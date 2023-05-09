A High-Protein Edible Cookie Dough Made With Cottage Cheese?? Yes, Really

Cottage cheese is being given its well-deserved spotlight across the internet these days. From whipped cottage cheese to healthy cinnamon rolls, the curd cheese is a protein-packed option that can be used as a base for breakfast, lunch, a snack or even dessert.

You may have seen the viral 2-ingredient cottage cheese ice cream, but there's another sweet yet filling recipe that's been racking millions of views—and you're going to want to try it ASAP.

Cookbook author and content creator Jake Cohen just posted his newest cottage cheese creation: edible cookie dough. In a new Instagram reel, Cohen makes this "very easy" creamy dish in just three steps. The best part? You only need six ingredients to recreate this sweet treat.

Here's the ingredients listed in the video's description:

1 pound low-fat cottage cheese

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups almond flour

1/2 cup vanilla protein powder

1 cup dark chocolate chips

First, Cohen adds the cottage cheese, maple syrup and vanilla extract in a blender and blends the ingredients together until smooth. Then, he moves the mixture to a bowl to stir in the almond flour and protein powder by hand. When fully combined, Cohen folds in the dark chocolate chips to his liking. The edible cookie dough is then ready to store in the refrigerator in an airtight container. It's that simple!

One scoop of vanilla protein powder contains 20 grams of protein, and one pound of low-fat cottage cheese has about 47 grams of protein. On top of that, the two cups of almond flour is about 48 grams of protein as well. When splitting this recipe into four servings, those ingredients alone boosts the protein to around 30 grams of protein per serving.

This makes this satisfying dish a high-protein option according to our recipe nutrition parameters. So whether you want to enjoy this as a filling breakfast or midday pick-me-up, a serving of the edible cookie dough can keep you fueled and energized to take on the remainder of the day.

