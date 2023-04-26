How to Decipher PLU Codes on Fresh Produce

If you've ever tried to peel that barcode sticker off a ripe plum only to have it rip off part of the fruit's skin, then you already have a great mnemonic device for remembering the name for those stickers–just drop the "m" and you have "PLU." PLU stands for "Price Look Up" but those stickers are more than just barcodes that make it easy for a cashier at the grocery store to ring you up in under a minute. If you take a closer look, you'll find a series of four or five digits that can tell you a lot of information about the produce you're about to purchase or eat, including whether it was conventionally or organically grown and whether it's a GMO.

PLU codes can help consumers like you make more informed decisions about the foods they consume. And the good news is that there are a few simple hacks for figuring out what all those numbers mean. Read on for all the details.

What Are PLU Codes?

PLU codes are a series of numbers that identify produce sold in retail stores like supermarkets and grocery stores. As mentioned above, the acronym PLU stands for Price Look Up, and the stickers contain barcodes that help cashiers quickly scan items at a point of sale system, or POS.

These codes were implemented in 1990 and are regulated by the International Federation of Produce Standards. Some of the digits in PLU codes on produce have the same meanings throughout the world, and there are also specific codes that apply only to produce grown in the United States. There are currently over 1,400 unique PLU codes that have been assigned to various types of fruits and vegetables. You can find a PLU codes list on the IFPS website and even conduct your own PLU code lookup.

How to Read PLU Codes

Now that you know what PLU codes are, you're ready to learn how to read them. You can get very specific about what every digit in a PLU code means, but there are generally three types of PLU codes that consumers are interested in knowing about, and these can tell you whether a fruit or vegetable was grown conventionally or organically, or if it is genetically modified. These are the types of codes we'll be breaking down for you in this article.

Four-Digit PLU Codes: Conventional Produce

Four-digit PLU codes are some of the most common. This type of PLU code signifies that a particular fruit or vegetable was grown conventionally rather than organically. This means synthetic fertilizers and/or pesticides might have been used by the farmers growing the produce.

There is nothing inherently wrong with synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, and conventionally grown produce uses products that are considered safe for humans by the USDA. As well, little difference has been found between the nutritional value of organically versus conventionally grown produce.

Five-Digit PLU Codes: Organic Produce

Five-digit PLU codes indicate that the particular fruit or vegetable has been grown organically. There's an assumption among many U.S. consumers that organic produce is grown without any pesticides or fertilizers, but that isn't necessarily true. However, a five-digit organic PLU code guarantees the consumer that no syntheticmaterials were used in growing the fruit or vegetable. In other words, five-digit PLU codes tell you that only naturally occurring materials, like manure, were used to fertilize the produce and either plant-based pesticides, like neem oil, or sometimes even pest-eating animals were used to deter or kill pests. (Read more about organic labeling from the USDA.)

As previously mentioned, there is very little to no scientific evidence supporting the idea that organic produce has any more nutritional value than conventionally grown produce. However, some synthetic pesticides and fertilizers may contain heavy metals, like cadmium, according to a 2017 review in the journal Annual Review of Public Health. If you are trying to avoid or diminish the amount of heavy metals in your body, you may want to consider purchasing organic produce. Fortunately, you now know that any produce with a five-digit PLU code sticker on it is organic.

Another important distinction regarding five-digit PLU codes and organic produce is that it also cannot be genetically modified (i.e. a GMO). You can find out more about genetically modified produce in the section below.

Five-Digit PLU Codes Beginning with 8: Genetically Modified Produce

Five-digit PLU codes that begin with the number 8 indicate to consumers that the particular fruit or vegetable is a genetically modified organism, or GMO. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding GMOs over the past decade, but much of the controversy is driven more by ideologies than scientific research.

It's important to understand that almost every type of produce that is grown on a farm has been modified in one way or another, whether through traditional breeding, gene editing, mutagenesis or genetic modification. The original potato, for instance, was actually poisonous for humans to eat. Over many generations, ancient Andean civilizations, like the Incas, bred and crossbred wild potatoes to develop the edible potatoes used today to make French fries and potato chips.

When most people talk about GMOs these days, however, they're referring to genetic modifications made to plants in a laboratory rather than through traditional agricultural practices, like selective breeding. Some people consider this modern process to quickly develop produce with desirable qualities—like sweetness, size and drought-, disease- and pest-resistance—to be an abomination based on religious or personal moral views.

Others concerns with genetic modification include the fact that some crops are modified to make them more tolerant to pesticides (which means more pesticides can be used on them), and the practice of modifying seeds so that so that farmers are forced to continuously purchase seeds rather than relying on seed stocks from previous harvests, like in traditional farming.

Regardless of the concerns about GMOs, though, there is little scientific evidence to support any claim that GMOs are harmful to one's health, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. If you are opposed to GMOs, then you will want to avoid five-digit PLU Codes beginning with 8. Otherwise, you can just ignore it.

Bottom Line

PLU codes are one of the many systems put in place to not only protect consumers but help them make informed decisions about what foods they put into their bodies. While there is little scientific evidence to support any claims that organic produce is healthier for you or that GMOs are unsafe to consume, the International Federation for Produce Standards understands that these distinctions are very important to a lot of people, and that's why these codes have been implemented. At the very least, being aware of these different PLU codes can help you avoid paying a lot of money for an organic tomato when you just wanted a conventional one to throw at a bad stand-up comedian.