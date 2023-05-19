Selena Gomez Is Joining the Food Network—Here's What to Know About Her Two New Shows

If you're in the market for Selena Gomez content, you're in incredible luck. The Only Murders in the Building star has been all over our screens recently, whether she's starring in a music video or getting super vulnerable about her mental health in a new documentary. Now, she's adding a couple of new projects to her crowded plate.

Food Network just announced that it will debut two new shows—both still unnamed—from the singer-actress over the next two years. Fans of Gomez can look forward to a holiday show focused on festive celebrations, the network revealed in a media release. That show will debut in 2023 as part of the channel's enormous slate of winter holiday programming—including a new show centered on Elf on the Shelf!

"The holidays are always huge for Food Network … and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate," Warner Bros. Discovery executive Kathleen Finch said during the company's upfront presentation this week.

In 2024, Selena will also star in a show that should delight folks who love a good ol' fashioned hands-on cooking lesson. In the 2024 series, Gomez will visit the kitchens of professional chefs to learn how to make their most popular dishes. We're hoping that show is packed with delicious recipes and maybe even some pro tips we can use in our own kitchens.

Selena already has some experience with cooking shows—she's been the host of HBO Max's Selena Chef since 2020, so she's got four seasons of learning from professional chefs under her belt. Her 2024 show will get her out of her own kitchen, which is maybe one of the sunniest, most glamorous home kitchens we've ever seen, but it sounds like the show's focus on Gomez learning from experienced chefs will remain a constant. Selena Chef is still eligible to be picked up for a fifth season, so there's a chance that we'll be seeing a lot of Selena in the kitchen during the coming months.

And honestly, we wouldn't mind. Selena has already picked up tips and tricks from some of our favorite food personalities, like Priya Krishna, José Andrés and Padma Lakshmi on episodes of Selena Chef, and we can't wait to see who passes along cooking knowledge on these new shows.