especially people with diabetes who are prone to heart disease. Fight Back with Phytonutrients: Plant-forward foods such as whole grains, seeds, fruits and vegetables provide phytonutrients. Phytonutrients function like antioxidants and help stave off inflammation and enhance immune health, according to a 2021 review in the Journal of Clinical and Transformational Research.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, your need for between-meal eats depends on multiple factors, including your health history, whether you're on insulin, your physical activity levels and your eating pattern. Aiming for the right balance that aligns with your lifestyle and health goals is vital to managing your diabetes. Talk to your primary care provider, registered dietitian or certified diabetes educator to develop a customized meal plan that considers the timing of your meals and snacks. Our library of recipes, meal plans, and articles at Diabetes Diet Center can support and empower you to manage your diabetes your way.