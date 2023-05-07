What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Chlorophyll Water Every Day

It's purported that a few drops of liquid chlorophyll with 8 ounces of water can improve energy levels and soothe pimples. Is there any merit to their boasts?

By
Beth Rush
Beth Rush
Beth Rush

Title: Contributing Writer Location: Saint Petersburg, Florida Expertise: Sustainable nutrition, weight loss, food for diabetes, body detox - Managing editor of Body+Mind Experience Beth is the behavioral health editor at Body+Mind, a health and wellness brand. She has more than five years' experience writing and editing articles covering topics like motivation psychology, weight loss and overall health.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 7, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines

Your favorite influencers swear by chlorophyll water. They claim a few drops of liquid chlorophyll with 8 ounces of H2O can do everything from improving their energy levels to soothing pimples. Is there any merit to their boasts, or are they simply trying for 15 minutes of fame with the latest internet fad?

Plants couldn't grow without chlorophyll. This substance is crucial to photosynthesis, where plants use the sun's energy to convert carbon dioxide and water into food. According to some sources, this stuff is also the cure for various ailments. While beneficial, it isn't a panacea. What happens to your body when you drink liquid chlorophyll every day? Here's a closer look.

a glass of Chlorophyll Water
Getty Images

What Is Chlorophyll?

Chlorophyll is one type of phytochemical responsible for giving plants their pigments. The other two are the carotenoids (yellow, orange and red) and anthocyanins (red, blue and purple). These substances also contain nutrients that aid in various bodily processes, from converting energy into food to whisking free radicals from cells before they can cause damage.

How Liquid Chlorophyll Works

To take liquid chlorophyll, follow the directions on your selected supplement bottle. It comes in liquid and powder forms, but many consumers opt for liquid as it is easier to dissolve in water. Although there's no recommended dietary allowance, the average supplement serving is 100 milligrams per 8 ounces of water.

Chlorophyll Benefits

People often add chlorophyll to smoothies—it's a part of many popular greens powder supplements like Athletic Greens and Bloom. You know what it does in plants, but what does liquid chlorophyll do to the human body? Here are five of the impressive health benefits.

Might Support a Healthy Aging Process

You might know of retinoids as weapons in your healthy-aging war chest. However, using them means going through the dreaded "retinol uglies." What if there was a better way, like taking chlorophyll?

Researchers investigated the effect of sodium copper chlorophyllin, a type of chlorophyll supplement, compared to a 0.025% tretinoin (retinol) cream and placebo. Both the retinoid and chlorophyll groups saw statistically significant improvements in skin thickness and texture. Researchers theorize that using them together can slow some hyaluronic acid loss, which leads to sagging and wrinkles, per a 2016 study in Clinical Cosmetic and Investigation Dermatology. However, research around healthy aging and chlorophyll is limited, and more is needed for proper conclusions.

May Help Clear Acne

Aging skin isn't the only kind that benefits from liquid chlorophyll. It might also help treat the acne that often plagues younger adults, although, as of 2023, research is limited.

Phototherapy is often used to treat severe acne. One study published in 2014 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that using chlorophyll in conjunction with light therapy resulted in better improvements than the lamp alone.

May Reduce the Risk of Certain Types of Cancer

Chlorophyll exists in high levels in some dark green vegetables. Earlier research, such as a 2005 article in The Journal of Nutrition, suggested that this substance protected against colon cancer.

In recent years, research has supported the earlier assertions. A small study of 50 adults published in 2019 in Nutrients showed that a diet high in leafy green vegetables naturally laden with chlorophyll reduced colon cancer risk.

Might Heal Wounds More Quickly

Chlorophyll use also shows promise as a debriding agent in burn care. One substance typically used is papain from papaya, and an older study published in 2008 in Wound Management & Prevention found that adding chlorophyll significantly reduced pain.

Once again, research supports this theory. A 2021 study published in Dermatology showed that adding chlorophyll from microalgae helped stimulate dermal regeneration in full-thickness skin wounds without any harmful side effects.

May Combat Anemia

There's hope for the vegan crowd regarding anemia. Although this population runs a higher risk due to the lack of animal protein in their diets, they may be able to combat it by consuming more dark, leafy greens or taking a liquid chlorophyll supplement.

