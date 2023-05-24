Joy Bauer's 4-Ingredient Pizza Mug Omelet Is an Easy High-Protein Breakfast

Who's up for breakfast pizza? Joy Bauer, the New York Times best-selling author and TODAY's resident dietitian, did it again. Remember when she shared her OG go-to breakfast pizza? Well this is even easier! She took to Instagram to give us this pizza-inspired omelet that's made in a mug in the microwave in a matter of minutes. As Joy's put it, "Mama Mia!"

This is not just any omelet. It's made in the microwave, for one. But it's also ultra-quick and made (and eaten) using only one-dish. Joy lists the prep time as 5 minutes, but it's possible that you could whip this up in under 3. And if you prep ingredients in advance, maybe even under a minute and half! Joy calls it "the easiest and quickest meal ever," and we can see why.

Here's what you need to get started:

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons of marinara sauce

2 to 4 tablespoons of grated mozzarella

Optional red pepper flakes (for a kick!)

In terms of equipment, all you need to make the mug omelet is a 12-ounce microwave-safe mug and a fork. Give that mug a little spritz of cooking oil, crack in the eggs and whisk them together. Then add the remaining ingredients for a pizza flavor-bomb, and whisk once more until everything is mingling nicely. Place the mug in the microwave, and cook it uncovered for 45 seconds, then stir with a fork to break everything up again. Repeat this once more: Cook for 45 seconds and stir. Microwave it one last time for 15 to 30 seconds, checking at the 15-second mark to see if it's done to your liking. If desired, top with a little extra cheese and zap it again for a final 15 to 30 seconds. Voilà! It's the easiest and quickest high-protein breakfast.

With the eggs and 2 tablespoons of cheese, this pizza mug omelet packs 16 grams of protein! But a good amount of protein isn't the only health benefit eggs provide. Eggs are rich in vitamin B12, choline and carotenoids that safeguard your vision.

But if pizza isn't your jam, or if you don't like or have marinara sauce, some commenters suggested subbing enchilada sauce or salsa. Joy applauded this switch, suggesting using a Mexican shredded cheese blend and eliminating the Italian seasoning. And if none of those appeal to you, you could also jazz up a mug omelet with pesto and Parmesan, harissa and cheddar or zhoug with feta. The possibilities are endless.