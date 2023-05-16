Joy Bauer's Banana Bread-Inspired Overnight Oats Only Take Two Steps to Make

We love a sweet and healthy breakfast, and overnight oats are perfect for just that. With a base layer of oats, there's endless options to dress them up. You can even mimic the flavors of your favorite desserts: think pumpkin cheesecake, cinnamon rolls and tiramisu for breakfast … yum!

So when Joy Bauer, registered dietitian and TODAY's nutrition expert, shared her recipe for Banana Bread Overnight Oats, we were instantly hooked. In a recent Instagram post, Bauer dished on her new favorite way to make overnight oats, and her method is especially easy.

Here's how you can recreate the "seriously delicious" breakfast that only takes two steps to prepare.

For this recipe, Bauer mapped out the ingredients for you. You will need:

1 ripe banana

½ cup almond milk (or any other preferred milk)

¼ cup nonfat or low-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds or ground flaxseeds (also called flax-meal)

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

A pinch of salt

1 to 2 teaspoons maple syrup or honey, optional

Toasted, chopped pecans, optional

According to Bauer, you can swap out the low-fat plain Greek yogurt with part-skim ricotta cheese or whipped cottage cheese if you prefer (side note: we're loving cottage cheese in our sweet treats lately, from ice cream to edible cookie dough).

Starting in a small mixing bowl, Bauer smashes her banana with the milk, vanilla extract and yogurt until combined. Then, she mixes in the dry ingredients—oats, chia seeds, cinnamon and salt—as well as maple syrup, stirring until everything is completely coated.

She transfers her mixture into a small mason jar or single-serving container with a lid, covers it and leaves it in the refrigerator for at least three hours. It's easiest to make these oats the night before so you can have a quick and nutritious breakfast to grab in the morning. Once it's ready, sprinkle your chopped pecans on top and enjoy.

You can easily double this recipe if you're looking to make multiple servings for meal-prepping. And if you're not a fan of cold oats like a lot of the commenters, Bauer gives popping these oats in the microwave a seal of approval. Warm banana bread-inspired oats? Yes, please!

We're big fans of this morning meal. It reminds us of our Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana that's ideal for peanut butter lovers and will be sure to satisfy.

