The #1 Snack for Weight Loss When You Have Insulin Resistance, According to a Dietitian

Trying to lose weight when you have insulin resistance is a challenging fete. On the one hand, you may be told to reduce your caloric intake and increase your exercise to lose a few pounds. But on the other hand, you shouldn't skip meals or exercise without taking certain precautions if you have insulin resistance. And when it comes to smart snacking choices, the recommendations can become even less clear.

The good news is that many snacks are both weight-loss-friendly and appropriate for people with insulin resistance. And among the many snacks that are out there, one of the best choices is a classic fruit salad mixed with diced avocado. If you have never added avocado to your fruit salad, keep reading to learn exactly why this simple addition makes for a perfect snack for weight loss when you have insulin resistance.

What to Look for in a Weight-Loss-Friendly Snack for Insulin Resistance

Finding a snack that supports both weight loss and insulin resistance that actually tastes good is important for people on a specific health journey. Generally, there are some key components of a weight loss-friendly snack for those who are focused on managing their blood sugars:

Healthy Fat

According to a 2020 article in Circulation Research, insulin resistance is linked to a person's risk of experiencing chronic inflammation, which can be responsible for developing conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease. Including healthy fat in your snack choice, like omega-3 fatty acids, is a beneficial addition to a diet that supports weight loss and insulin resistance.

Fiber

Fiber is an indigestible carbohydrate that may help promote satiety. And because of this, it may support weight loss goals, per a 2019 study in The Journal of Nutrition. Fiber intake is also linked to a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a condition that people with insulin resistance are at risk of developing, per the American Diabetes Association.

No Added Sugar

According to a 2022 article published in Missouri Medicine, excessive consumption of added sugar leads to fat cells that are less sensitive to the effects of insulin, which drives the body to store more fat—a factor that does not support weight loss or blood sugar management. Unlike fruit, which has natural sugars and fuels the body with many nutrients, many sources of added sugars are essentially poor in nutrients, per 2020 research in Current Developments in Nutrition.

Nutrient-Dense and Low-Glycemic Carbohydrates

Despite what you may have heard, carbohydrates are an important part of a diet that supports insulin resistance. Fruit is a source of carbohydrates that also provides tons of fiber and micronutrients that may support weight loss and healthy blood sugar efforts. One study published in 2019 in Food & Function showed that consuming berries, a source of carbohydrates, fiber and micronutrients, help support healthy post-meal blood glucose levels among people with insulin resistance. Other data, including a 2021 study in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, shows that including whole fruit in your diet may reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Ultra-refined carbohydrates stripped of their fiber and nutrients, like pretzels, cookies and cakes, will not support these health outcomes the same way nutrient-dense carbs, like fruit, will.

The #1 Snack for Weight Loss When You Have Insulin Resistance

Snacking on the right food can help support weight loss and glucose management goals. This Feel Good Fruit Salad will do the trick if you are looking for a delicious snack that is easy to make, packed with nutrients, and helps support your health goals. Yes, avocado is technically a fruit, but it is seldom a go-to for a fruit salad recipe. And this simple addition includes macro and micronutrients that support both of these important health-related goals.

Why It's So Great

Doesn't Spike Your Glucose Levels

Avocados are virtually the only fruit with healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat). According to the USDA, just one-third of this fruit contains 4.5 grams of dietary fiber, which can slow the speed of digestion and make you feel full and stay satisfied longer—potentially helping you eat less and support weight management goals, per a 20219 article in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism. And unlike most other fruits, avocado contains 1 gram of naturally occurring sugar per serving and does not affect the glycemic response. Plus, the carbohydrate found in avocado is 79% fiber.

One study called the Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial published in 2022 in the Journal of the American Heart Association showed findings from researchers at four clinical centers who looked at the impact of consuming one fresh avocado a day for six months on weight-related measures, markers of cardiometabolic risk and diet quality. Despite the additional calories people consumed when they ate a daily avocado, this habit did not impact belly fat accumulation, body weight and fat in the liver, compared to those who didn't consume avocado. While The Avocado Nutrition Center supported this study, and results from one study cannot be generalized to larger populations, this study supports a growing body of evidence that suggests consuming heart-healthy avocados is associated with better diet quality and provides another reason to make fresh avocado part of your daily routine.

One serving of avocado contains 4% of the Daily Value of magnesium, which is a nutrient that helps regulate blood glucose levels and aids in the production of energy and protein, per the NIH.

Combining this low-carb fruit packed with important nutrients with other fruits containing natural sugars can be a surprisingly logical pairing. Bonus? Taking a bite of creamy avocado with sweet fruit tastes simply divine.

Provides Other Important Nutrients

Oranges are a lower-glycemic fruit, making them great additions to your weight loss-friendly fruit salad that is appropriate for people with insulin resistance, as data, such as a 2019 meta-analysis in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that low-glycemic index diets may be useful for glycemic control and may reduce body weight in people with prediabetes or diabetes.

Another study published in Nutrients in 2020 showed that increased intake of produce, including fruit, is a chief contributor to weight loss in women. Consuming whole fruit may support weight loss by playing a role in a reduction in eating rate, providing a satisfying low energy density food, and being a food with a low glycemic load that contains fiber.

And as mentioned above, data shows that eating whole fruit is linked to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

Other Tips to Lose Weight and Manage Insulin Resistance

Snacking on the right food isn't the only step you can take to lose weight and manage insulin resistance. Here are some other dietary and lifestyle tips to help you naturally achieve your health goal.

Include exercise in your daily habits

Prioritize quality and adequate sleep

Limit or avoid alcoholic drinks

Consume fiber with all of your meals

Healthily manage stress

The Bottom Line

Your dietary choices can have a profound impact on your weight and your insulin resistance. And choosing a snack that provides healthy fat, healthy carbs, fiber and micronutrients can help you accomplish your health goal, especially if this snack is enjoyed along with an overall healthy and balanced diet. So, the next time you crave a fruit salad, try a satisfying Feel Good Salad made with avocados, oranges and other delicious ingredients. Or, if you fancy other fruits to go with your avocado, try our Pineapple Avocado Salad or feel free to customize your snack according to your own taste preferences.