Healthy Eating 101 A High-Protein Edible Cookie Dough Made With Cottage Cheese?? Yes, Really You only need six ingredients to recreate this high-protein treat. By Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis Instagram Twitter Website Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 9, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Instagram Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images Cottage cheese is being given its well-deserved spotlight across the internet these days. From whipped cottage cheese to healthy cinnamon rolls, the curd cheese is a protein-packed option that can be used as a base for breakfast, lunch, a snack or even dessert. You may have seen the viral 2-ingredient cottage cheese ice cream, but there's another sweet yet filling recipe that's been racking millions of views—and you're going to want to try it ASAP. Cookbook author and content creator Jake Cohen just posted his newest cottage cheese creation: edible cookie dough. In a new Instagram reel, Cohen makes this "very easy" creamy dish in just three steps. The best part? You only need six ingredients to recreate this sweet treat. The 5 Best Low-Sodium Cheeses, According to a Dietitian Here's the ingredients listed in the video's description: 1 pound low-fat cottage cheese1/4 cup maple syrup 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 cups almond flour1/2 cup vanilla protein powder1 cup dark chocolate chips First, Cohen adds the cottage cheese, maple syrup and vanilla extract in a blender and blends the ingredients together until smooth. Then, he moves the mixture to a bowl to stir in the almond flour and protein powder by hand. When fully combined, Cohen folds in the dark chocolate chips to his liking. The edible cookie dough is then ready to store in the refrigerator in an airtight container. It's that simple! One scoop of vanilla protein powder contains 20 grams of protein, and one pound of low-fat cottage cheese has about 47 grams of protein. On top of that, the two cups of almond flour is about 48 grams of protein as well. When splitting this recipe into four servings, those ingredients alone boosts the protein to around 30 grams of protein per serving. What Happens to Your Body When You Take Protein Powder Every Day? This makes this satisfying dish a high-protein option according to our recipe nutrition parameters. So whether you want to enjoy this as a filling breakfast or midday pick-me-up, a serving of the edible cookie dough can keep you fueled and energized to take on the remainder of the day. Want a cottage cheese-based breakfast with fruity flavors? Try our Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey or Strawberries and Cottage Cheese for a lighter morning meal. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit