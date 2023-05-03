9 Healthy Finds Coming to Aldi in May

May is upon us, which means its time to step into our local Aldi store and go hunting for all the new, limited-edition finds we can't get enough of. Aldi always brings the heat when it comes to competitive pricing *and* mouthwatering food and beverages, so it's no surprise that they're showing off as we finally approach the warm embrace of summer.

This month's slate of finds includes something for everyone, especially folks looking for ways to cool down as the weather heats up. Fun new ciders, kombuchas and frozen fruit blends will make the transition from spring to summer feel light and breezy, and healthy dinner options like gluten-free pasta, riced veggies and simple kebabs are sure to keep us feeling full and satisfied on a budget. We broke down the nine most exciting Aldi finds you should be looking for this month—so get out your grocery list and start taking some notes.

1. liveGfree Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free Ravioli

GFFs—gluten-free friends—are likely to find some gluten-free pasta options in the Aldi finds aisle at the beginning of each month, since the store tends to introduce gluten-free noodles with every Aldi finds launch. But to get stuffed pasta options rather than just the typical linguine and fettuccine—which are also available this month—feels like a real treat. The ravioli comes in two varieties: spinach-artichoke and roasted tomato-basil, and both can be ready in as little as five minutes. Just grab your favorite pesto or red sauce to drizzle over your stuffed pockets of veggies and seasonings, and you're good to go. Folks who need to maintain a heart-healthy diet should be aware that these noodles contain 540mg or 560mg of sodium per serving, depending on which filling you opt for. That's higher in sodium content than what we'd recommend for a vegetarian entrée, though you could always build the pasta out into a more complete meal by adding some veggies or a protein source to your sauce. Try a package of the pasta for yourself for $4.99 beginning May 3.

2. Rosé Wicked Grove Cider

Wicked Grove is kind of a classic Aldi brand. This collection of hard ciders always has a mellow, sweet crispness that make them super refreshing, so it's no surprise that they're introducing a new variety for the beginning of summer. The rosé variety should appeal to folks who love a bubbly wine as well as an effervescent fruity cider. You can try this alcoholic beverage option for $7.99 for a pack of four starting May 3.

3. Deutsche Küche Raisin & Nut Muesli

Muesli is a classic cereal that's always great to have around—the whole grains that you'll get in every bite can help level up your fiber intake, giving breakfast a little more staying power. You can enjoy a bowl of muesli with the milk of your choice in the morning, or sprinkle a handful over your yogurt in the morning for a granola-like crunch. If you tend to be an oatmeal enjoyer in the colder months, options like muesli and overnight oats are great ways to maintain a healthy breakfast routine while still staying cool in the morning. Snag a box for $3.29 beginning May 3.

4. Season's Choice Frozen Riced Veggies

Having some fun frozen options on hand can help you beat the weeknight dinner doldrums, even when they're at their worst. Starting with a delicious, veggie-packed base like these riced vegetable blends is a great way to build a pantry meal. This month, Aldi is offering a riced broccoli-cauliflower blend with white cheddar sauce and a riced sweet potato-cauliflower blend with herb sauce, both of which would pair well with some chickpeas from the cabinet or a quick batch of skillet chicken cutlets. You could even clean out your fridge by using the veggie rice as a base for a big bowl of roasted veggies. Try one of the blends for $2.79 starting May 10.

5. Benner Sparkling Kombucha

If you've never tried kombucha before, this Aldi find is a pretty affordable way to take the gut-healthy beverage for a test drive. Each pack contains four 12-ounce cans of the fermented, sparkling black tea, and you can choose from available flavors like pomegranate-berry, lemon-lime and ginger-lemon. The kombucha base is a combination of black tea and fruit juice, which adds flavor and sweetness to the drink without becoming overwhelming. You can drink these cans of 'booch on their own, or use them in fun cocktails like our Lemon-Ginger Kombucha Cocktail or Pineapple Kombucha Mai Tai. Snag a box for $4.99 beginning May 17.

6. Frozen Chicken Kebabs

Welcome grilling season with these ready-to-cook kebabs. Available with zesty Mediterranean-style seasonings or Greek-inspired seasoning, these frozen skewers are packed with chicken breast bites that offer 23 grams of protein in each serving. Pair them with an appetizer like our Whipped Feta Dip and an easy side dish, like our Tzatziki, for a quick meal that feels like summer. Each box of four skewers costs $5.99 and is available starting May 24.

7. Season's Choice Frozen Fruit Blends

Late May is a great time to get your smoothie supplies together. As sunny days become more consistent and the air heats up, sometimes all you need is a healthy smoothie recipe to keep you refreshed and ready to go. This month, Aldi is bringing back its 32-ounce bags of sliced strawberries and fiesta blend, a combination of pineapple and mango chunks. At $4.99 per bag, these frozen fruit options are super affordable *and* give you a canvas to paint your perfect smoothie on. Pick up a bag or two starting May 24.

8. Emporium Selection Halloumi Grilling Cheese

While most of these fun finds are available for a limited time only, these next two options are seasonal, summer fare—that means they'll continue to be restocked through September, so you can enjoy them all season without having to stock up. Halloumi, a squeaky cheese that's not prone to melting, may especially appeal to folks who love to grill out, and those folks should remember that halloumi has plenty of fun uses. You can serve it simply as an appetizer with a fun dipping sauce, like some slow-cooker marinara, or make it into a main dish with something like our Grilled Halloumi & Summer Vegetable Tacos. Grab a 7-ounce pack for $3.99 all summer long.

9. Berryhill Extra Hot Honey

If you're a sweet-and-savory person, we just found the perfect Aldi option for you. This fun condiment is also available all summer, which means you've got months to drizzle this combination of honey, chilies and vinegar over just about everything—including the halloumi we just talked about. Use this hot honey in marinades before you hit the grill, or drizzle it over a pizza right out of the oven. We love adding it to roasted veggies and feta dip, or even using it to flavor a spicy-sweet margarita. Grab a bottle for $4.99 all summer long.