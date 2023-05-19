Wegman's Is Recalling Jarred Pasta Sauce Due to an Undeclared Ingredient

Check your pantry for this recalled sauce.

By Kris Osborne
Published on May 19, 2023
a photo of the Wegman's Diavolo Sauce
LiDestri Food announced a recall of their 24-ounce jars of Wegman's Italian Classics Diavolo pasta sauce due to possible undeclared fish contamination, specifically anchovy, announced the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall was initiated after a consumer complaint that the Diavolo pasta sauce containing anchovies was being distributed in packaging that did not disclose the presence of anchovies. According to the recall, the contamination occurred because of "a temporary breakdown in LiDestri Foods' packaging processes."

Affected jars of sauce have the specific expiration date of March 31, 2025, reference code F0589, and were sold between April 3, 2023 and May 16, 2023 at Wegman's retail locations in the following places: Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Consumers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

As of May 18, 2023 there have been no reported reactions as a result of this recall, per the FDA. However, if contaminated sauce is consumed by people who have an anchovy allergy or severe sensitivity, there's a risk of developing a life-threatening allergic reaction. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI), common allergic reaction symptoms to fish include hives or a skin rash, stomach discomfort, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, congestion, headaches, asthma and anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis is life-threatening and can come on suddenly and progress rapidly, notes the ACAAI. Signs you may be experiencing an anaphylactic reaction include hives or swelling, tightness of the throat, hoarse voice, nausea and/or vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dizziness, fainting, low blood pressure, rapid heart beat, a feeling of doom and cardiac arrest. The only treatment for anaphylaxis is epinephrine. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

