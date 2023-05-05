ThePrep: A Week of One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners

You can easily follow the Mediterranean diet's principles, regardless of your cuisine preferences or cultural background.

By
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Victoria Seaver
Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD

Victoria Seaver is a registered dietitian and Associate Editorial Director for EatingWell.com. She completed her undergraduate degree in nutrition, dietetics and food science and her masters degree and dietetic internship at the University of Vermont. Victoria has been a part of the EatingWell.com team since 2015.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
In This Article
View All
In This Article
One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice
Photo: Caitlin Bensel

Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!

Even though we've had some warmer days here in Seattle, there's still room for hearty, cozy meals. I'm talking soups, casseroles and so much more. One of the things I love about nutritious dishes like these is that I can easily make them in a single pot for busy weeknights. Plus, they are packed with flavor. This week's dinners prove that efficient cooking doesn't mean bland taste.

Your Meal Plan

Chicken Chili Verde

With so much contradicting and misleading information about the best diet out there, you might feel confused about what's best for you. Is keto really worth it? Should you try paleo? As a dietitian, and according to research, the Mediterranean diet is known to be one of the healthiest and most sustainable eating patterns around. That's because you can easily follow the diet's principles, regardless of your cuisine preferences or cultural background. Its principles are simple—focus on eating lots of fruits and vegetables in addition to lean meats, plant-based proteins, whole grains and nutritious fats.

I'm starting off this week with the comforting and delicious Chicken Chili Verde on Sunday night. This meal features many foods I ate growing up in Mexico, such as pinto beans and salsa verde. Plus, it's packed with veggies, like poblano peppers, onion, garlic, corn kernels, cilantro and spinach—some of which are also traditional. This one-pot dish comes together in about 30 minutes. Besides, it uses store-bought salsa verde for efficient and easy prep. To make it extra flavorful, I'll top it with some avocado slices and lemon juice.

Sunday: Chicken Chili Verde
Monday: Vegan Jambalaya
Tuesday: Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole
Wednesday: Chicken Thighs with Couscous & Kale
Thursday: One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice
Friday: One-Pot Pasta with Tuna

Something Sweet

a recipe photo of the Mini Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Frosting
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

If you're a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup lover like me, you'll drool over these Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mini Cupcakes. These sweet treats are gorgeous to look at and boldly delicious—you can never go wrong when combining peanut butter and chocolate, am I right? Plus, bite-size desserts are the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth without a sugar crash later in the day.

Get the Recipe: These Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mini Cupcakes Are for Reese's Lovers

What's Inspiring Me This Week

a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Food goes beyond nourishing your body; it also nourishes your soul, brings you together with loved ones and helps create memories. And with Mother's Day around the corner, many celebs and influencers, including Giada, have shared their favorite childhood meals. What is your favorite childhood meal growing up? Mine is carne asada; many intimate and beautiful conversations with my family have been around the grill cooking some steak and veggies in our backyard.

Find Out More: Giada de Laurentiis' Favorite Childhood Meal Has Just 4 Ingredients—Here's How Her Mom Makes It

I wish you all a great week, and if you have any questions or requests for future newsletters, please let me know by emailing ThePrep@eatingwell.com! Don't forget to add a recipe review if you try one.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
20 Minute Creamy Skillet Chicken with Corn Tomato and Basil
ThePrep: Mediterranean Diet Dinners to Make in a Skillet
a recipe photo of the Berry Orange Chia Pudding served in a bowl
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Weight-Loss Breakfast Plan
Oven-Baked Chicken Drumsticks
30-Day Low-Calorie Mediterranean Diet Dinner Plan
4473427.jpg
ThePrep: Mediterranean Diet Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less
Bacon, Leek & Pear Skillet Pizza
ThePrep: 450-Calorie Dinners to Prep in 25 Minutes or Less
Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole
ThePrep: Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You Can Make in a Casserole Dish
7690855.jpg
ThePrep: Gut-Healthy Dinners in Three Steps or Less
Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad
ThePrep: 450-Calorie Dinners in 35 Minutes or Less
a photo of a broken plate and scattered fork and knife
Fad Diets: The Most Popular Ones and Are They Healthy?
Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes
ThePrep: No-Sugar Dinners with 5 Ingredients or Less
vegan chickpea coconut curry
29 One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners
a photo of a family making food together
Why Cooking & Eating Together Are as Important for Your Health as the Foods You Eat
Chicken Cutlets with Sundried Tomato Cream Sauce
ThePrep: A Week of 500-Calorie Fall Dinners
Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Red Peppers, Chicken & Spinach
ThePrep: Mediterranean Diet Skillet Dinners
Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners Ready in 20 Minutes or Less
Crispy Gnocchi Pasta with Tomatoes & Leeks
ThePrep: 500-Calorie Dinners to Make This Winter