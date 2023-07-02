What Happens to Your Body When You Drink a Cocktail Every Day

Nutrient 1 drink of vodka and soda, USDA 1 drink of frozen margarita Calories 113 274 Total Carbohydrates 0 g 36 g Dietary Fiber 0 g 0 g Total Sugars 0 g 36 g Protein 0 g 0 g Total Fat 0 g 0 g Saturated Fat 0 g 0 g Sodium 36 mg 459 mg Alcohol 19 g 18 g

What Happens When You Drink a Cocktail Every Day

You Could Put Your Heart at Risk

Though alcohol has had a reputation as a heart-healthy drink, more recent research is showing that it's actually not so good for your ticker. A 2021 study in the European Heart Journal, which included 107,485 people over the span of 14 years, found that consuming only 12 grams of alcohol per day (about one standard drink) was associated with a 16% increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation. (AFib is an irregular heartbeat that raises your odds of stroke and heart failure, according to the American Heart Association.) "While the risks of harm after one drink are low for most people, the risks aren't zero for everyone," says George F. Koob, Ph.D., director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, adding that it's hard to know who might be at risk from drinking low amounts of alcohol.

You Might Have a Crummy Night of Sleep

More than 1 in 3 Americans don't get enough slumber, defined as at least seven hours a night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A nighttime cocktail may induce drowsiness, but it ultimately won't do your sleep any favors. Why? "In general, alcohol shortens the time it takes people to fall asleep but disrupts sleep architecture and promotes early wakening," Koob says. "To the drinker, it might feel like alcohol is helping with sleep when, in fact, it reduces the quality of sleep," he says. Koob points to a 2018 study in JMIR Mental Health, which has shown that one or two servings of alcohol before sleep disrupts your nervous system to decrease your body's ability to relax during sleep.

You Could Gain Weight

There are many variables involved in weight gain, but if you're aiming to lose weight and you want to have a nightly cocktail, the habit could add excess calories to your diet depending on what else you're eating and drinking that day. One study in Nutrients in 2021 on adults in Spain found that one of the predictors of weight gain during COVID-19 lockdowns was alcohol intake; the authors pointed out that the reason this may be is that alcohol itself is calorie-dense. Alcohol contains 7 calories per gram, and it can convert to fat when not used by the body. Many cocktails also pack a lot of sugar, such as frozen drinks (daiquiris, margaritas), tonic-based drinks, mojitos, whiskey sours and espresso martinis. Added sugar also ups the calorie count in cocktails.

You May Have a Higher Risk of Certain Cancers

When it comes to cancer risk, the news about alcohol of any kind isn't good. "There is no perfectly safe level of alcohol consumption, which is particularly true for your risk of cancer," Koob says. According to a 2020 article in JAMA, 87,000 cancer cases every year are associated with alcohol use, including esophageal cancer, breast cancer in females, colorectal cancer and others. Even one or two drinks per day can raise the risk of female breast cancer, the authors point out. That's why the American Institute for Cancer Research suggests abstaining from alcohol for cancer prevention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are cocktails bad for your health?

As with all foods and beverages, cocktails can be enjoyed in moderation. Yet, unlike other types of alcohol, cocktails are usually loaded with added sugars, and "research suggests that there isn't a perfectly safe level of alcohol consumption," Koob says. Regular consumption of alcohol can increase your risk for heart problems, cancer, sleep issues and more.

Which cocktail is the least healthy?

Any heavily sweetened drink high in added sugars and cocktails with a high amount of alcohol will be the least nutritious.

Is drinking one cocktail per day bad for you?

Yes. According to the World Health Organization, no amount of alcohol is safe because it causes at least seven types of cancer, including bowel cancer and female breast cancer. In addition, there are people who should avoid alcohol completely for other reasons, including those who are recovering from an alcohol use disorder or are unable to control the amount they drink, as well as pregnant people, those who may become pregnant and individuals who have certain medical conditions or are taking prescription medications that might interact with alcohol.

The Bottom Line

Cocktails can be enjoyed, as all things, in moderation. Yet, regularly drinking alcohol carries some risk of health issues. You'll have to weigh your risks based on your health history, but remember that drinking less is clearly better than drinking more. If you decide to cut back or eliminate cocktails, you can always switch to mocktails. You can make your own or purchase canned options.