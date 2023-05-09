The 9 Best High-Fiber Vegetables You Should Be Eating, According to a Dietitian

You know veggies are good for you. And you probably have to eat more of them. According to the CDC, just 10% of adults eat the recommended amount of vegetables daily. As for how much you should eat, adults are advised to aim for 2 to 3 cups per day, per MyPlate.

There are so many health benefits that come from eating more vegetables, one of which is that they're rich in fiber, a nutrient that just 7% of adults are getting enough of, per the American Society for Nutrition. Here, you'll learn what fiber is, why you should eat more, plus the 9 best high-fiber vegetables to add to your meals today.

Pictured Recipe: Kale & Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Avocado Caesar Dressing

What Is Fiber and Why Is It Good for You?

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that cannot be digested or absorbed. You can find fiber in plant-based foods, such as vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds.

There are two types of fibers: soluble and insoluble.

Soluble fiber forms a gel when it combines with water and binds to cholesterol and fat in your food. You can find soluble fiber in Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, avocados, apples, pears, carrots, oats, barley, beans, flax seeds and nuts.

In contrast, insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water but adds bulk to stools. You can find insoluble fiber in fruits with edible skin, vegetable stems, bran, grits and nuts.

Eating fiber has health perks, including preventing constipation, stabilizing blood sugar levels, improving gut health, providing satiety, maintaining a healthy weight and lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and colorectal and breast cancer.

9 Best High-Fiber Vegetables

Below, you'll find a list of 9 veggies that provide at least 5 grams of fiber per cup/piece, equivalent to almost one-fifth of your daily fiber intake of at least 28 grams, per the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Who knows, you just may find your new favorite vegetable. It's time to get eating:

1. Artichokes

1 medium artichoke = 7 grams of fiber

Nutrition information from the USDA.

The artichoke bulb has three edible parts: the heart, the meat at the petal base and the meat by the stem. Artichokes have lots of health benefits, including being an excellent source of magnesium, a mineral that regulates blood pressure and supports bone health. It's easy to prepare and cook artichokes—you can steam or grill them or use them as an ingredient to make cream soup, dips and other delish eats.

2. Brussels Sprouts

1 cup of cooked Brussels sprouts = 6 grams of fiber

In addition to being high in fiber, Brussels sprouts are packed with vitamin C, which helps support immune system health and reduce inflammation. They complement an array of entrees as a nutritious side dish. This step-by-step guide explains how to prepare and cook steamed, roasted, and grilled Brussels sprouts.

3. Kale

1 cup of cooked kale = 5.7 grams fiber

Kale is a nutrition powerhouse with an array of vitamins and antioxidants that could contribute to good health. Cooked kale contains more volume than raw, so eating them cooked adds more fiber to your day. Add the green leafy to soups, like Chicken & Kale Soup or in smoothies, like this Really Green Smoothie.

4. Sweet Potato

1 cup of cooked mashed sweet potato = 6.2 grams of fiber

These sweet spuds are not just packed with fiber, but they're also a phenomenal source of vitamin A that supports the immune system and eye health. In addition, you may want to consider leaving on the skin. When you eat sweet potatoes with the skin, you're not just benefiting from fiber; you're also getting potassium, an essential nutrient for maintaining blood pressure, muscle contractions and more. Enjoy them in casseroles, as a side of sweet potato fries or as a dessert like Sweet Potato Pie with Cream Cheese Swirl.

5. Collard Greens

1 cup of cooked collard greens = 5.6 grams of fiber

To switch up your leafy greens, consider adding collard greens to your weekly rotation of veggies. Collard greens have a similar nutrition profile as kale, offering calcium, iron and vitamins A, C and K. Try blanching the leaves to use as a wrapper for Spicy Chicken & Mango Collard Green Wraps or add them to keep the meat moist in Spicy Meatloaf with Collards.

6. Beets

1 cup of cooked beets = 5 grams of fiber

Beets are full of antioxidant properties that could help fight off inflammation and prevent cancer. The ruby-red bulbs are rich in antioxidants called betacyanins, and the yellow varieties consist of antioxidants called betaxanthins, both of which give the root vegetable its striking colors.

Steam, boil, roast, grill or air-fry beets. Or, purchase them vacuum-packed (pre-cooked and peeled) in the grocery store's produce section; canned beets also boost the convenience factor. Try our Honey-Roasted Beets on your next meal.

7. Beet Greens

1 cup of cooked beet greens = 5.9 grams of fiber

Don't forget about the edible beet greens when you make your beet dish! These leafy greens at the top of the bulbs resemble the flavors and nutrition of kale and collard greens. Sautéeing and braising tenderize your beet greens.

8. Turnip Greens

1 cup of cooked turnip greens = 5 grams of fiber

Like beets, you can eat the nutrient-dense greens and stems of turnips. Turnip greens have a similar nutrition profile to other dark leafy greens like kale. Eat them sautéed or roasted, or use them to make a mouthwatering Turnip Green Pesto.

9. Mustard Greens

1 cup of cooked mustard greens = 4.8 grams of fiber

Mustard greens are part of the mustard plant. They're one of the common vegetables used in Chinese, Indian and Japanese cuisines. Like many leafy greens, they're abundant in vitamin K, a nutrient that supports blood clotting, and are an excellent source of vitamin C, which also supports collagen formation. Try adding peppery mustard greens in a stir-fry.

Other Ways to Increase Your Fiber Intake

Eating vegetables is undoubtedly a great way to up your fiber intake. You can also meet your daily fiber needs by eating more of the following foods:

Fruit: Fruits offer soluble and insoluble fiber, along with a slew of nutrients. Aim to eat at least 1 ½ to 2 ½ cups as part of your meals and snacks, according to MyPlate.

Fruits offer soluble and insoluble fiber, along with a slew of nutrients. Aim to eat at least 1 ½ to 2 ½ cups as part of your meals and snacks, according to MyPlate. Legumes: These plant-based proteins are more than just fiber sources; they also contain protein. Make your next meatless meal with these Healthy Bean Recipes.

These plant-based proteins are more than just fiber sources; they also contain protein. Make your next meatless meal with these Healthy Bean Recipes. Whole grains: When you eat whole grains, you consume the entire kernel of the grain, which also contains more fiber, vitamins and minerals than refined grains. MyPlate recommends eating at least half of your grains as whole grains.

When you eat whole grains, you consume the entire kernel of the grain, which also contains more fiber, vitamins and minerals than refined grains. MyPlate recommends eating at least half of your grains as whole grains. Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds pack a nutritional punch. Along with fiber, they offer heart-healthy fats, anti-inflammatory properties and an array of vitamins and minerals. Enjoy them as a standalone snack, like in a trail mix, or as an ingredient in salads, entrees and desserts.

The Bottom Line

Fiber supports digestive and heart health, but you may not be getting enough in your diet. Adding high-fiber vegetables, such as artichokes, beets, and hearty greens, to your meals can help you meet your fiber needs.