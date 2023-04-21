Does Adding Olive Oil to Your Coffee Help You Poop?

These new Starbucks coffees are having people run to the bathroom.

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a photo of a coffee cup and olive oil being poured into it
Photo: Getty Images

You may have heard all about the Starbucks line of olive oil-infused coffees starting to make ground in the U.S. From cold brew to shaken espressos, the new infused flavors are an homage to the Italian custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil every day.

Recently, those that have tried these special beverages have been experiencing intense side effects. Across social media, people who ordered and sipped on the drinks have reported needing to run to the bathroom because of bowel problems, stomachaches and diarrhea.

So what is it about the olive oil-coffee combination that is making people poop? And is it actually helpful for people struggling with constipation? Read on to learn more about the new Starbucks coffees before you order.

Does Olive Oil Help With Constipation?

First, you may already know that coffee helps you poop by itself. Research, such as a 2022 article published in Nutrients, shows that coffee directly triggers your colon and supports regular bowel movements, so that's why you may feel the need to use the bathroom after finishing your mug.

Adding olive oil to your coffee can cause a greater reaction because olive oil can help relieve constipation, per a 2021 study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery. While olive oil's laxative properties are mild, it shouldn't surprise you that the need to poop increases when paired with coffee.

The Starbucks olive oil drink line may have been going down more quickly than usual, but nothing should be concerning about these drinks. That said, try not to drink these beverages on an empty stomach. You might experience more stomach discomfort or a quicker urge to go when skipping breakfast.

The Bottom Line

Drinking one of the new Starbucks olive oil-fused coffee drinks—or adding a spoonful of olive oil to your own cup at home—may help you poop and can help relieve constipation. It may be best to have a meal while enjoying these coffee beverages to help avoid stomach aches. Talk to your healthcare provider or dietitian if you're experiencing abnormal or severe side effects like diarrhea or vomiting.

Up next: The Best Coffee at Trader Joe's, According to Employees

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a photo of a woman blowing up bubble gum
What Happens to Your Body When You Chew Gum Every Day
a recipe photo of the Turmeric & Ginger Shots
4 Foods You Should Eat If You Want Less-Smelly Farts
a photo of a woman sitting on a couch with acid reflux
The 6 Best Foods That Can Help Alleviate Acid Reflux
a photo of a woman eating noodles while browsing on her laptop
6 Things That Make Your Acid Reflux Worse
a photo of hands holding a knife and work, digging into a plateful of pills
Do Diet Pills Work? Here's What Dietitians Want You to Know
a photo of Yellow Dragonfruit
What Is Yellow Dragon Fruit & Does It Help You Poop?
an illustration of a stomach full of coffee
Should You Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach?
a photo of a green can
Cannabis-Infused Drinks Are Popping Up Everywhere—Are They Safe?
Toilet paper roll on a designed background
What to Eat When You Have Diarrhea
a photo of the new Starbucks drinks with olive oil
Starbucks Is Launching Olive Oil-Infused Coffee Drinks—Here's What to Know
woman with a stomach ache laying on a couch
4 Natural Home Remedies for an Upset Stomach, According to a Dietitian
One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan
5 Foods That Could Be Making You Gassy, According to a Dietitian
I'm a Dietitian And Here's What I Think About Eating an Entire Orange—Skin and All—to Help You Instantly Poop
Does Eating an Entire Orange—Peel and All—Really Help You Instantly Poop? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
a photo of a woman drinking a cup of coffee on a couch
Drinking an Extra Cup of Coffee Might Help Lower Inflammation & Diabetes Risk, According to New Research
a collage featuring seltzer water in a glass and a glass mug with black coffee
What Is the Clear Liquid Diet: What to Eat and What to Avoid
a collage with a bottle of Magnesium pills
Can Magnesium Help You Poop?