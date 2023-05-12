Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot Margarita Will Be Your Drink of the Summer—Here's How to Make One

Eva Longoria's acting career started 24 years ago with a guest star appearance on Beverly Hills, 90210. Her breakthrough role started in 2004, when the mom/stepmom of four portrayed Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives. In the 19 years since, Longoria has acted, directed and produced dozens of films and shows, and her empire has boomed to include a cookware line, American womens' and Mexican mens' soccer teams, a production company and a tequila brand.

Longoria celebrated a few of these ventures on Instagram recently—and offered a serious dose of happy hour inspiration all the while.

"Today I am making a Flamin' Hot Margarita in honor of my movie Flamin' Hot," Longoria says to kick off the cocktail demo. The movie, which tells the story of how Flamin' Hot Cheetos were invented, is directed by Longoria and begins streaming on Hulu and Disney on June 9. "This is actually one of my favorite margaritas before I did the movie," she laughs.

To re-create it, start with a cocktail shaker. Add 2 slices jalapeño pepper, ¾ ounce agave nectar and 1 ounce fresh lime juice. Use a muddler or wooden spoon to lightly mash the peppers with the sweetener and citrus.

"I like to muddle the jalapeño, lime and agave together. It kind of makes the muddling process go a little faster," Longoria explains.

It's up to you if you leave the spicy seeds in the jalapeños, by the way: "Some people take out the seeds, if you want to take out the seeds for less [spice] but this is a Flamin' Hot Margarita, people—it's gotta be hot," Longoria says.

To the shaker, then add 2 ounces blanco tequila (she opts for her brand, Casa Del Sol Blanco; feel free to choose your favorite) and a handful of ice. Add the lid to the shaker, then shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker begins to feel icy.

Then grab your preferred serving vessel. If desired, rub a lime wedge around the rim, then dunk it into a blend of 1 part salt and 2 parts Tajín.

"I rimmed my glass with Tajín—if you know, you know," Longoria says, referring to the beloved Mexican seasoning that adds a zippy, tangy and spicy element to anything it touches.

Strain the shaken margarita mixture into your glass, finish with 3 dashes of orange bitters and garnish with a slice of lime or jalapeño.

Longoria adds in her Instagram caption, "Let me just say, it's FIRE,❤️‍🔥😋" And after taking a sip, she confirms, "I've outdone myself."

Friends and fans seem to agree: "I'm coming overrrr," says fellow actor Holly Robinson Peete. Others chimed in to say, "we'll take two 🔥" and "Yum! 🤤🔥"

We can't wait to re-create this sweet and spicy cocktail recipe at our next happy hour or Taco Tuesday gathering, and we already know we'll be making this cocktail all summer long.