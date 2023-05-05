ThePrep: A Week of One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Even though we've had some warmer days here in Seattle, there's still room for hearty, cozy meals. I'm talking soups, casseroles and so much more. One of the things I love about nutritious dishes like these is that I can easily make them in a single pot for busy weeknights. Plus, they are packed with flavor. This week's dinners prove that efficient cooking doesn't mean bland taste.

Your Meal Plan

With so much contradicting and misleading information about the best diet out there, you might feel confused about what's best for you. Is keto really worth it? Should you try paleo? As a dietitian, and according to research, the Mediterranean diet is known to be one of the healthiest and most sustainable eating patterns around. That's because you can easily follow the diet's principles, regardless of your cuisine preferences or cultural background. Its principles are simple—focus on eating lots of fruits and vegetables in addition to lean meats, plant-based proteins, whole grains and nutritious fats.

I'm starting off this week with the comforting and delicious Chicken Chili Verde on Sunday night. This meal features many foods I ate growing up in Mexico, such as pinto beans and salsa verde. Plus, it's packed with veggies, like poblano peppers, onion, garlic, corn kernels, cilantro and spinach—some of which are also traditional. This one-pot dish comes together in about 30 minutes. Besides, it uses store-bought salsa verde for efficient and easy prep. To make it extra flavorful, I'll top it with some avocado slices and lemon juice.

Sunday: Chicken Chili Verde

Monday: Vegan Jambalaya

Tuesday: Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole

Wednesday: Chicken Thighs with Couscous & Kale

Thursday: One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice

Friday: One-Pot Pasta with Tuna

Something Sweet

Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

If you're a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup lover like me, you'll drool over these Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mini Cupcakes. These sweet treats are gorgeous to look at and boldly delicious—you can never go wrong when combining peanut butter and chocolate, am I right? Plus, bite-size desserts are the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth without a sugar crash later in the day.

Get the Recipe: These Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mini Cupcakes Are for Reese's Lovers

What's Inspiring Me This Week

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Food goes beyond nourishing your body; it also nourishes your soul, brings you together with loved ones and helps create memories. And with Mother's Day around the corner, many celebs and influencers, including Giada, have shared their favorite childhood meals. What is your favorite childhood meal growing up? Mine is carne asada; many intimate and beautiful conversations with my family have been around the grill cooking some steak and veggies in our backyard.

Find Out More: Giada de Laurentiis' Favorite Childhood Meal Has Just 4 Ingredients—Here's How Her Mom Makes It

I wish you all a great week, and if you have any questions or requests for future newsletters, please let me know by emailing ThePrep@eatingwell.com! Don't forget to add a recipe review if you try one.