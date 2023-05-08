The Best Smashed Veggie for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

Smashed veggies are trending, and we definitely understand why. From classic smashed potatoes to other loaded options like cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, smashing the veggies before roasting can help hold the flavor of the seasoning, making it the perfect bite.

You may not know where to start with this food trend, but psychic-astrologer Joshua MacGuire has got you covered by selecting the best smashed veggie for your zodiac sign. Here's his suggestions—and if you're curious, check out his food pairings for the best cheese and the best breakfast food for your zodiac sign.

Aries

Since Aries are known for their high energy and bold personalities, it makes sense that MacGuire would pair them with our Loaded Smashed Radishes.

"Just like Aries, the peppery radish in this dish mellows and segues into classic flavors," he said. "Aries may have a fiery exterior, but like the comfort of bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream in this dish, they also appreciate familiarity and tradition. This dish provides the perfect combination of comfort and fuel for Aries after a long day and prepares them for the next."

Taurus

According to MacGuire, Taurus are the food lovers of the zodiac, so getting the pairing right is important. These Smashed Beets with Goat Cheese & Hot Honey is a flavor-packed veggie side that will satisfy the food lovers in your life—whether they're bulls or not. The sweet and savory combination is ideal for this Earth sign.

"The creamy goat cheese is the perfect complement to the earthy sweetness of the beets," MacGuire explained.

Gemini

"As the sign of the twins, Gemini is known for their multifaceted personality," MacGuire said. "They should love smashed sweet potatoes. This dish is also multifaceted, as the potatoes are baked, smashed and broiled to create a light, crispy exterior, much like Geminis."

Not only are they delicious, these Smashed Sweet Potatoes can be on the table in 30 minutes and only require three steps to prepare.

Cancer

Our Smashed Artichokes with Lemon-Dill Aioli is MacGuire's choice for Cancers because the light and fresh flavors balance with the sign's sensitive side.

"Like this dish, Cancerians are crispy with a tough outer shell but have a tender, sensitive interior," he said. "Just like how the Lemon-Dill Aioli adds a bright, sunny flavor to this dish, Cancer needs light and positivity in their life to thrive."

Leo

Fiery, passionate Leos will love these Garlic-Rosemary Smashed Potatoes.

"This dish is perfect for Leo's dramatic flair, with the bold flavor of rosemary adding a touch of sophistication to the dish," MacGuire explained.

For other rosemary-forward potato side dishes, try our Garlic-Rosemary Roasted Potatoes and our Lemon-Rosemary Melting Potatoes.

Virgo

Both earthy and warming—much like Virgos—these four-ingredient Smashed Carrots are well-suited for the sign.

"This dish has a light, crispy edge, very much like Virgo," he exclaimed. "They have an understated 'kick'—like the curry flavor that sets in when the carrots are broiled."

Libra

"For elegant Libra, Crispy Smashed Broccoli with Za'atar is the perfect choice," MacGuire said. "Libra strikes a balance between showing off and being too boring, and this dish strikes a balance between the familiar and the unexpected with the addition of za'atar.

"The creamy dollop of yogurt provides a smooth finish, much like Libra's love for a peaceful and easy life."

Try the Crispy Smashed Broccoli with Za'atar with our highly-rated Shish Kebab with Tahini Sauce.

Scorpio

Scorpios should go for the Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Green Horseradish Sauce, per MacGuire's suggestion.

"Just like Scorpio's tough exterior, the skin of these potatoes is crisp, while their fluffy interior is warm and inviting," he explained. "The horseradish sauce provides a boost, much like Scorpios who are known for being caring and supportive once you earn their trust."

Sagittarius

"For adventurous Sagittarius, French-Onion Smashed Potatoes are the way to go," the astrologer suggested. "Topped with sweet caramelized onions and shredded Gruyère, this dish provides a delectable adventure for the taste buds. Sagittarius' expansive nature and ability to impress make them a great friend or significant other, just like this dish."

These French-Onion Smashed Potatoes will impress anyone you make them for. Try the side alongside our Pressure-Cooker Beef Roast for a savory bite.

Capricorn

Which smashed veggie should work-driven Capricorns try? According to MacGuire, it's our Crispy Smashed Shallots with Goat Cheese & Fig Jam.

"These shallots mellow as they roast, much like Capricorn mellows with age," he said. "Capricorns are often seen as achievers, but they have a nurturing and sweet side that is reminiscent of the creamy goat cheese and sweet fig jam. This dish is the perfect representation of Capricorn's responsible nature and ability to have fun as they age."

Aquarius

Aquarius should go for a simple side, like these highly-rated Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic & Parmesan.

"Just like Aquarius, this dish has star power without taking over the show," MacGuire explained. "The wide surface area of the smashed sprouts is reminiscent of Aquarius' expansive friendships and love for spreading their wings."

Pisces

Last but not least, Crispy Smashed Cauliflower with Pesto is the herby, flavorful smashed veggie that Pisces need.

"For Pisces, Crispy Smashed Cauliflower with Pesto is the perfect choice," MacGuire suggested for the water sign. "As the last sign of the zodiac, Pisces has experienced it all and can be all the signs, much like this dish that satisfies with every bite. The flavorful pesto and crispy smashed cauliflower represent Pisces' ability to be both adaptable and flavorful."

