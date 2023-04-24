Ground Cumin Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Published on April 24, 2023
a spoon of ground cumin
Photo: Getty Images

Lipari Foods just announced a voluntary recall on several Lipari Ground Cumin tubs due to a potential Salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall went into effect when a sample of the ground cumin examined by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tested positive for Salmonella. The affected products were manufactured by International Food and distributed with generic packaging. The 6-ounce containers have "Distributed by Lipari Foods" listed on the label, a lot code 220914601 and a best by date of 09/2024.

The recalled ground cumin tubs were sold in retail stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As of April 24, there are no reported illnesses connected to this recall. Common symptoms of Salmonella infections include fever, nausea, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea. However, the bacterial infection can be dangerous and sometimes fatal for young children, adults over 65 and those who are immunocompromised.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms after consuming this recalled product, talk to your health care provider immediately. Salmonella is contagious and can quickly spread to other people, food and surfaces, so thoroughly wash any objects or work surfaces that may be contaminated. Be sure to wash your hands after disposing of the recalled ground cumin container.

