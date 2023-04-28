Despite its tender texture and snappy, vegetal taste, many cooks are hesitant to use fresh okra in recipes because of its supposed slimy qualities. And it's true that these seed pods contain mucilage, a syrupy liquid that acts as a natural thickening agent when heated. It's for this reason that okra is a key ingredient in gumbo—no cornstarch or flour is necessary when you have nature's thickener.

But you can use okra in recipes well beyond gumbo and stews—it's a wonderful addition to salads, succotash and various sides, and it's amazing when fried. Follow the step by step instructions below to learn how to cut up okra for various recipes, plus tips for how to prepare fresh okra so it's not too slimy.

Selecting, Cleaning and Trimming Okra

At the market, look for whole okra pods that are firm, without any mushy or bruised spots. They should have a slightly fuzzy texture, almost like the skin of a peach.

At home, don't rinse okra until you're ready to use it. Store okra in a loose cotton towel or paper bag in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. When you are ready to cook the okra, rinse it well under cool running water, then pat it dry with a towel or paper towel before cutting into it.

To trim okra, slice off the top stem end where the okra was snipped off the plant. Make sure not to cut into the body of the seed pod and release the mucilage yet.

How to Cut Okra into Rounds

Okra rounds are great for recipes like baked okra with tomatoes and Fresh Southern Succotash with Bacon. After slicing, use the rounds immediately.

Step 1

Crystal Hughes

With a sharp chef's knife, trim the stem end and the thin "tail" off each okra pod.

Step 2

Crystal Hughes

Slice each pod crosswise into rounds, cutting at least 1/2 inch thick.

How to Cut Okra into Spears

Spears are great for making air-fryer okra, as well as for sautéing and stewing.

Step 1

Crystal Hughes

With a sharp chef's knife, trim the stem end and the thin "tail" off each okra pod.

Step 2

Crystal Hughes

Holding each pod at the stem end, use the tip of the knife to cut lengthwise down each pod to create two okra spears.

Step 3

Crystal Hughes

If desired, slice each half lengthwise once more to make 4 quarters.

How to Reduce Okra's Sliminess

A common recommendation for reducing okra's slime factor is to soak the whole pods in vinegar, since the acid can decrease the viscosity of the mucilage inside. Soak for 30 minutes to 1 hour, then drain and pat completely dry before cutting okra.High heat can also seal in the slime before it has a chance to make a mess. Sauté cut okra on its own in a neutral oil without stirring for a few minutes before adding other ingredients to your pan. Or roast cut okra on a sheet pan at 400°F until browned, then freeze in portions and add to recipes as needed.