Is It Safe to Leave Butter on the Counter?

We've all been in this situation: You attempt to spread butter on a piece of bread, but the butter is too cold. As a result, your knife tears the bread and you're left with clumps of butter instead of an even spread. In this case, and many others, softened butter that's been stored at room temperature would be helpful. But before you move that stick from the fridge, can you keep butter on the counter? Is it safe to eat at room temperature? We'll answer these questions and more, plus share tips for storing butter, so you can spread with success.

Can You Keep Butter on the Counter?

Yes, you can keep butter on the counter, according to the Department of Agriculture. Butter and margarine can both be stored at room temperature, but be mindful of a few things. The USDA recommends only leaving out an amount of butter that can be used within two days. After two days, the butter may taste rancid. So if you leave out just a little at a time, you won't have to worry about food waste. On the other hand, since margarine is made from oil (as opposed to butter, which is made from cream), it may separate at room temperature. While the USDA notes that it is still safe to consume, you're better off keeping margarine in the refrigerator.

How to Store Butter at Room Temperature

If you want to store butter at room temperature, here are a few helpful tips to follow:

Store butter in a covered dish. Rather than placing the wrapped stick on the counter, use a covered butter dish. This protective dish will keep the butter away from light and air, two factors that can speed up the rate of spoilage. Alternatively, you could use a butter bell or keeper, which uses water as a seal to keep butter fresh.

Salted butter is better at room temperature than unsalted butter. In general, salt acts as a preservative in food. Unsalted butter will spoil at a faster rate than salted, so it's best to keep the latter at room temperature and leave the former in the fridge.

Don't store butter at room temperature if your kitchen is over 70°F. While you can store butter on the counter, you shouldn't do so if your kitchen is warmer than 70°F. Hot temperatures can encourage the growth of bacteria, so your best bet is to leave the butter in the fridge and pull it out to soften for a little bit before you plan to use it—it's hot enough to encourage quicker softening!

With these tips in mind, you can store butter on the counter with confidence. For more, find out if butter goes bad.