What Happens to Your Body When You Take a Pre-Workout Every Day

Pre-workouts are dietary supplements designed to boost energy, focus and performance during exercise. While some people swear by them, others hesitate to try them due to their potential side effects. In this article, we'll explore what happens when you take a pre-workout and whether they're safe and effective for daily use. So, let's discover if pre-workouts are a game-changer or a risk to your health.

What Are Pre-Workout Supplements?

If you exercise regularly, you've likely heard of pre-workout supplements. These supplements enhance your energy, focus and performance to help you power through intense workouts, per a 2020 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Pre-workout supplements come in various forms, from powders you mix into water or juice to capsules you swallow with a glass of water. They often contain a blend of ingredients like caffeine, beta-alanine, creatine and amino acids, which work together to enhance your physical and mental abilities.

Ingredients in Pre-Workouts

Caffeine

Caffeine is a common ingredient in pre-workout supplements because it increases energy and focus during exercise by blocking adenosine receptors in the brain, helping to reduce fatigue and improve alertness.

Research shows caffeine can enhance athletic performance by increasing endurance, power and speed, per 2021 research published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. However, excessive caffeine consumption can lead to adverse side effects such as anxiety, jitters and insomnia.

Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is a nonessential amino acid used to produce carnosine, a molecule that helps to buffer muscle acidity during exercise, per a 2023 study in Nutrients. This can delay fatigue and allow you to work out harder for more extended periods, per 2021 research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

BCAAs

BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids) are three essential amino acids (leucine, isoleucine and valine) used to build muscle. According to a 2022 systematic review in Nutrients, BCAAs could potentially reduce muscle soreness and fatigue during exercise.

Creatine

Creatine is a naturally occurring molecule that produces adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the primary energy source for muscle contractions. According to a 2021 article published in Nutrients, you can increase the amount of ATP available to your muscles by supplementing creatine, allowing you to train harder and recover faster.

Carnitine

According to the National Institutes of Health, carnitine is an amino acid used to transport fatty acids into your cell's mitochondria, to be used as muscle fuel. While some research suggests that carnitine supplementation may improve athletic performance, research on its effectiveness is mixed, and more research is needed.

Possible Benefits of Pre-Workout Supplements

Increased Energy and Stamina

A common ingredient in pre-workout supplements is caffeine, which can help improve alertness and focus while reducing fatigue. Additionally, some pre-workout supplements contain ingredients like beta-alanine, which can help delay the onset of muscle fatigue and improve endurance.

Reda Elmardi, RD, CPT, a registered dietitian, personal trainer and founder of ActivBuilt, tells EatingWell, "By helping to increase oxygen flow to the muscles, pre-workout supplements help to increase energy levels and endurance during an explosive workout routine."

Better Focus and Concentration

Some pre-workout ingredients, such as caffeine, have been shown to enhance cognitive performance and alertness, per a 2020 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. In addition, beta-alanine can boost cognitive function and mood, per a 2023 study in Nutrients.

"Many pre-workout supplements contain focus and concentration boosters that help immerse you in the exercise session and keep you on task. In addition, these supplements often contain caffeine or other stimulants that help keep you awake and focused throughout the entire workout," says Elmardi.

Improved Muscle-Building Results

According to a 2018 review published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, pre-workout supplements may help promote greater muscle gains over time when combined with a regular exercise routine and a healthy diet. Many pre-workout supplements contain ingredients like creatine, which can help increase muscle strength and size. Other supplements, such as BCAAs, may help improve muscle endurance and reduce muscle damage during exercise.

"Pre-workout supplementation may enhance muscle pumps and growth when taken before a workout," says Elmardi. "By providing your body with enough nutrition before exercise, you'll see bigger and stronger muscles while working out."

Potential Risks

Toxicity

Pre-workout supplements often contain several ingredients, some of which can be harmful in high doses, per the 2018 review. For example, excessive caffeine intake can cause restlessness, increased heart rate and even cardiac arrest. According to the 2023 study mentioned above, beta-alanine, another common ingredient, can cause a harmless tingling sensation in the skin but can also lead to neurotoxicity in extreme cases.

"When taken at high doses, some pre-workout supplements can be toxic. This is especially true if they're marketed to athletes or those seeking to boost their performance in physical activity," cautions Elmardi.

Dehydration

Taking pre-workout supplements daily may lead to dehydration. And dehydration can be compounded by the fact that some people may not feel thirsty while taking pre-workout supplements due to their stimulant effects. Dehydration can cause dizziness, fatigue and decreased athletic performance.

"Pre-workout supplements often contain lots of caffeine, which can cause dehydration. If you don't drink enough water throughout the day, this can lead to the unnecessary use of fluid replacements such as sports drinks and artificially sweetened beverages," says Elmardi.

Overtraining

Pre-workout supplements can increase energy levels and reduce fatigue, which may lead to overtraining, per a 2021 study in Nutrients. Overtraining can result in injuries, fatigue and decreased physical and mental performance.

"Pre-workout supplements can act as stimulants that force your body into overdrive. This might result in increased muscle turnover, which can weaken your tissue and increase your risk of injury," says Elmardi.

Should You Take a Pre-Workout Supplement?

How to Choose a Pre-Workout

When choosing a pre-workout, it's essential to do your research and read labels carefully. Look for supplements that contain ingredients such as beta-alanine, BCAAs, creatine and caffeine, as these have been shown to provide potential benefits. Choose supplements manufactured by a reputable company that's undergone third-party testing, per a 2020 article in the Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, to ensure their safety and efficacy, since most supplements are unregulated.

How to Use It

If you take a pre-workout, it's essential to use it safely and effectively. Start by carefully reading the label and following the recommended dosage instructions. Also, consider taking it roughly 30 to 45 minutes before your workout for best results.

Be mindful of the potential risks associated with pre-workout supplements, such as toxicity, dehydration and overtraining, and take steps to mitigate those risks. This may include drinking water, avoiding additional sources of caffeine, and listening to your body's signals to prevent overtraining.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it safe to take a pre-workout supplement?

The safety of pre-workout supplements depends on the specific product and the individual. While some pre-workout ingredients may have potential risks, they can be safe if taken in moderation and according to instructions. However, it's essential to do your research, read labels carefully and consult with a health care professional before taking any new supplement.

Who should avoid taking a pre-workout powder?

To avoid taking a potentially harmful pre-workout supplement, look for specific ingredients that may cause adverse side effects. For example, high levels of caffeine, artificial sweeteners and proprietary blends may increase the risk of adverse effects. Also, avoid taking more than the recommended dose, and be aware of personal sensitivities or allergies.

Are pre-workout supplements effective?

Pre-workout supplements can enhance performance and boost energy during exercise. However, the effectiveness may vary depending on the individual and the specific ingredients in the supplement. Pre-workouts aren't a magic solution—they should be combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise routine for optimal results.

Are creatine supplements better than pre-workouts?

Creatine supplements and pre-workouts serve different purposes and may affect your body differently. Creatine is known to increase muscle strength and power, while pre-workouts provide energy and focus during exercise. Both can be effective depending on your goals and needs.

The Bottom Line

Pre-workout supplements can enhance energy, focus and performance during exercise. They often contain caffeine, beta-alanine, BCAAs, creatine and carnitine. They offer various benefits, such as increased energy, better focus and concentration and improved muscle-building results. However, there are potential risks associated with pre-workouts, including toxicity and dehydration.

Taking a pre-workout daily should be based on your health and fitness goals, and you should consider the potential risks and benefits. Consult with your health care provider for any concerns or questions about pre-workout supplementation.

