5 Best Veggies for Constipation, According to a Dietitian

If you've ever experienced constipation—and all the unpleasant stopped-up symptoms that come with it—you're not alone. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Issues, nearly 16 out of 100 adults in the United States are constipated, which is defined as going number two fewer than three times per week. For many people, turning dry, hard and lumpy stools that are difficult to pass into smooth, well-formed logs that come out easily often requires making changes to the diet.

One of the main factors that may increase your risk of constipation is a diet low in fiber. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, more than 90% of women and 97% of men do not eat the recommended amount of dietary fiber daily. On average, males and females should aim to gradually increase their dietary fiber intake to 25-38 grams per day. Thankfully, this goal can be met by incorporating a variety of fiber-rich vegetables into your weekly meal preparations. Below is a list of the five best vegetables to consume that will help you combat constipation and maintain regularity.

1. Green Peas

Tiny but mighty green peas belong to the legume family and are known for their ability to get the digestive tract back on track. Enclosed in a smooth fibrous pod, the inner spherical seeds of green peas contain a remarkable amount of bowel-stimulating dietary fiber. According to the USDA, 1 cup of cooked green peas contains 9 grams of dietary fiber, which is 36% of the recommended daily intake (RDI).

The dietary fiber in green peas is present in two forms: insoluble and soluble. The soluble fiber acts as a prebiotic that feeds the beneficial bacteria in the gut that improve digestive health. Insoluble fiber increases stool bulk, water absorption and intestinal regulation to aid in the passage of stool, per a 2021 review published in Legume Science. You can reap the regulatory benefits of green peas by enjoying them as the main star in Creamy Lemon Orzo with Spring Peas.

2. Artichokes

Rough on the outside and tender on the inside, artichokes are not only revered as culinary delicacies, but they can also help get your digestion moving. One medium artichoke contains 7 grams of fiber, or 28% of the RDI.

This thistle-like plant is characterized by rows of thorn-tipped leaves that protect an inner edible flesh (known as the artichoke heart) that's rich in a type of prebiotic fiber called inulin, per a 2021 article published in Industrial Crops and Products. Research has shown that in addition to stimulating the growth of good bacteria and decreasing the abundance of harmful bacteria in the gut, inulin also helps you poop more often, per a 2022 article published in Frontiers in Nutrition. You can include artichokes in your diet by enjoying these Steamed Artichokes with Herb Aioli.

3. Broccoli

With its tree-like structure and flavorful florets, broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable packed with dietary fiber and powerful plant compounds. Just one cup of cooked broccoli has 5 grams of fiber (20% of the RDI), per the USDA.

One digestion-friendly suggestion? Chop broccoli first. When you chop broccoli into tiny pieces and allow it to rest for 90 minutes before cooking, you activate a potent plant substance known as sulforaphane, per a 2018 Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry publication. Sulforaphane plays a pivotal role in preventing the overgrowth of harmful bacteria in the gut and protecting the small intestines from oxidative stress linked to constipation. In fact, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition found that the daily intake of sulforaphane-rich broccoli sprouts helped people become more regular. To get your bowels moving, consider adding broccoli to your meals by trying this Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad.

4. Collard Greens

Collard greens are another cruciferous vegetable touted for their high fiber content and digestive perks. According to the USDA, 1 cup of cooked collard greens contains an impressive 8 grams of dietary fiber, or about one-third of the RDI. Similar to broccoli, these dark leafy greens also contain sulforaphane, per a 2021 article published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. Eating more collards may help lessen the symptoms of constipation. To add more collard greens to your diet, you can try making these deliciously tender Collard Greens as a side.

5. Brussels Sprouts

Along with broccoli and collards, Brussels sprouts are a member of the cruciferous family and boast a gut-friendly nutrient profile. According to the USDA, these miniature cabbage-like vegetables contain 4 grams of fiber (16% of the RDI) for every cup.

The dietary fiber in vegetables like Brussels sprouts helps to soften stools, making it easier and more comfortable to poop. In relation to other cruciferous vegetables, Brussels sprouts can also help boost the number of beneficial microbes in the gut that improve digestion, finds a 2023 article published in Nutrients. One of the simplest ways to include more Brussels sprouts in your diet is to roast them like in this recipe for Roasted Brussels sprouts with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto.

Other Ways to Relieve Constipation

Beyond consuming adequate amounts of fiber-rich vegetables, you can also score relief from constipation by:

Eating high-fiber fruits like apples, prunes, pears, kiwis and citrus.

Drinking plenty of fluids such as water, vegetable or fruit juices without added sugar or clear soups. Fluid works hand-in-hand with fiber to soften stools, making them easier to pass.

Limiting fast food and highly processed foods, which typically lack fiber

Exercising regularly to keep your bowels moving.

The Bottom Line

To ease constipation and promote regular bowel movements, eat an array of vegetables rich in fiber and plant compounds that support gut health. Five of the best vegetables that meet these criteria include green peas, artichokes, broccoli, collard greens and Brussels sprouts. However, the combined efforts of a fiber-rich diet, adequate water intake and exercise are all needed to help you go number two.