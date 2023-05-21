Healthy Eating 101 11 Aldi Dupes That Are Better Than the Original, According to a Food Writer From bread and butter to snacks, these Aldi-exclusive products will become your new go-to’s. By EatingWell Editors EatingWell Editors Facebook Instagram Twitter Articles by "EatingWell Editors" are a collaborative effort from our in-house team. Sometimes, articles are updated by a number of writers and editors over time to keep the information as up-to-date and comprehensive as possible. The EatingWell team includes industry-leading food and nutrition editors, registered dietitians, expert Test Kitchen staffers and designers who produce award-winning journalism, delicious recipes and engaging content. I grew up in a brand-loyal household. As much as she loved a deal, my mom never deviated from the brand names she knew and loved. I was the same, until I started doing the bulk of my shopping at Aldi. More than 90% of the products the discount grocery chain carries are private label. There are dozens of Aldi-exclusive brands, with products in every department, from produce to frozen foods. Stocking the shelves with private label products is just one way the European-based store saves shoppers money. While you may not recognize the brand names, a lot of Aldi's products will seem super familiar as the store is full of dupes of national brands. Aldi's rendition is usually cheaper, and they can actually be better than the big-name versions. Here are 11 dupes that I recommend buying. The 6 Best Foods to Buy Generic Brands, According to Our Editors 11 Aldi Dupes to Buy Simply Nature Organic Seeded Bread Dupe for: Dave's Killer Bread For hearty, seed-packed, whole-grain bread that's delicious on its own or for a sandwich, Dave's Killer Bread is a fan-favorite. But Aldi's version is just as delicious, equally organic and non-GMO and cheaper. Aldi sells two varieties—Graintastic and Seedtastic—which mimic the bigger brand's 21 Whole Grains and Seeds and Good Seed varieties, respectively. Even the packaging is similar! Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter Dupe for: Kerrygold Salted Butter What better to pair with your bread than grass-fed butter? I used to pay a premium for the Kerrygold version, but the Aldi version checks all the same boxes for a lower price. Both products are made with milk from grass-fed cows (and both foil packages say so, with slightly different language) and both are imported from Ireland. Emporium Selection Irish Cheddar Assortment Dupe for: Kerrygold Cheddar Cheeses The Kerrygold dupes don't end with butter. Aldi's Emporium Selection Cheddar cheeses, which come in "mild," "mature" and "vintage" varieties, are clear knock-offs of Kerrygold's Cheddars. Just like the butter, Aldi's blocks of cheese are made in Ireland, with milk from grass-fed cows. And just like the butter, they're delicious. 9 Healthy Finds Coming to Aldi in May Nature's Nectar Not from Concentrate Orange Juice Dupe for: Simply Orange Fresh-squeezed orange juice is one of those things that just always feels like a luxury. But thanks to Aldi, it doesn't have to be priced like one. Packaged in a bottle suspiciously similar to the size and shape of the Simply brand, Aldi's orange juice is not-from-concentrate goodness at a sweet price. Nature's Nectar Apple Juice Dupe for: Mott's 100% Apple Juice Obviously, Aldi knows what they're doing when it comes to juice. Their apple juice is every bit as delicious as the classic Mott's you remember, with a much friendlier price tag. And similar to Mott's, Nature's Nectar has other flavors in case you're interested in a cranberry-apple combination, too. Clancy's White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn Dupe for: Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn This familiar white Cheddar popcorn has been a go-to snack for me since I was packing it in my middle-school lunchbox. I still crave it from time to time, and Aldi's version scratches the itch every time. The bags are so similar, you might mistake one for the other (which is probably the point). Benton's Pecan Shortbread Cookies Dupe for: Keebler Sandies Pecan Shortbread Another snack you'll routinely find in my cupboard is these cookies. Aldi's pecan shortbread cookies aren't just as good as the Keebler version they're imitating, they're better. Both are nutty and crumbly, but Aldi's version is more buttery and a tad sweeter, and I've been known to plow through a package quicker than I care to admit. Simply Nature Creamy Almond Butter Dupe for: Barney Smooth Almond Butter If you're an almond butter lover like me, you know it's a treat that can come with a pretty hefty price tag. Aldi's version is just as sweet and silky smooth as the uber-popular Barney Butter, and actually contains slightly less sodium and sugar. Pro tip: Keep your almond butter in the refrigerator to prevent all the oils from rising to the top. Berryhill Hazelnut Spread Dupe for: Nutella Nutella, a hazelnut spread invented in Italy during World War II to stretch out a limited supply of cocoa, has become a beloved product around the world. But it comes at a premium price. Aldi's version is delicious—just as hazelnutty and rich, if a tad sweeter—and roughly half the cost of the brand-name stuff. The Berryhill spread is a bit thinner, which I personally prefer for spreading on toast and crêpes. Millville Trail Mix Bars Dupe for: Nature Valley Fruit & Nut Bars In addition to being a food writer, I'm also the mother of a toddler, so I have a deep appreciation for a solid on-the-go snack. At any given time, there are a couple of these Millville Trail Mix Bars from Aldi stashed in my diaper bag or the glovebox of my car. They're made with no synthetic preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup, and they're loaded with oats, nuts and dried fruit to give you a satiating snack. Park Street Deli Snack Selects Three Pack Dupe for: Sargento Balanced Breaks Here's another quick snack I turn to all the time. Aldi's Snack Selects pair cheeses, nuts and dried fruit in three different combinations for an easy-to-eat treat that provides some protein and healthy fat on the go. The sharp white Cheddar with dried cranberries and roasted almonds is my personal favorite, but thanks to Aldi's low prices, you can taste-test them all for yourself without breaking the bank.