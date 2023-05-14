The #1 Dessert to Buy at Costco, According to a Food Editor

Enter any Costco and it's not uncommon to get overwhelmed, even when you're a seasoned shopper. From the people bustling to snag a free sample to the large bulk-size items that dominate the aisles, it can be easy to overlook some great products. That's why I'm here to tell you about my favorite dessert at Costco, so you can be sure to pick up a bag during your next trip.

My No. 1 dessert to buy at Costco is DeeBee's Organics Classic SuperFruit Freezies. These freezies are reminiscent of the childhood ice pops I used to crave in the hot summer weather. Now, I get to enjoy them year-round thanks to the 35-pack, which retails at $12.43—that's a mere 35 cents per popsicle. These pops are shelf-stable before they get frozen at home, which I appreciate. It means I can freeze a small quantity at a time without taking up too much of my limited freezer space. Plus, I don't have to worry about them melting if I run other errands after my Costco trip.

Each pack comes with three flavors: Strawberry Lemon, Blueberry Pomegranate and Mango Orange. My favorite flavor is the Strawberry Lemon, which is a nice balance of sweet and tart—but you won't go wrong with any of the flavors. Whether you're grabbing one for dessert or passing it out as a snack for your kids and their friends, these freezies are free from the top nine allergens, and they're also gluten-free.

But my favorite thing about this dessert? It has zero added sugar (yes, you read that correctly). Their sweetness comes from naturally occurring sugars in the fruit itself as well as 100% fruit juice. That means I don't have to worry about consuming too much added sugar, which when eaten in excess over time may lead to heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

So, the next time you're shopping at Costco, consider picking up a bag of DeeBee's Organics Classic SuperFruit Freezies. With these popsicles in your freezer, you'll always have a refreshing, fruity treat on hand. And for more must-have Costco buys, check out this dietitian-approved, budget-friendly product.