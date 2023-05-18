Subway Just Added 2 New Sandwiches to Their "Series" Menu—But Are They Healthy?

Subway flipped its long-time menu on its head last summer, when the sandwich shop chain decided to debut a new fleet of sandwiches under its Subway Series menu, which is jam-packed with classic cheesesteaks, clubs, cold-cut combos and chicken subs. Now the sandwich purveyors are adding two more tasty sammies to the lineup: the Pickleball Club and Teriyaki Blitz.

The brand-new Pickleball Club, named for the fast-growing sport that's similar to a low-impact version of tennis, includes thin slices of Black Forest ham, crispy bacon and American cheese on a classic Italian roll. The sandwich is finished off with a new honey mustard sauce exclusive to the Pickleball Club, making it a fun twist on a classic sandwich. The Teriyaki Blitz puts a new spin on the chain's fan-favorite chicken teriyaki sub, swapping the chicken for juicy, marinated steak. This sub gets topped with American cheese, green peppers and red onions before being toasted on a multigrain roll, so it's a bit of a teriyaki cheesesteak.

While we're excited to try a bite of these subs ourselves, we were also curious about how healthy these "eat fresh" recipes really are. Though any food can have a place in a healthy pattern when you eat in moderation, some folks with special dietary needs may want to keep their eyes out for high levels of sugar or sodium in a given dish. Here's how the nutrition information breaks down for a 6-inch Teriyaki Blitz:

450 calories

14 grams total fat

7 grams saturated fat

1,480 milligrams sodium

53 grams carbohydrate

4 grams fiber

20 grams sugar

30 grams protein

This saucy sub definitely packs in some protein power—our nutrition parameters call any meal with 15 grams of protein a high-protein option, and this sandwich doubles that amount! But, like many Subway sandwiches, this sub contains a pretty intense amount of sodium. The Food & Drug Administration's Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggests that an adult should aim for no more than 2,300 mg of sodium each day. The Teriyaki Blitz contains more than half of that daily goal.

Folks who need to be careful about their sodium consumption due to diabetes or heart disease risk may want to steer clear of this sandwich—or at least not make it a regular meal. (Options on the classic Subway menu, like the Veggie Delite, Grilled Chicken and Tuna subs have some of the lowest sodium levels on the menu, if you're in the market for something lower in salt.) The amount of saturated fat, which has been linked to an increased risk for heart problems, is also a bit higher than what we'd recommend for someone trying a heart-healthy diet. And the sweet teriyaki sauce bumps up the added sugar content of this sandwich, which could be a problem for folks who need to reduce their intake.

Here's how the nutrition information breaks down for a 6-inch Pickleball Club:

500 calories

22 grams total fat

9 grams saturated fat

1,700 milligrams sodium

47 grams carbohydrate

2 grams fiber

10 grams sugar

27 grams protein

This sub is also high in filling protein, making it an appealing option after a workout or when you need something that will really satisfy your hunger. But folks looking for a heart-healthy meal will be disappointed by the high levels of saturated fat and sodium in this sandwich, which contains more than three-quarters of your recommended daily sodium intake. The added sugar in this sandwich is much more manageable than the amount in the new teriyaki sub, and you could order this one on multigrain bread to further bump up the fiber content.

The Bottom Line

Both of these sandwiches can definitely be an easy, quick lunch or dinner on the go when you need it. But if you're looking for a new go-to work lunch, we'd recommend opting for one of Subway's customizable sandwiches, so you can dial back the sodium to a level that works for your dietary needs. Going for a grilled chicken and Swiss sandwich on flatbread with lots of veggies and a sauce of your choice, for instance, would be a simple, tasty meal that lowers the sodium without lowering the amount of flavor in every bite.