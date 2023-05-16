Healthy Breakfast & Brunch Recipes Healthy Cereal Recipes Healthy Oatmeal Recipes Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes Joy Bauer's Banana Bread-Inspired Overnight Oats Only Take Two Steps to Make Dessert for breakfast? We’re in! By Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis Instagram Twitter Website Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 16, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/EatingWell We love a sweet and healthy breakfast, and overnight oats are perfect for just that. With a base layer of oats, there's endless options to dress them up. You can even mimic the flavors of your favorite desserts: think pumpkin cheesecake, cinnamon rolls and tiramisu for breakfast … yum! So when Joy Bauer, registered dietitian and TODAY's nutrition expert, shared her recipe for Banana Bread Overnight Oats, we were instantly hooked. In a recent Instagram post, Bauer dished on her new favorite way to make overnight oats, and her method is especially easy. Here's how you can recreate the "seriously delicious" breakfast that only takes two steps to prepare. Joy Bauer Just Shared Her Recipe for 2-Ingredient Chocolate Fudge Cakes—and They Pack an Anti-Inflammatory Punch For this recipe, Bauer mapped out the ingredients for you. You will need: 1 ripe banana½ cup almond milk (or any other preferred milk)¼ cup nonfat or low-fat plain Greek yogurt½ teaspoon vanilla extract½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats1 tablespoon chia seeds or ground flaxseeds (also called flax-meal)¼ teaspoon ground cinnamonA pinch of salt1 to 2 teaspoons maple syrup or honey, optionalToasted, chopped pecans, optional According to Bauer, you can swap out the low-fat plain Greek yogurt with part-skim ricotta cheese or whipped cottage cheese if you prefer (side note: we're loving cottage cheese in our sweet treats lately, from ice cream to edible cookie dough). Starting in a small mixing bowl, Bauer smashes her banana with the milk, vanilla extract and yogurt until combined. Then, she mixes in the dry ingredients—oats, chia seeds, cinnamon and salt—as well as maple syrup, stirring until everything is completely coated. Steel-Cut, Rolled or Instant Oats: Which Is the Healthiest? She transfers her mixture into a small mason jar or single-serving container with a lid, covers it and leaves it in the refrigerator for at least three hours. It's easiest to make these oats the night before so you can have a quick and nutritious breakfast to grab in the morning. Once it's ready, sprinkle your chopped pecans on top and enjoy. You can easily double this recipe if you're looking to make multiple servings for meal-prepping. And if you're not a fan of cold oats like a lot of the commenters, Bauer gives popping these oats in the microwave a seal of approval. Warm banana bread-inspired oats? Yes, please! We're big fans of this morning meal. It reminds us of our Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana that's ideal for peanut butter lovers and will be sure to satisfy. Up next: 13 Overnight Oat Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit