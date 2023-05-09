Aldi Is Opening 120 New Stores in 2023—Will You Finally Get One?

Aldi shoppers—and folks who wish they were Aldi shoppers—have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The grocery store chain just announced its plan to open more than 100 stores in the United States this year, including expanding to markets that have never had an Aldi.

By the end of the year, Aldi will have more than 2,400 stores nationwide, making it easier than ever to hunt down your favorite finds. In a media release, the folks at Aldi said the new stores come in response to customer demand in the wake of grocery store inflation.

"Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more Aldi locations coast-to-coast," Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said.

The expansion includes new stores in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana, two cities that have never had an Aldi. Folks getting a new store will also get to benefit from Aldi's new partnership with DoorDash, which makes it easy to have affordable groceries delivered (and even scoop up some extra savings).

Some of the 120 stores opening this year have already opened for business, and other stores have yet to be announced—but 10 stores across seven states will be opening in the coming month. We rounded up the details so you can see if your area is included.

Alabama

A new Aldi will arrive in Alabama next month, on June 30. The southern Alabama city of Mobile will gain its third Aldi outpost with a new location on Schillinger Road.

California

California shoppers have a lot to look forward to this year. Aldi recently opened up shop in El Cajon, and soon it will add locations to Carson and Murrieta. Carson's Avalon Boulevard spot will open its doors on June 30, and the Murrieta outpost on Clinton Keith Road opens May 18.

Florida

Aldi already has more than 200 Florida locations—but why not tack on another couple of stores? Folks in Miami will have a seventh Aldi option when the South Dixie Highway location opens on June 1. The panhandle town of Crestview will also get its first Aldi location on South Ferdon Boulevard on May 18.

New York

Long Island shoppers can look forward to the opening of a new location in Hempstead on May 25—check out the new digs on Peninsula Boulevard.

Ohio

College kids, rejoice! A new Aldi location on Brimfield Ridge Circle will open its doors in Kent on May 18. Later, an Aldi on Cleveland Avenue in North Canton will open up on June 1.

Pennsylvania

May 25 will be a big day for Aldi lovers in Pennsylvania. New stores in Philadelphia (East Roosevelt Boulevard) and West Chester (Paoli Pike) will open their doors for the first time at the end of the month.

