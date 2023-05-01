Ashley Tisdale Just Shared Why She Had to Stop Being Vegan

“For health reasons, I couldn’t stay vegan.”

Published on May 1, 2023
a photo of Ashley Tisdale
While several stars have made headlines for unhealthy weight-loss habits and unrealistic beauty standards, many celebrities have been more relatable as they try and fail to follow popular diets. This includes plant-based diets and vegan eating patterns; Anne Hathaway, Miley Cyrus and Mike Tyson have all admitted to quitting their attempts at a vegan diet. And most recently, actress Ashley Tisdale joins the list of no-longer-completely-plant-based celebs.

Best known for her early-2000s Disney roles in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and High School Musical, Tisdale has joined the conversation in the food and health space when discussing why she started and gave up veganism.

"I watched a documentary and was very much committed to being vegan a couple years ago," Tisdale recalled in an interview with EatingWell. "I loved it, I truly felt way better and lighter after meals instead of feeling exhausted or fatigued. [But] I did have difficulty finding things that tasted really good, so I was ordering out a lot."

The determining factor on why she stopped eating fully vegan? Her health.

"Without sharing too much, I have a body type that needs to have meat. So for health reasons, I couldn't stay vegan."

When she realized she needed to be less restrictive with her food choices, she remained hopeful that she could still include plant-based options in her weekly routine.

"I remember feeling disappointed that I couldn't continue, but in my mind I remember thinking 'You know what? I can still continue by [eating plant-based] at least one or two days.' It doesn't have to be all or nothing," she said. "If you can just take one day and commit to eating more plant-based meals that day, it really does feel like a good reset. I feel like everything is about balance and moderation … I want people to know it's not just one or the other, you can do both."

That's why she partnered up with plant-based food brand Sweet Earth to promote more accessible options for those wanting to include more vegan dishes in their lifestyle.

"I love supporting brands that resonate with what I talk about and what I actually eat," Tisdale shared. Her favorite products include their Mindful Chick'n to top salads or to use as a base for tacos, the Pad Thai bowl and the Big Sur Breakfast Burrito that she enjoys with her husband.

"They're super flavorful and super easy to [make]," Tisdale said while talking about Sweet Earth products. "I'm not a huge cook, so especially when I want a quick meal and I'm trying to do my plant-based day, they're very easy and it tastes so good."

We completely understand Tisdale's struggles of sticking to an eating pattern with restrictions, as there's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all diet. Finding a well-balanced and enjoyable eating pattern that works for you is an important factor for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, so we're happy that Tisdale was able to find a balance that caters to her needs and personal goals.

At the end of the interview, we asked Tisdale what "eating well" means to her. Here's what she had to say: "Eating well means just listening to your body. I know people talk about 'intuitive eating' but just really listening to what makes you feel good and what doesn't make you feel good. Then, you can sort out what those meals are. Listen to your body at all times."

