Gold Medal Flour Recalled Nationwide Due to Salmonella Contamination

General Mills just announced a voluntary recall nationwide on 2-pound, 5-pound and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal flour, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This is due to a Salmonella outbreak being connected to the flour.

The investigation started in March, when 12 illnesses and 3 hospitalizations were linked to the consumption of raw dough or batter made with flour. While the investigation is still active, Gold Medal has been recently pinned as the source of the outbreak.

The recalled flour includes both bleached and unbleached products with "Better If Used By" dates of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024. The following are the products affected by the recall along with their Package Universal Product Codes (Package UPC):

Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, 5-pound bag (Package UPC: 000-16000-19610)

Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, 10-pound bag (Package UPC: 000-16000-19580)

Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour, 2-pound bag (Package UPC: 000-16000-10710)

Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour, 5-pound bag (Package UPC: 000-16000-10610)

Check your pantry for these affected products, and if you own any bags of Gold Medal flour with the correlating recalled information, dispose of it immediately and wash your hands after handling the bag. Remember to thoroughly wash any surfaces that may have been exposed to the contaminated flour as Salmonella can quickly spread.

Since March, there has only been one more reported illness linked to this outbreak. Common symptoms of Salmonella infection can include fever, stomach cramps and diarrhea. While not usually life-threatening, Salmonella can be especially harmful for young children, adults 65 years and older and for people with compromised immune systems. Most people can recover from infection without treatment, but those in vulnerable groups may need immediate medical attention if experiencing severe symptoms like vomiting, dizziness and high-grade fever.

If you're experiencing any symptoms of illness after eating raw dough, batter or flour, or if your child is experiencing symptoms after playing with homemade raw dough or clay that contains flour, call your healthcare provider immediately. When making homemade play dough, be sure to use a heat-treated flour as recommended by the CDC.