New Study Reports High Levels of Toxic Metals Found in Fruit Juices and Non-Dairy Milks

Fruit juices and non-dairy milks have long been touted as healthy alternatives to soda and dairy milk. However, a new study published on May 4th, 2023, in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis found that some of these popular beverages may contain potentially harmful levels of toxic metals. The study analyzed 60 samples of fruit juices and non-dairy milks from popular brands and found that more than half contained levels of arsenic, cadmium and lead that exceeded the allowable limits for drinking water. These metals can accumulate in the body over time and have been linked to various health issues, including cancer, developmental delays in children and neurological problems.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the study's findings and explore what consumers can do to protect themselves from potentially harmful levels of toxic metals in their favorite fruit juices and non-dairy milks.

What the Study Found

To arrive at these conclusions, researchers at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana measured the concentrations of 25 toxic metals and trace elements in 60 popular beverages commonly found in grocery stores, including mixed fruit juices, non-dairy milks (i.e., almond, oat, soy), soft drinks, sodas and tea. They found that seven of the 25 elements analyzed (arsenic, cadmium, manganese, nickel, selenium and strontium) exceeded the allowable limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). More concerningly, lead was detected in 93% of the samples. However, most contained very low lead levels (below one part per billion), with the highest level (6.3 micrograms/kilogram) falling within allowable limits. As for the source of the contamination, the researchers noted that heavy metals likely enter the products through contaminated soil or water used during the growing or manufacturing process.

"It was surprising that there aren't a lot of studies out there concerning toxic and essential elements in soft drinks in the United States," said lead study author Tewodros Godebo, Ph.D., an assistant professor of Environmental Health Sciences at Tulane, in a press release. "This creates awareness that there needs to be more study."

Exposure to high levels of heavy metals can have serious health consequences, especially for young children and pregnant women. For example, lead and arsenic can cause cognitive and developmental problems in children, and cadmium has been linked to kidney damage and weakened bones, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, given the widespread consumption of these products, the study's findings raise concerns about the potential health risks of long-term exposure to heavy metals in fruit juices and non-dairy milks.

"People should avoid giving infants and young children mixed-fruit juices or plant-based milks at high volume," cautioned Godebo. "Arsenic, lead and cadmium are known carcinogens and well established to cause internal organ damage and cognitive harm in children, especially during early brain development."

The Bottom Line

A new study out of Tulane University examining the concentrations of toxic metals and trace elements in popular fruit juices and non-dairy milks found that over half of the products analyzed contained potentially harmful levels of toxic metals, including arsenic, cadmium and lead. These metals can increase the risk of various health issues, including cancer, developmental delays in children and neurological problems. The researchers suggest that heavy metals likely enter the products through contaminated soil or water used during the growing or manufacturing process. As a result, consumers (especially children and pregnant women) are advised to be cautious when consuming these popular beverages.

Up Next: What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Diet Soda