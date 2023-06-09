5 "Bad" Drinks You Don't Actually Need to Avoid, According to a Dietitian

Some drinks that may sound bad are actually quite good for you.

By
Lauren Manaker M.S., RDN, LD, CLEC
Lauren Manaker M.S., RDN, LD, CLEC

Lauren is an award-winning registered dietitian, author of three books and all-around lover of good food. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in food science and human nutrition and a master's degree in clinical nutrition, Lauren has worked in various nutrition-related settings, most currently writing nutrition-related content for online outlets including Verywell Health, PopSugar, The Kitchn, and EatingWell. Additionally, she manages the Instagram page @LaurenLovesNutrition, where people can receive evidence-based nutrition tips and updates.

Published on June 9, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

a recipe photo of the Healthy Hot Chocolate
Photo: EatingWell

With 75% of Americans chronically dehydrated, per StatPearls, it's clear that many of us can benefit from adding an extra drink (or two) into our day. But while we may know that opting for sugary drinks made with artificial ingredients is not the best choice, we may struggle to determine whether other options fit into a healthy lifestyle.

If you are wondering whether drinks that sound "bad" might actually offer some unique health benefits, keep reading to learn which choices made our list.

Pictured Recipe: Healthy Hot Chocolate

1. 100% Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate juice is naturally sweet, and while many options on the market have added sugar, you can find ones without it. One unique feature of 100% pomegranate juice is that it contains antioxidants that help fight free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause damage to your body over time when you are excessively exposed to them. According to the USDA, one 8-ounce serving of POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice has as much potassium as a small banana, highlighting just how nutritious this delicious drink is. And while you'll see grams of total sugars, those are naturally occurring fruit sugars rather than added sugars.

2. Prebiotic Soda

One can of regular soda can have as much as 39 grams of sugar, which exceeds the maximum that the American Heart Association recommends adults consume in an entire day! Plus, that classic sugary drink lacks nutrients, such as fiber, protein and micronutrients.

However, some sodas provide the same pleasing effervescence and sweet taste but with far fewer calories and sugar. Olipop Vintage Cola contains only 2 grams of sugar and boasts a whopping 9 grams of fiber (32% Daily Value). Since most Americans don't eat nearly enough fiber every day, per the American Society for Nutrition, including this soda could help people meet their needs and keep their gut healthy. The fiber provided in Olipop is a source of prebiotics, so drinking this may help fuel the live probiotics that reside in your gut. That being said, eating the recommended amount of fruits and veggies is one of the most nutritious ways to ensure fiber intake.

3. 100% Orange Juice

As long as you pick 100% orange juice and not an orange-flavored drink made with added sugars, you can expect to reap some great health benefits when you drink this classic beverage. Pure orange juice contains vitamin C to help support immune health and is a natural source of folate, thiamin and potassium.

Also, 100% orange juice has a plant compound called hesperidin. Data shows that consumption of hesperidin may be linked to reduced inflammation and blood pressure, per a 2021 study in the European Journal of Nutrition.

4. Coffee

Coffee may be considered a "bad" drink in some circles. And while it is true that a double-grande frappuccino made with added sugar, cream and other similar ingredients isn't the most nutritious choice, a cup of black coffee is not only A-OK to drink for most people, but also may actually offer some impressive benefits, like a reduced risk of heart disease and diabetes, increased alertness and better productivity.

5. Hot Cocoa

Enjoying a cozy cup of warm milk and cocoa may sound unhealthy to some, but it's a surprising nutritional powerhouse combo. Milk is packed with bone-health-supporting nutrients and satiating protein. And according to a 2022 review in Foods, cocoa is rich in polyphenol antioxidants and may help reduce blood pressure. When whipping up a cup of cocoa, just make sure you aren't adding too much sugar or overdoing it on the sweet goodies, like marshmallows or peppermint candies.

The Bottom Line

Drinking plenty of fluids daily can help keep your memory sharp and support your weight-management goals, and may help keep headaches at bay. And while drinking plain old H2O, fancy infused water or sparkling water is the best way to stay hydrated, sometimes a little beverage variety is just what the doctor ordered. Choosing super-sugary or high-fat drinks is not the most nutritious way to support your hydration status. However, some surprising beverages may sound like bad choices but actually can be great additions to a balanced and healthy diet. From certain 100% fruit juices to a cozy mug of cocoa, many drinks pack a punch in the nutrition department and offer some impressive health benefits.

