7-Day No-Sugar Meal Plan for Prediabetes

If you're one of the 96 million Americans with prediabetes, per the CDC, this meal plan is for you. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), prediabetes is when blood sugars are higher than normal but not quite high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes has few symptoms and is diagnosed with a simple blood test, so it's important to seek regular and preventative care with your medical provider. When diagnosed with prediabetes, the goal is to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.

In this plan, we focus on foods that support healthy blood sugars, like non-starchy vegetables, legumes, whole grains and lean proteins, while skipping foods that increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, like added sugars. According to the CDC, the average American adult eats 17 teaspoons of added sugar per day, significantly above the American Heart Association's recommended daily max of 9 teaspoons for men and 6 for women. Because even moderate weight loss is linked to improved blood sugars per the ADA, we set this plan at 1,500 calories—a level where most people will lose weight. We also included modifications for 1,200 and 2,000 calories a day for those with other calorie needs.

Strategies for Healthy Blood Sugars:

Move Your Body: Aiming for the CDC's recommended 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise, like walking, is the ultimate goal. However, small movements can result in some significant benefits too. A brisk walk of 2 - 5 minutes after each meal is linked to improved blood sugar levels.

Fill Up on Produce: Aim to make half your plate fruits and vegetables, particularly non-starchy vegetables, at each meal. Doing so increases nutrient intake and helps us stay full while managing our blood sugars.

De-Stress: The hormone response caused by prolonged stress can raise blood sugars. Though it's easier said than done, aiming to de-stress can help reduce blood sugars.

Get More Sleep: According to a 2019 study published in Psychoneuroendocrinology, people with prediabetes are more likely to have poor sleep. The link between poor sleep and increased blood sugars isn't new, but this research highlights the importance of focusing on quality sleep for healthy blood sugars.

Focus on Fiber: Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that isn't broken down by our body and therefore slows down digestion and doesn't raise blood sugars. Fiber has a slew of health benefits, including links to weight loss, improved heart health and a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Cut Back on Added Sugars: Because many eat more added sugars than they realize, aiming to cut back can help improve blood sugars. Aiming to cut out or cut back on soda, juice and other sugar-laden beverages and opt for water, seltzer and diabetes-friendly drinks to limit the impact on your blood sugar levels.

Foods to Focus on for Prediabetes:

Fish and shellfish

Lean proteins (chicken, turkey and lean cuts of beef and pork, in moderation)

Eggs

Legumes (beans and lentils)

Nuts and seeds, including natural nut butters without added sugars

Whole grains (quinoa, whole-wheat, brown rice, bulgur and more)

Olive oil

Avocado

Vegetables, especially non-starchy vegetables like leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts and more

Fruits, particularly high-fiber fruits like berries, apples and pears

Unsweetened yogurt and kefir

How to Meal-Prep Your Week of Meals:

Prepare Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato to have for breakfast on days 2, 3 and 5 Make Cumin Chicken & Chickpea Stew to have for lunch on days 2 through 5.

Day 1

Breakfast (286 calories)

1 slice sprouted wheat toast

1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (335 calories)

1 serving Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

½ cup blackberries

P.M. Snack (261 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¾ cup raspberries

1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts

Dinner (405 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,494 calories, 64g fat, 109g protein, 129g carbohydrate, 32g fiber, 1,401mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit kefir at breakfast and change A.M. snack to 1 clementine.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 large pear to A.M. snack, increase to 4 Tbsp. chopped walnuts at P.M. snack plus add 1 serving Guacamole Chopped Salad to dinner.

Day 2

Breakfast (301 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (305 calories)

1 medium apple

2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

Lunch (396 calories)

1 serving Cumin Chicken & Chickpea Stew

1 large bell pepper, sliced

3 Tbsp. hummus

P.M. Snack (63 calories)

¾ cup blueberries

Dinner (411 calories)

1 serving Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

Daily Totals: 1,476 calories, 73g fat, 85g protein, 121g carbohydrate, 28g fiber, 2,032mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup raspberries.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 30 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack plus 1 serving Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette to dinner.

Day 3

Jason Donnelly

Breakfast (301 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (250 calories)

1 ¼ cup edamame, in pods

Lunch (396 calories)

1 serving Cumin Chicken & Chickpea Stew

1 large bell pepper, sliced

3 Tbsp. hummus

P.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Dinner (473 calories)

1 serving Grilled Pork & Vegetables with Fresh Corn Polenta

Daily Totals: 1,515 calories, 66g fat, 99g protein, 142g carbohydrate, 38g fiber, 1,929mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 clementine and omit hummus at lunch.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast, 15 dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack and 1 serving Traditional Greek Salad to dinner

Day 4

Breakfast (389 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup chopped walnuts, toasted if desired

½ cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (95 calories)

1 medium apple

Lunch (396 calories)

1 serving Cumin Chicken & Chickpea Stew

1 large bell pepper, sliced

3 Tbsp. hummus

P.M. Snack (166 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

⅔ cup blueberries

Dinner (452 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 58g fat, 108g protein, 151g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,347mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1/4 cup sliced cucumber plus omit hummus at lunch and kefir at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 2 Tbsp. natural peanut to A.M. snack and 1/3 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to P.M. snack.

Day 5

Breakfast (301 calories)

1 serving Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

1 medium orange

A.M. Snack (206 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

Lunch (396 calories)

1 serving Cumin Chicken & Chickpea Stew

1 large bell pepper, sliced

3 Tbsp. hummus

P.M. Snack (200 calories)

1 cup edamame, in pods

Dinner (378 calories)

Meal-Prep Tip: Reserve two servings No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna to have for lunch on days 6 & 7.

Daily Totals: 1,482 calories, 76g fat, 94g protein, 111g carbohydrate, 36g fiber, 1,954mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Change A.M. snack to 1 clementine and reduce to 1/2 cup edamame at P.M. snack.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 slice sprouted wheat toast with 1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast and 1 avocado, sliced, to the salad at dinner.

Day 6

Jason Donnelly

Breakfast (389 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup chopped walnuts, toasted if desired

½ cup raspberries

A.M. Snack (62 calories)

1 cup blackberries

Lunch (358 calories)

1 serving No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (248 calories)

¼ cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds

½ cup blueberries

Dinner (452 calories)

1 serving Tuna Niçoise Salad

1-oz. slice whole-wheat baguette

Daily Totals: 1,509 calories, 79g fat, 82g protein, 135g carbohydrate, 33g fiber, 1,349mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit almonds at P.M. snack and baguette at dinner.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1 1/2 cups edamame, in pods, to A.M. snack and 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to breakfast.

Day 7

Breakfast (286 calories)

1 slice sprouted wheat toast

1 Tbsp. natural peanut butter

1 cup low-fat plain kefir

A.M. Snack (193 calories)

1 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

⅓ cup blueberries

Lunch (358 calories)

1 serving No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna

1 medium apple

P.M. Snack (100 calories)

½ cup edamame, in pods

Dinner (559 calories)

Daily Totals: 1,497 calories, 79g fat, 89g protein, 139g carbohydrate, 30g fiber, 1,766mg sodium

To make it 1,200 calories: Omit kefir at breakfast and omit Cucumber & Avocado Salad at dinner.

To make it 2,000 calories: Add 1/4 cup dry-roasted unsalted almonds to A.M. snack, 2 Tbsp. natural peanut butter to lunch and increase to 1 cup edamame, in pods, at P.M. snack.