A 2016 study published in the Journal of Biological Regulators and Homeostatic Agents revealed that using chlorophyll on patients receiving dialysis resulted in improved hemoglobin and hematocrit numbers. They also had an increase in blood iron reserves.

Potential Side Effects

There are several potential side effects of liquid chlorophyll substances that you should know:

  • Nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps: You may experience significant abdominal discomfort, especially if you take liquid chlorophyll on an empty stomach. It's similar to taking iron—it goes best with food.
  • Diarrhea: Large doses of chlorophyll can cause diarrhea. It can dehydrate you, especially if you also vomit.
  • Photosensitivity: You might become more susceptible to sunburn.

What to Look For

When researching liquid chlorophyll supplements, look for those containing chlorophyllin. This form is easiest for your body to use. However, talk to your primary health care provider or registered dietitian before taking supplements.

Foods Rich in Chlorophyll

You can also get your daily chlorophyll dose through food. This method may prove superior because of the additional nutrients from leafy greens and other green vegetables. Look for the following:

  • Wheatgrass
  • Kale
  • Arugula
  • Spinach
  • Parsley
  • Broccoli
  • Collard greens
  • Alfalfa
  • Asparagus

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some frequently asked questions about liquid chlorophyll supplements.

Is it OK to take chlorophyll water every day?

Yes, you can take chlorophyll water daily. However, some people are sensitive. Start with a low dose and take only as much as your system will tolerate, stopping if you develop side effects. That being said, there's no need to drink it; there are foods you can eat to get your chlorophyll dose.

Do you need to refrigerate liquid chlorophyll?

You should refrigerate liquid chlorophyll to deter bacterial growth, just as you'd throw kale or cabbage in the crisper drawer. It also tastes much better chilled.

Is it healthy to drink liquid chlorophyll?

Liquid chlorophyll may be healthy for most people. However, patients with arthritis who take methotrexate should proceed with caution. Supplements have been shown to delay the clearance of this medication. If you take any other medicines, make sure to talk to your doctor first to avoid any interaction.

Who should avoid drinking liquid chlorophyll?

Patients who take methotrexate shouldn't take liquid chlorophyll. Sources are mixed on using this supplement during pregnancy. While many authorities believe it is safe, others rightly note that it can increase gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting. When in doubt, it's best to avoid it.

The Bottom Line

Chlorophyll has numerous health benefits, such as supporting your skin health and reducing your risk of certain types of cancer. For most people, taking liquid chlorophyll may be a safe way to increase their intake of healthy greens. However, getting your daily chlorophyll dose through food is the best option, since you'll also get additional nutrients.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of an essential oil tincture with a lavender fig
What Are Essential Oils? Here's What You Need to Know
a photo of plain white pill capsules
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Probiotics Every Day
a photo of a hand holding a Omega 3 pill
Taking Omega-3 Supplements? This 1 Food Might Be Able to Replace Your Daily Pill, a New Study Suggests
an illustration of a stomach with high fiber foods
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Too Much Fiber
a glass of water with greens powder added and spoon above it filled with greens powder
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Greens Powder Every Day
a woman reading the back of a pill bottle while grabbing a glass of water
What Happens to Your Body When You Take a Multivitamin Every Day
a photo of a woman holding a bottle of supplements
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Vitamin D Every Day
a hand holding a mug of beer with foam coming out of it
What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Beer Every Day
a photo of omega 3 supplements floating
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Omega-3s Every Day
a collage of some of the foods in the Golo diet - nuts, salmon, and kale
What Is the Golo Diet & Is it Safe?
a person adding Collagen into a glass of water
What Happens to Your Body When You Take Collagen Powder Every Day
a photo of a woman blowing up bubble gum
What Happens to Your Body When You Chew Gum Every Day
Milk from a jug pouring into glass on a blue background
Is Milk Good for You? Are There Benefits to Drinking It Every Day?
Smiling young woman drinking glass of red wine in kitchen
What Happens to Your Body When You Drink a Glass of Wine Every Night
7921694.jpg
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Soy Every Day
Banana Oatmeal
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day