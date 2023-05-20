I Could Eat This High-Protein Veggie Sandwich for Every Meal and Never Get Tired of It

Whenever I'm making myself lunch, I keep three things in mind: make it healthy, make it easy and make it absolutely delicious. Whether it's a 5-ingredient spinach salad, an easy anti-inflammatory wrap or a dupe of my Starbucks order, I'm always looking for lunch ideas that keep me feeling my best while having my mouth water just thinking about them.

For me, that balance comes with a caprese salad. There's nothing like a caprese in the summertime—it's easy to make and delicious to pair with your favorite BBQ mains for a fresh bite.

However, a caprese salad alone isn't going to keep me satisfied and energized to take on the rest of the day. When looking for a lunch that embraces these summer flavors, I wanted something that would keep me fuller for longer while staying healthy and simple.

https://www.eatingwell.com/recipe/7944052/caprese-sandwich/

Step aside (or stay as a side?) classic caprese salad: this Caprese Sandwich is what dreams are made of. It's described as "fresh" and "hearty," and I couldn't agree more. Boasting 17 grams of protein, I can depend on this high-protein meal to be a satisfying and nutritious option for midday. Plus, it only takes five minutes to make—an easy sandwich I can make on a busy morning and can depend on holding up when packed for work? Yes, please!

This sandwich is perfect as-is, trust me and its five-star ratings. But sometimes I like to switch up its six ingredients to add some newness to my routine. I'll swap the basil with fresh spinach and spread some pesto on the bread, which keeps the fresh flavors but uses ingredients I'm more likely to have on-hand. This reminds me of our Cucumber Caprese Sandwich which adds even more summer brightness to the classic flavor combo.

The bread can be switched out for your favorite loaf and it will taste just as or even more delicious. Ciabatta is great, but I like the tang of fresh sourdough too. Plus sourdough is a gut-healthy option that can help relieve digestive issues, according to a gastroenterologist, making it ideal for a busy work day when I want to keep my gut feeling good.

So why not try this low-calorie, high-protein lunch? Be warned: once you get on the caprese sandwich kick, you're going to start craving it for every single meal.