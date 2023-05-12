ThePrep: 30-Minute Dinners for Healthy Aging

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Having some sort of after-work activity has always been important for me because it helps me wind down and take my mind off work—and research actually says that stress can have a significant impact when it comes to our brain health as we age. And while cooking definitely helps with that, sometimes it feels more like a chore than a pleasure during weeknights. That's when a quick dinner plan comes in handy. This week's healthy dinners are ready in 30 minutes or less to help me get the most out of my evenings.

Your Meal Plan

As great as it'd be to have access to the fountain of youth, the truth is that aging is a natural process we can't escape from. And honestly, should we? I think that aging comes with a sense of self-acceptance, resilience and growth, not to mention the knowledge and experiences we accumulate. And, as it turns out, supporting our health as we age can be a delicious endeavor.

The Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach makes a flavorful and nutritious meal for Sunday dinner. Not only is this recipe mouthwatering, but it's ready in 25 minutes, using only one skillet for easy cleanup. Pork is a great source of two essential nutrients that help support our health as we age—protein and choline. Protein is key to maintaining our muscle mass as we get older, and choline supports healthy cognitive function, including verbal and visual memory. Additionally, farro provides also provides protein, and fiber—a crucial nutrient that feeds our gut bacteria to support our immune health and prevent disease. And the zesty peanut butter-lime sauce that flavors this dish is a true delight!

Sunday: Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach

Monday: Taco Stuffed Avocados

Tuesday: Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers with whole-wheat couscous

Wednesday: Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

Thursday: Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing paired with a slice of whole-wheat sourdough bread

Friday: Sweet & Sour Chicken with Broccoli

Something to Sip On

While I like to enjoy a glass of wine or a beer during the weekends, I usually skip alcohol during the week. And with temperature spikes on the horizon, a refreshing drink like this Sparkling Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade sounds like a delicious option to keep me hydrated. Plus, the sparkling pink lemonade adds a nice effervescence making it feel extra fancy.

Get the Recipe: Sparkling Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade

What's Inspiring Me This Week

The summer is almost here, and grocery stores like Aldi are starting to stock their shelves with new healthy limited-edition items. Flavored drinks are some of the most exciting items, from rosé cider to sparkling kombucha. And I was so excited to see the Berryhill Extra Hot Honey on the list—perfect for prepping delicious sweet-and-savory dishes, which my husband loves.

Find Out More: 9 Healthy Finds Coming to Aldi in May