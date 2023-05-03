I'm a Food Editor & These Are the 11 Things I Always Buy at Publix

For most of my life, I lived on Long Island, where my favorite grocery store was, easily, Trader Joe's. Their yummy snacks, heat-and-eat freezer meals and quirky decor have made me a loyal fan for years. So when I made the move to Florida to live with my now-husband, in a beautiful waterfront town where the closest Trader Joe's is two hours away, I was devastated––until I discovered Publix.

Publix is an employee-owned supermarket chain with locations throughout the Southeast. Sure, the employees don't wear Hawaiian shirts, but they are the friendliest grocery store employees that I have ever encountered. Once, when I walked in to grab a few items but ended up with an armful of produce, a Publix employee went out of their way to grab me a shopping basket (which I gratefully accepted).

Publix stores are a one-stop shop, stocked with everything from ready-made sandwich platters to foil to wrap up your leftovers. But there are certain things that I always make room for in my shopping cart. Here's my list of must-buy items at Publix.

1. Chicken Broth

The first thing I see when I walk into my local Publix is their "buy one, get one" bins. The contents of these bins vary from week to week, and lately I've been seeing boxes of broth. I need two 32-ounce containers of low-sodium chicken broth to make EatingWell's Classic Chicken Soup––one of my favorite comforting recipes––so I tend to stock up when I see the broth on sale.

2. Raspberries

I love topping overnight oats and chia pudding with fresh raspberries, but they can be expensive. At Publix, I can count on seeing them for sale pretty regularly, often three for $10—and you still get the cash savings even if you just buy one or two packages of raspberries. This way, I can buy exactly how much I need and still enjoy the savings.

3. Cake Slices

As far as sweet treats go, Publix cake slices are one of the best––and I've tried a lot of desserts. They are moist, with just the right amount of sweetness, and they're big enough to share or have leftovers for the next day. For just $3.59, I can pick up a slice of carrot cake (with cream cheese frosting, of course), vanilla, red velvet or double chocolate (chocolate cake with fudge icing). It's more convenient and less expensive than baking an entire cake myself, and it makes it easier to resist going back for seconds (or thirds).

4. Sourdough Bread

Whether I'm making avocado toast or a tomato sandwich, or scooping up a saucy shakshuka, sourdough bread is a must. Publix makes theirs from scratch, in-house, and I can pick up a warm loaf for just $4.85. It's a popular item, so if I don't see any loaves out I'll ask one of the friendly Publix employees behind the bakery counter if they have any in the back. Typically, there will be a loaf that they'll slice and wrap up for me.

5. Pub Subs

A roundup of the best things to buy at Publix wouldn't be complete without Pub subs, the supermarket chain's popular sub sandwiches. They're made to order with your choice of bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments. I like to load mine up with lots of veggies: cucumbers, spinach, onions and green peppers. Pub subs make a delicious portable snack for beach days, lake days and long drives up to the mountains, and cost around $7 for a half sandwich or wrap, and $10 for a whole one.

6. Cheese

I've recently learned how to build an Instagram-worthy charcuterie board, and it's now my go-to for game nights, birthdays and other special occasions. Publix has an impressive cheese selection, and I love picking up a few different types to make my boards more interesting and visually appealing. Some of my go-tos are The Drunken Goat (a semi-soft goat cheese bathed in red wine), Briette (lactose-free Brie) and fresh mozzarella balls.

7. Chopped Salad Kits

Sometimes, making salad can feel like such a chore. So when I want to skip the washing, drying and slicing, I reach for a chopped salad kit for a quick lunch or dinner side. Publix sells a bunch of different options, and they often go on sale for two for $7. My favorite is a sweet kale kit that includes green cabbage, broccoli stalks, kale, shredded Brussels sprouts, radicchio, roasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries and a poppyseed dressing.

8. Canned Black Beans

I discovered my love for canned black beans during the pandemic, when we limited our grocery runs to once a week and stocked up on canned foods and nonperishable pantry staples. Black beans and rice is now one of our go-to dinners, and it's so simple and healthy. I add some chopped onions, sliced avocado, sautéed kale and a squeeze of lime to round out the dish.

9. Seasoned Meatballs

The prepared foods section in the meat department at Publix is a great place to grab proteins that are ready to put in the oven, cook on the stove, or throw on the grill. I'll find things like chicken kebabs, stuffed jalapeño peppers and meatloaf. Their ready-to-cook seasoned meatballs are delicious with pasta or a simple salad. They're sold in packs of 12 meatballs, so we usually have leftovers for another meal.

10. Eggs

I eat eggs pretty much every day, so my fridge is always stocked with a carton or two––because waking up on a Saturday morning and realizing there aren't any eggs in the fridge is a recipe for disappointment. Egg prices are up right now, but I can always count on Publix's GreenWise brand to have the cheapest price. Right now, a dozen organic, cage-free eggs costs $5.85, which isn't the cheapest, but still more affordable than their other options—which cost as much as $11!

11. Almond Milk

For post-workout smoothies, Saturday morning espressos, Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats and everything in between, almond milk is a must. I typically buy the unsweetened variety, and it costs $4.11 at my local Publix. I can sometimes find it at a 2-for-1 price, and I definitely stock up on those occasions.