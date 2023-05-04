Giada De Laurentiis Just Revealed Her Mother's Day Menu, and It Includes a 5-Ingredient Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

It’s giving both brunch and dinner vibes, and we’re here for it.

Danielle DeAngelis
Danielle DeAngelis

May 4, 2023
With Mother's Day coming up, you may be looking for brunch or dinner recipes to celebrate the day. Looking for healthy and easy options that are worth serving to guests can be difficult, but now you can stop your search.

Giada De Laurentiis has come to the rescue once again with a menu just in time for that special Sunday in May. We love the chef's holiday menus, from her Feast of the Seven Fishes to her recent Easter menu, so we were especially excited to see what this lineup had to offer.

Read on to find out what De Laurentiis plans to serve this Mother's Day, including a sun-dried tomato pasta, a floral spring dessert and a crowd-pleasing cocktail.

Giada De Laurentiis' Mother's Day Menu

This menu is easy to replicate, with quick prep times, few steps and simple ingredient lists. Whether you're looking to re-create De Laurentiis' menu or choose your favorites and add in other dishes—like Ina Garten's Spring Green Carbonara—this menu will be sure to inspire your Mother's Day festivities.

Ricotta Bruschetta with Sweet and Spicy Tomatoes

If you're looking for a classic appetizer, you can't go wrong with bruschetta. These Ricotta Bruschetta with Sweet and Spicy Tomatoes are ideal for entertaining. Featuring ingredients like fresh basil leaves, creamy whipped ricotta and hot honey, these loaded crostinis combine sweet and savory flavors for the perfect bite.

If you're looking for an app that will use up your spring produce, our Cherry Tomato & Strawberry Bruschetta can be made in just three steps.

Spinach and Artichoke Frittata

You may think of frittatas as a breakfast dish, but don't be mistaken: this versatile main can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Only taking 25 minutes to prepare, this Spinach and Artichoke Frittata uses in-season produce for a course well-suited for spring. In this recipe, De Laurentiis mixes her ricotta with dried oregano, lemon zest and kosher salt for a brighter tang.

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta

Speaking of easy, this Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta takes simplicity to the next level. Not only does it take just 20 minutes to get on the table, but it only requires five ingredients—plus salt and pepper to taste—making it a quick option for Mother's Day or any day of the week. Plus, the recipe notes that this five-star pasta tastes great warm as well as cold the next day, so any leftovers will be just as tasty.

If you're wanting to add more veggies, our Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce is another 20-minute, highly rated pasta main that would be a perfect addition to your table.

Lavender Honey Cake

The lavender-honey combination has been especially popular this spring, and this dessert really highlights the light and fragrant flavors. De Laurentiis' Lavender Honey Cake uses lavender syrup and dried lavender alongside orange blossom honey for brightness.

If you have leftover lavender from this recipe, try our new Lavender Latte for an aromatic morning.

Aperol Punch

To round off the menu, an Aperol Punch is a refreshing cocktail to serve before or after dinner. It only takes five minutes to mix up this recipe, and it's easy to double or triple if serving to a larger crowd. Highlighting a mix of spring and summer flavors, this drink is well-suited for a Mother's Day celebration.

If you want something nonalcoholic, our Raspberry Spritzer or Sorrel Spritz Mocktail will do the trick.

Up next: 25 Recipes Our Editors Are Making for Mother's Day

