What Are Refined Carbs and Are They Bad for You? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say

Carbohydrates are the body's preferred energy source, providing essential fiber and other nutrients, such as B vitamins, iron and antioxidants. Refined carbohydrates are grains that have been processed or milled by removing one or more parts of the kernel; they are not whole grains. Processing extends shelf life and yields a softer, chewier texture; it also removes nutrients like B vitamins, fats and fiber, some of which can be added back in if a grain is enriched. White bread, white flour, white pasta and white rice are examples of refined carbohydrates.

Labeling foods as 'good' and 'bad' is problematic; it can perpetuate negative feelings about oneself or food and, in specific populations, result in restrictive eating. Refined carbohydrates are not bad for you but can contain fewer micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) and fiber than whole grains. And for people with certain health conditions, like diabetes, eating refined grains in isolation (without adding fiber, fat and protein) can cause blood sugars to rise.

Learn more about refined carbohydrates, the process in which they are made, and possible food alternatives to consider.

What Are Refined Carbohydrates?

Refined carbohydrates are processed grains. According to the Whole Grains Council, a "refined grain" is the term used to refer to grains that are not whole; they are missing one or more of their three key parts (bran, germ or endosperm).

Refined carbohydrates are complex carbohydrates, meaning they contain long strands of sugar molecules which categorize them as starches. Structurally they are not the same as 'simple carbohydrates,' a term used to define carbohydrates that contain one or two glucose molecules. Simple carbohydrates are mono (one) or di (two) saccharides. Mono and disaccharides make up the sugars in foods such as table sugar, juice, fruit and milk. Not all are created equal; some are more nutrient dense than others.

Here is a list of refined carbohydrates:

White flour

White bread like Italian bread, bagels, rolls, buns, wraps, English muffins

Pastries, cookies, cakes, muffins

Certain cereals

Breakfast foods like waffles, pancakes

White flour crackers and pretzels

Pizza dough

White rice

You can purchase whole grain varieties; always check the labels. According to the American Heart Association, a product is considered a whole grain if the first ingredient reads whole or whole grain. One hundred percent whole wheat bagels are whole grains, as are corn tortillas or whole-grain English muffins.

The Refining Process

A whole grain remains intact; it contains three parts: the bran, germ and endosperm. The bran, the outer skin of a grain kernel, contains fiber, antioxidants and B vitamins. In contrast, the germ is the embryo of the grain. It can potentially sprout a new grain and is where healthy fats, minerals, fiber, and protein reside. Removing the bran and the germ is a process that yields products like white bread and white rice.

Refined grains are usually enriched with B vitamins and iron that are lost during processing. But, fiber and other minerals found in whole grains like vitamin E, potassium and magnesium are not usually added back in. However, this isn't always the case. Some refined grains, like cereal, can be fortified with additional vitamins and minerals. That's why it is also important to read labels to know what nutrients you are getting.

Preservatives and other ingredients may be added to refined grains to enhance visual and taste appeal as well as increase shelf life by preventing mold and staleness.

Refined vs. Complex Carbohydrates

Complex carbohydrates are the sugar structures found in grains, legumes and starchy vegetables like squash and potatoes. They are called oligosaccharides or polysaccharides. Refined carbohydrates are a type of complex carbohydrate. Like most foods, certain varieties are more nutrient dense than others. For example, a slice of whole grain bread verse white bread contains more fiber.

Are Refined Carbs Bad for You?

Refined carbohydrates can serve a purpose in an eating plan. You may eat them because they help you enjoy eating or because they are a staple in your culture. Consuming refined carbohydrates as a quick fuel source or during athletic training cycles when you are competing can help prevent you from experiencing an upset stomach. However, if you only eat refined carbohydrates, you can miss out on critical nutrients like fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It's important to assess your overall eating pattern and how that impacts your health.

According to a 2021 review in Advances in Nutrition, a diet high in refined carbohydrates and other ultra-processed foods can negatively impact your gut and heart health. Eating whole grains has been linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes, per a 2020 meta-analysis in PLOS Medicine.

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends making half of your grain choices whole grains. This can help you reach your daily fiber needs. Fiber, the indigestible part of carbohydrates, provides many benefits, such as acting like a sponge to remove bad cholesterol (LDL) from the body, aiding in satiety, promoting regular bowel movements and much more.

Food Alternatives to Consider

Nowadays, there are so many whole-grain products on the market. Look for products that contain the 100% whole grain stamp or read ingredient lists to check that the first ingredient is whole. If a product bears the 50% stamp, then at least half of its grain ingredients are whole grain. It may take time to get acclimated to new flavors and textures, but make one change at a time.

Here are some excellent swaps: