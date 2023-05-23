Martha Stewart Just Shared a Picture-Perfect Luncheon That Will Help You Use Up Your Spring Produce

Looking to use up your spring produce? Martha Stewart just shared a collection of dishes that can help with that. Seasonal produce like artichokes, asparagus, rhubarb and leafy greens star in Stewart's elegant luncheon that she recently posted all about on Instagram.

"A springtime luncheon for a visiting dignitary can be simple as long as the ingredients are extremely fresh," Stewart writes in the Instagram caption of her first of two posts.

While many of us aren't planning on hosting a dignitary any time soon, the lunch menu Stewart shared is perfect for hosting loved ones or any guest you're looking to impress. Here's how you can recreate her fresh and healthy spring luncheon.

Whole Stuffed Artichokes

After steaming whole artichokes, Stewart stuffed each hearty veggie with a poached egg, Hollandaise sauce and frisée. This veggie-forward main dish is perfect for a light lunch or dinner. Steaming artichokes is fairly easy, and her fillings are self-explanatory: just poach your eggs and add it to each artichoke's center, topping it with the sauce and greens. For more cheesy and herbaceous flavors, try our Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes.

Brioche Toast with Caviar

As if this first course couldn't be more luxurious, Stewart served caviar on brioche toast to complete each plate. This salty and savory finger food only requires two ingredients, but it is for expensive taste. If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, our Lentil "Caviar" is a delicious alternative to top off your toast.

Tomato Tart

While this lunch menu primarily uses up spring produce, Stewart introduces summer brightness with her beautiful tomato tart. Resembling our Tomato Pie, the tart looks to embrace peppery and cheesy flavors. Want a tomato tart with even more cheese? We feel you—our Tomato Ricotta Tart and Tomato Tart with Burrata are perfect for just that.

Steamed Asparagus with Fresh Garden Salad

This veggie combo was used as a side dish alongside the tomato tart, and it's probably the easiest dish on this menu. Steaming asparagus is one of the easiest ways you can cook it, and any simple green salad or greens that you have on hand will pair well with this complete meal. Stewart tossed her asparagus with a lemon-honey vinaigrette, which sounds perfect to us. Try our Lemon-Honey Dressing for similar flavors.

Palmiers with Baked Rhubarb & Crème Fraîche Ice Cream

Dessert after lunch? Yes, please! We're big fans of topping crème fraîche on our seasonal desserts, so the thought of crème fraîche ice cream sounds like a dream. And while Stewart's homemade Palmiers look lovely, store-bought pastries can be an easier option when cooking a large meal. Add ice cream and baked rhubarb with each pastry for a quick dessert your guests will adore.

