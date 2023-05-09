New Study Reports High Levels of Toxic Metals Found in Fruit Juices and Non-Dairy Milks

Recent research raises health concerns around toxic metals in popular beverages.

By
Adam Meyer
Adam Meyer
Adam Meyer

Adam Meyer is a health writer, certified holistic nutritionist and 100% plant-based athlete. In addition to EatingWell, his work has been featured on The Beet, Verywell Fit, The Healthy, Livestrong, Alive, Best Life and others. He graduated from the NutraPhoria School of Holistic Nutrition in 2019 and has since founded Pillars Nutrition.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
A glass of juice being poured on a background with a long shadow and grid in background
Photo: Getty Images

Fruit juices and non-dairy milks have long been touted as healthy alternatives to soda and dairy milk. However, a new study published on May 4th, 2023, in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis found that some of these popular beverages may contain potentially harmful levels of toxic metals. The study analyzed 60 samples of fruit juices and non-dairy milks from popular brands and found that more than half contained levels of arsenic, cadmium and lead that exceeded the allowable limits for drinking water. These metals can accumulate in the body over time and have been linked to various health issues, including cancer, developmental delays in children and neurological problems.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the study's findings and explore what consumers can do to protect themselves from potentially harmful levels of toxic metals in their favorite fruit juices and non-dairy milks.

What the Study Found

To arrive at these conclusions, researchers at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana measured the concentrations of 25 toxic metals and trace elements in 60 popular beverages commonly found in grocery stores, including mixed fruit juices, non-dairy milks (i.e., almond, oat, soy), soft drinks, sodas and tea. They found that seven of the 25 elements analyzed (arsenic, cadmium, manganese, nickel, selenium and strontium) exceeded the allowable limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). More concerningly, lead was detected in 93% of the samples. However, most contained very low lead levels (below one part per billion), with the highest level (6.3 micrograms/kilogram) falling within allowable limits. As for the source of the contamination, the researchers noted that heavy metals likely enter the products through contaminated soil or water used during the growing or manufacturing process.

"It was surprising that there aren't a lot of studies out there concerning toxic and essential elements in soft drinks in the United States," said lead study author Tewodros Godebo, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Tulane, in a press release. "This creates awareness that there needs to be more study."

Exposure to high levels of heavy metals can have serious health consequences, especially for young children and pregnant women. For example, lead and arsenic can cause cognitive and developmental problems in children, and cadmium has been linked to kidney damage and weakened bones, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, given the widespread consumption of these products, the study's findings raise concerns about the potential health risks of long-term exposure to heavy metals in fruit juices and non-dairy milks.

"People should avoid giving infants and young children mixed-fruit juices or plant-based milks at high volume," cautioned Godebo. "Arsenic, lead and cadmium are known carcinogens and well established to cause internal organ damage and cognitive harm in children, especially during early brain development."

The Bottom Line

A new study out of Tulane University examining the concentrations of toxic metals and trace elements in popular fruit juices and non-dairy milks found that over half of the products analyzed contained potentially harmful levels of toxic metals, including arsenic, cadmium and lead. These metals can increase the risk of various health issues, including cancer, developmental delays in children and neurological problems. The researchers suggest that heavy metals likely enter the products through contaminated soil or water used during the growing or manufacturing process. As a result, consumers (especially children and pregnant women) are advised to be cautious when consuming these popular beverages.

Up Next: What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Diet Soda

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
chocolate
Consumer Reports Just Found Lead and Cadmium in Some Popular Dark Chocolate Brands
a collage with the Trader Joe's Organic Almond Beverage and the Organic Mighty Turmeric Juice Shot
The 7 Best Diabetes-Friendly Beverages at Trader Joe's
a pile of chocolate
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Chocolate Every Day
a glass of water with greens powder added and spoon above it filled with greens powder
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Greens Powder Every Day
a collage of a woman checking her blood sugar and a plastic food container
Exposure to High Levels of Plastic Compounds May Increase Diabetes Risk by 63%, New Study Finds
an illustration of a plate with strawberries, avocado, broccoli, and salmon
What Is the OMAD Diet and Is it Safe?
a photo of a woman holding a bottle of supplements
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Vitamin D Every Day
a photo of a green can
Cannabis-Infused Drinks Are Popping Up Everywhere—Are They Safe?
Bottles of multicolored smoothies or juices on pink background. Flat lay style.
What Happens to Your Body When You Do a Detox Diet
a photo of omega 3 supplements floating
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Omega-3s Every Day
a container of protein powder with a scoop coming out
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Protein Powder Every Day
a photo of a floating hot dog with mustard on top
Consuming Higher Levels of Nitrites and Nitrates May Increase Risk of Type 2 Diabetes—Here Are the Foods to Keep an Eye On
an illustration of a silhouette of a head with a wine glass and wine bottle in the brain
How Does Alcohol Affect Your Brain Health?
a photo of Erythritol sugar cubes
A New Study Connected an Artificial Sweetener with Higher Heart Attack Risk—Here's What to Know
a photo of hands holding a knife and work, digging into a plateful of pills
Do Diet Pills Work? Here's What Dietitians Want You to Know
a woman pulling a green tea bag out of a cup
Does Green Tea Have Caffeine?