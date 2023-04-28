How to Cut a Bell Pepper

Whether green, red, orange or yellow, bell peppers are chameleons when it comes to the kitchen. Bell peppers are sweet, crunchy and colorful. This trifecta is what makes them such a great ingredient to work with. The veggie is good both raw and cooked and can be used in dishes from many different cuisines.

Bell peppers are equally delicious as a topping on pizza, stir-fried in dishes like Kung Pao Chicken, sautéed to top sandwiches and loaded with fillings such as cheese, meat and veggies to make stuffed peppers. But figuring out how to cut this bell-shaped beauty is not exactly intuitive. That's where we come in. Below, we've outlined all the ways bell peppers can be cut.

How to Choose Bell Peppers

When selecting bell peppers, choose ones that are firm and feel heavier than they appear. Look for peppers that are vibrant in color with a smooth and shiny sheen. Avoid ones that are wrinkled, bruised or have soft spots. These are indications that the bell peppers are old or starting to decompose.

Preethi Venkatram

How to Prep Bell Peppers

Choosing the freshest bell peppers is important, but they also need to be prepped properly once you get home:

First, remove the produce sticker and wash your bell peppers gently but thoroughly under cold water to remove any dirt, pesticides or bacteria that may be present on the surface.

Second, make sure you have a sharp knife ready. Bell peppers have surprisingly tough skin, so having a sharp knife is a must. It'll also help prevent any injuries from happening. We prefer using a chef's knife, but any medium to large knife will do.

Lastly, if you don't have a heavy-duty cutting board, place a wet towel underneath your board. This will keep it from moving around when you cut, reducing the risk of slipping and cutting yourself.

How to Cut Bell Peppers to Be Stuffed

Stuffed bell peppers are a crowd pleaser. Lighter stuffed peppers (e.g. these Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers) make a great side dish, while others are filling enough to eat as a main course (e.g. these Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers).

To cut your bell pepper to be stuffed, follow these steps.

Step 1

Preethi Venkatram

Lay the pepper on its side on your cutting board.

Step 2

Preethi Venkatram

Slice off the stem end of the bell pepper, cutting off about 1/2 inch. If you'd like, reserve the top to use as a "lid."

Step 3

Preethi Venkatram

Cut a small slice off the bottom of the pepper so that it can stand up on a stable base. Make sure to only cut a small sliver so as not to create any holes or gaps.

Step 4

Preethi Venkatram

Next, run a knife along the inside flesh of the pepper to remove the core and seeds (you might need to use a paring knife rather than a chef's knife for this task). Discard or compost the core and seeds, then stuff!

Preethi Venkatram

How to Cut Bell Peppers into Rings

Bell peppers cut into rings are a great addition to salads and sandwiches. You can also turn them into delicious Bell Pepper Oven Fries. Here's how to do it.

Step 1

Preethi Venkatram

Begin by placing the bell pepper flat on its side on your cutting board.

Step 2

Preethi Venkatram

Slice off about 1/2 inch of the top or stem end of the pepper. Discard or compost the stem and save the flesh around the stem for another use, such as making stock. You can also just eat it as a snack.

Step 3

Preethi Venkatram

Slice off the bottom of the pepper and save for another use.

Step 4

Preethi Venkatram

Slide your knife around the inside of the pepper, removing the core and seeds and discard.

Step 5

Preethi Venkatram

Return the pepper to its side and cut into rings.

How to Cut Bell Peppers into Strips

Bell pepper strips are great to eat with hummus or guacamole and are the unsung hero in many sautéed dishes. Here's how to do it.

Step 1

Preethi Venkatram

Start by laying the pepper on its side.

Step 2

Preethi Venkatram

Remove the top of the pepper by making about a 1/2-inch slice. If the stem is still attached, remove it and set the rest aside.

Step 3

Preethi Venkatram

Remove the bottom of the pepper by making about a 1/2-inch slice. Set the bottom aside.

Step 4

Preethi Venkatram

Make a vertical cut and open up the bell pepper.

Step 5

Preethi Venkatram

Lay the pepper skin-side down on your cutting board and slide your knife along the inside to remove the core, white pith and seeds. Discard.

Step 6

Preethi Venkatram

Now cut the pepper into long strips. Get the reserved top and bottom and cut into strips as well.

How to Dice Bell Peppers

Diced bell peppers are great for soups, chopped salads and hash. They also make a fabulous addition to omelets. Here's how to do it.

Step 1

Preethi Venkatram

To dice a bell pepper, start by placing the pepper on its side.

Step 2

Preethi Venkatram

Slice off about 1/2 inch from the top and bottom. Discard the stem and set the rest aside.

Step 3

Preethi Venkatram

Make a vertical cut to open up the bell pepper.

Step 4

Preethi Venkatram

Place the pepper skin-side down. Run your knife along the inside of the pepper and remove the core, white pith and seeds and discard. For a small dice, cut the pepper into 1/4-inch thick strips. For a medium dice, slice the pepper into 1/2-inch thick strips. For a large dice, cut the strips into 3/4-inch thick pieces.

Step 5

Preethi Venkatram

Rotate the strips 90 degrees and cut them into evenly sized squares.

Bottom Line

Bell peppers make a great addition to so many dishes. They may look challenging to cut, but once you figure it out using the steps we outlined above, don't be surprised if you find yourself incorporating bell peppers into more meals throughout the week. May we suggest starting off with this Southwest Breakfast Skillet, followed by Tuna Melts with Roasted Bell Peppers for lunch, and these Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers for dinner. How about this Fruit, Veggie & Cheese Plate for dessert? Sounds like a pretty good meal plan, right?