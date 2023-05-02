Olipop Just Released a Watermelon Lime Flavor for Summer—but Is It Healthy?

Prebiotic sodas have been all the rage lately, and Olipop is a leading brand in the trend. With over a dozen flavors, you can enjoy their classic soda riffs like root beer and vintage cola, or sip on something more unique like their banana cream and strawberry vanilla flavors.

Recently, Olipop launched their newest flavor just in time for summer: watermelon lime. Described as "candy-like" and "bright," the new soda combines watermelon, tart cherry and lime juice for a refreshingly sweet and tangy mixture. It's already received rave reviews, with a fan of the brand writing that it "tastes like summer" and it's "a perfect blend of sweet and tart."

But is this new flavor healthy? Read on to find out what's really in these prebiotic drinks and if Olipop's watermelon lime soda is worth trying.

Olipop's sodas—and most other prebiotic sodas on the market—are carbonated water-based drinks sweetened with stevia and fruit juices. For the prebiotic fibers they contain, Olipop uses their own OLISMART mixture which includes cassava root fiber, chicory root inulin, Jerusalem artichoke inulin, nopal cactus extract, marshmallow root extract, calendula flower extract and kudzu root.

Here's the nutrition breakdown for one can of Olipop's watermelon lime soda:

40 calories

0 grams total fat

25 milligrams sodium

16 grams carbohydrates

5 grams total sugar Includes 5 grams added sugars

9 grams fiber

0 grams protein

This soda is high in fiber thanks to its proprietary prebiotic blend and within our recommended parameters in calories, fat and sodium. That said, all of the sweetness in this flavor comes from added sugar, which is something to keep in mind. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 36 grams or 25 grams of added sugar a day for men and women, respectively. So this soda would contribute around 20% of the recommended daily limit.

And while these sodas are a good source of prebiotics, they shouldn't be your sole source of prebiotics or fiber in your diet. Eating enough fruits and vegetables can provide these same nutrients and even more health benefits like supporting brain health, heart health and longevity.

The Bottom Line

If you want a new summer soda to replace your usual high-added-sugar drink, Olipop's watermelon lime flavor can be a healthier alternative. But you shouldn't depend on Olipop or other prebiotic sodas and ultra-processed foods for your daily intake of fiber or prebiotics. Foods like onions, raspberries, beans and legumes are also great sources of prebiotics to include in a healthy eating pattern that supports gut health and healthy digestion.

