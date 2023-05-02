Giada de Laurentiis' Favorite Childhood Meal Has Just 4 Ingredients—Here's How Her Mom Makes It

You probably have most of the ingredients on hand already!

By
Leah Goggins
Leah Goggins headshot
Leah Goggins

Leah Goggins is a digital fellow for EatingWell. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, she is a devotee of old movies, farmers' markets and Ina Garten's tomato sandwich with basil mayo recipe. Leah has a degree in news media and English from The University of Alabama.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mother's Day is on the horizon, and Giada de Laurentiis has been sharing all kinds of adorable content to get us in the holiday spirit. We've already learned to make Giada's Nonna's simple, spring-ready lemon muffins, and the chef has even shared what exactly will be on her Mother's Day menu this year, including a festive Aperol punch and a veggie-packed frittata.

Now, Giada's mom, Veronica, is also getting in on the fun. The former actress took to Instagram this weekend for a quick recipe tutorial that proves Giada's talent runs in the family. Veronica shared the family recipe for Pizza Di Spaghetti, a Neapolitan classic that her family often enjoyed on picnics and at the dinner table.

"It was my favorite dish, and now its Jade and Julian's favorite dish," Veronica says in the video, referring to Giada's daughter and nephew. The added bonus, of course, is just how easy this recipe is to make. You only need a handful of ingredients—eggs, spaghetti, olive oil and Parmesan—as well as a mixing bowl and a large skillet.

You'll want to start by cooking your 8 ounces of spaghetti until al dente, then straining it and setting aside. Then combine two eggs with a little salt and pepper in your mixing bowl. Add 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and any other toppings you'd like to incorporate—Veronica keeps it simple with a generous sprinkling of chopped fresh basil. You may want to whisk everything together at this stage to be sure that your eggs are all well combined. Then add the spaghetti to the bowl and toss it with tongs until the noodles are coated with the egg and cheese mixture.

Add a drizzle of olive oil to a hot skillet—Veronica uses a non-stick sauté pan here, but enameled cast iron would also work pretty well—and add your noodles to the pan, spreading them evenly across the surface. Set the heating element to medium-high heat. As the pizza cooks, press your spatula or tongs down on the noodles to help them make contact with the surface of the pan. After about 5 minutes, use a large plate or the lid of your pan to flip the pizza. Veronica flips the pizza, now browned on the bottom, upside down so that the uncooked side lands on the pan lid. Then tilt the lid back towards the pan so that the pizza slides off the lid and back onto the hot surface for the uncooked side to get nice and crisp. You could also transfer the pizza to a plate to flip and return to the skillet if that seems easier for you.

When the pizza has cooked for an additional 5 minutes or so, slide it onto a serving plate and top with extra Parmesan cheese and more fresh basil. You could even add some red pepper flakes for a little kick. You could always haul out your pizza cutter to slice the dish up, but Veronica recommends using your kitchen shears to cut the perfect slice.

Giada's take on her mom's recipe includes some extra veggies to make the Pizza di Spaghetti a little more green, but you could also pair it with a side of Cucumber-Ribbons Caesar Salad or a cup of Creamy Garden Tomato & Quinoa Soup for a complete meal for the whole family.

However you dish it up, hopefully this simple meal will remind you of your own childhood favorites—or at least bring you a little home-cooked comfort.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Fans Love Giada De Laurentiis' Super-Simple Pasta Salad You Can Make in Just 10 Minutes
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Nonna's Lemon Almond Ricotta Muffins, and They're Perfect for Spring
a side by side of Giada De Laurentiis and Colatura Di Alici Di Cetara Riserva 2017
The Surprising Ingredient Giada De Laurentiis Can't Get Enough Of
a photo of Ina Garten
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Spring Green Spaghetti Carbonara That Only Takes Three Steps to Make
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Fans Love Giada De Laurentiis' Anti-Inflammatory Roasted Beet Salad That's Perfect for Spring
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Just Announced Her Easter Menu, and It Includes a Quick, 5-Ingredient Salad
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Top 5 Recipes of 2022, And You'll Want to Have Them on Repeat All 2023
A portrait of Giada De Laurentiis next to her Frutti Di Mare recipe
Giada De Laurentiis' Menu for the Feast of the Seven Fishes Is Golden
a photo of Giada de Laurentiss
Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Tiramisu Recipe That's Perfect for Making Ahead 
a side by side of Giada De Laurentiis and EatingWell's Parmesan & Herb Crusted Potatoes recipe photo
Giada De Laurentiis' Crispy Parmesan Potatoes Are Ready in Three Simple Steps
White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi
15 Anti-Inflammatory Skillet Dinners for Spring
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis alongside EatingWell's recipe photo of the One-Pot Pasta with Peas & Parmesan
I Made Giada De Laurentiis' Lemon & Pea Skillet Pasta—and Now It's in My Regular Dinner Rotation
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada Just Shared a Super Cozy 4-Ingredient Dinner Recipe—and Fans Say It's Just Like Eating in Rome
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Just Revealed Her 2022 Thanksgiving Menu—and It's Full of Italian Flair
a photo of Giada de Laurentiss
These Are the Three Dishes Giada De Laurentiis Is Making for a Simple Feast of the Seven Fishes This Year
a photo of Carla Lalli Music
Carla Lalli Music Just Made Cacio e Pepe Cabbage Chips & We Can't Get Enough