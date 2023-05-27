The #1 Fruit to Help You Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian

You may already know no one food could contribute to weight loss. Rather, it's a combination of factors—what you eat, how you eat and how much you eat—that could impact your weight loss goals. Vegetables and fruits, for example, are vital for maintaining a healthy weight. While all vegetables and fruits offer an array of nutrients that contribute to good health, certain ones, like raspberries, could be more beneficial for losing weight. Keep scrolling to discover what these tiny and mighty red berries offer.

Why Fruit Can Help with Weight Loss

Can Replace Higher Calorie Foods

Compared to other foods like savory snacks, sweet desserts and sweetened beverages, most whole fruits are nutrient-dense and low in calories. Fruit is rich in both fiber and water, which means they add volume to meals. This means that you can eat the same amount of food but consume fewer calories, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Helps Curb Hunger

With fruit, you have to chew it a lot to break it down. (Think about eating an apple.) Therefore, consuming adequate fruits and veggies can help slow the rate at which you're eating, according to a 2020 study published in Nutrients. Taking the time to chew offers numerous benefits, including tuning you into your hunger and fullness cues.

The Best Fruit to Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals

If your goal is to lose weight, make sure you're eating raspberries. These sweet little fruits are packed with fiber, antioxidants and antioxidants and have a satisfyingly sweet taste. Here's how they can support weight loss.

Pictured Recipe: Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries

Loaded with Fiber

One cup of raspberries, both fresh and frozen, provides close to 10 grams of fiber, according to the USDA. That's roughly one-third of the daily recommended fiber intake for men and women, per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Fiber poses numerous benefits. In addition to promoting weight loss, fiber helps keep you regular, slows down digestion and prevents sudden spikes in blood sugar for more steady energy throughout the day.

What's more, bacteria in your gut feed on fiber. Therefore, consuming fiber is key for a diverse and balanced gut microbiome, which plays a role in other aspects of your health, such as immune system function.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Antioxidants found in vegetables and fruits play a huge role in protecting your body's cells by neutralizing harmful free radicals to reduce disease-causing inflammation. And you just have to look at the gorgeous red hue of raspberries to know they're packed with antioxidants. In fact, raspberries are packed with specific antioxidants called anthocyanins, according to a study in the Journal of Berry Research in 2019. The fruits are also an excellent source of vitamin C, another antioxidant.

Naturally Sweet

Raspberries contain natural sugar that hit on that can satisfy your sweet tooth. Eat them by the handful or add them to a yogurt cereal bowl, salads, desserts and more.

Other Things to Consider When Trying to Lose Weight

Before you start your weight loss journey, consider your goals and motivation. For example, your goal might be to decrease your blood sugar or blood pressure in order to reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes or heart disease. You might also want to lose weight so that you can move easier without discomfort or be able to chase your kids around the park.

Remember that weight loss is not about achieving a specific number on the scale, but, as the CDC says, it's a lifestyle that involves a healthy diet, regular physical activity and other healthy habits. Weight loss doesn't happen overnight and requires commitment and lifestyle changes to maintain long-term, per 2019 research in Medical Clinics in North America. In addition, if you have a history of disordered eating or eating disorders, dieting can be a risk factor for triggering your symptoms.

At EatingWell, we have a Weight Loss section dedicated to answering common questions and meal plans to inspire you to make informed choices. Still, we recommend you talk to your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to support you in reaching your health goals.

The Bottom Line

Just because you're trying to lose weight does not mean you have to give up fruit. Raspberries are a number one fruit to support weight loss because they're low in calories and high in fiber, plus they're oh-so-sweet to satisfy a sweet tooth. Check out our Healthy Raspberries Recipes to explore different ways to eat these delicious fruits.