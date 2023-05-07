What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Chlorophyll Water Every Day

Your favorite influencers swear by chlorophyll water. They claim a few drops of liquid chlorophyll with 8 ounces of H2O can do everything from improving their energy levels to soothing pimples. Is there any merit to their boasts, or are they simply trying for 15 minutes of fame with the latest internet fad?

Plants couldn't grow without chlorophyll. This substance is crucial to photosynthesis, where plants use the sun's energy to convert carbon dioxide and water into food. According to some sources, this stuff is also the cure for various ailments. While beneficial, it isn't a panacea. What happens to your body when you drink liquid chlorophyll every day? Here's a closer look.

Getty Images

What Is Chlorophyll?

Chlorophyll is one type of phytochemical responsible for giving plants their pigments. The other two are the carotenoids (yellow, orange and red) and anthocyanins (red, blue and purple). These substances also contain nutrients that aid in various bodily processes, from converting energy into food to whisking free radicals from cells before they can cause damage.

How Liquid Chlorophyll Works

To take liquid chlorophyll, follow the directions on your selected supplement bottle. It comes in liquid and powder forms, but many consumers opt for liquid as it is easier to dissolve in water. Although there's no recommended dietary allowance, the average supplement serving is 100 milligrams per 8 ounces of water.

Chlorophyll Benefits

People often add chlorophyll to smoothies—it's a part of many popular greens powder supplements like Athletic Greens and Bloom. You know what it does in plants, but what does liquid chlorophyll do to the human body? Here are five of the impressive health benefits.

Might Support a Healthy Aging Process

You might know of retinoids as weapons in your healthy-aging war chest. However, using them means going through the dreaded "retinol uglies." What if there was a better way, like taking chlorophyll?

Researchers investigated the effect of sodium copper chlorophyllin, a type of chlorophyll supplement, compared to a 0.025% tretinoin (retinol) cream and placebo. Both the retinoid and chlorophyll groups saw statistically significant improvements in skin thickness and texture. Researchers theorize that using them together can slow some hyaluronic acid loss, which leads to sagging and wrinkles, per a 2016 study in Clinical Cosmetic and Investigation Dermatology. However, research around healthy aging and chlorophyll is limited, and more is needed for proper conclusions.

May Help Clear Acne

Aging skin isn't the only kind that benefits from liquid chlorophyll. It might also help treat the acne that often plagues younger adults, although, as of 2023, research is limited.

Phototherapy is often used to treat severe acne. One study published in 2014 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that using chlorophyll in conjunction with light therapy resulted in better improvements than the lamp alone.

May Reduce the Risk of Certain Types of Cancer

Chlorophyll exists in high levels in some dark green vegetables. Earlier research, such as a 2005 article in The Journal of Nutrition, suggested that this substance protected against colon cancer.

In recent years, research has supported the earlier assertions. A small study of 50 adults published in 2019 in Nutrients showed that a diet high in leafy green vegetables naturally laden with chlorophyll reduced colon cancer risk.

Might Heal Wounds More Quickly

Chlorophyll use also shows promise as a debriding agent in burn care. One substance typically used is papain from papaya, and an older study published in 2008 in Wound Management & Prevention found that adding chlorophyll significantly reduced pain.

Once again, research supports this theory. A 2021 study published in Dermatology showed that adding chlorophyll from microalgae helped stimulate dermal regeneration in full-thickness skin wounds without any harmful side effects.

May Combat Anemia

There's hope for the vegan crowd regarding anemia. Although this population runs a higher risk due to the lack of animal protein in their diets, they may be able to combat it by consuming more dark, leafy greens or taking a liquid chlorophyll supplement.

A 2016 study published in the Journal of Biological Regulators and Homeostatic Agents revealed that using chlorophyll on patients receiving dialysis resulted in improved hemoglobin and hematocrit numbers. They also had an increase in blood iron reserves.

Potential Side Effects

There are several potential side effects of liquid chlorophyll substances that you should know:

Nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps: You may experience significant abdominal discomfort, especially if you take liquid chlorophyll on an empty stomach. It's similar to taking iron—it goes best with food.

Diarrhea: Large doses of chlorophyll can cause diarrhea. It can dehydrate you, especially if you also vomit.

Photosensitivity: You might become more susceptible to sunburn.

What to Look For

When researching liquid chlorophyll supplements, look for those containing chlorophyllin. This form is easiest for your body to use. However, talk to your primary health care provider or registered dietitian before taking supplements.

Foods Rich in Chlorophyll

You can also get your daily chlorophyll dose through food. This method may prove superior because of the additional nutrients from leafy greens and other green vegetables. Look for the following:

Wheatgrass

Kale

Arugula

Spinach

Parsley

Broccoli

Collard greens

Alfalfa

Asparagus

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some frequently asked questions about liquid chlorophyll supplements.

Is it OK to take chlorophyll water every day?

Yes, you can take chlorophyll water daily. However, some people are sensitive. Start with a low dose and take only as much as your system will tolerate, stopping if you develop side effects. That being said, there's no need to drink it; there are foods you can eat to get your chlorophyll dose.

Do you need to refrigerate liquid chlorophyll?

You should refrigerate liquid chlorophyll to deter bacterial growth, just as you'd throw kale or cabbage in the crisper drawer. It also tastes much better chilled.

Is it healthy to drink liquid chlorophyll?

Liquid chlorophyll may be healthy for most people. However, patients with arthritis who take methotrexate should proceed with caution. Supplements have been shown to delay the clearance of this medication. If you take any other medicines, make sure to talk to your doctor first to avoid any interaction.

Who should avoid drinking liquid chlorophyll?

Patients who take methotrexate shouldn't take liquid chlorophyll. Sources are mixed on using this supplement during pregnancy. While many authorities believe it is safe, others rightly note that it can increase gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting. When in doubt, it's best to avoid it.

The Bottom Line

Chlorophyll has numerous health benefits, such as supporting your skin health and reducing your risk of certain types of cancer. For most people, taking liquid chlorophyll may be a safe way to increase their intake of healthy greens. However, getting your daily chlorophyll dose through food is the best option, since you'll also get additional nutrients.