Meal Plans ThePrep ThePrep: Veggie-Packed Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less This week's dinners are made in three steps or less for easy prep! By Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Website Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Instagram Twitter Victoria Seaver is a registered dietitian and Associate Editorial Director for EatingWell.com. She completed her undergraduate degree in nutrition, dietetics and food science and her masters degree and dietetic internship at the University of Vermont. Victoria has been a part of the EatingWell.com team since 2015. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Your Meal Plan Something Sweet What's Inspiring Me This Week Home cooking can sometimes be challenging, especially when I feel like I don't have the time or the energy during the busy week. But even when I actually do have the time and energy, easy-to-follow recipes are what I turn to to get the job done. This week's tasty dinners have loads of anti-inflammatory veggies and can be whipped up in three simple steps or less. Your Meal Plan Sara Haas You probably know that veggies are good for you and should be a part of your daily meals. But if you find it difficult to incorporate them, you're not alone. According to the CDC, only 10% of American adults meet the daily veggie-and-fruit recommendations. For me, making recipes that include veggies as part of the main entrée is one of the easiest ways to incorporate them. This veggie-packed line-up will help me meet my veggie needs this week. Nothing feels more spring to me than a pasta salad. And Monday's Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette is a delicious way to set the tone. This recipe is packed with veggies like shallots, bell peppers, celery and arugula, providing anti-inflammatory vitamins and minerals to help you feel your best. Plus, chickpeas and whole-wheat pasta bump up the fiber for a more satisfying meal. Apart from boiling the pasta and making a simple shallot mixture, it all comes together easily in one large bowl—with no extra cooking needed. A mix of herbs like cilantro and mint, plus a touch of lemon, add some flavorful freshness. Yet, if those fresh herbs aren't your favorite or you have some others to use up, you can definitely swap in others. Sunday: Cheesy Tex-Mex Taco Stuffed PeppersMonday: Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot VinaigretteTuesday: Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetableswith a side of quinoaWednesday: Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles paired with whole-wheat baguetteThursday: Sheet-Pan Caprese PizzaFriday: 25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas Get the printable shopping list here. Something Sweet Teresa Sabga Though my husband doesn't have celiac disease, he has gluten sensitivity, so I'm always looking for baked goods recipes that are gluten-free. This weekend, I'll make these Fudgy Flourless Pumpkin Brownies, which feature some of his favorite sweet ingredients—maple syrup and dark chocolate chunks. Even though this recipe has more than three steps, the instructions are pretty straightforward and only require 10 minutes of my active time. I bet they'll pair beautifully with our afternoon decaf coffee. Get the Recipe: Fudgy Flourless Pumpkin Brownies What's Inspiring Me This Week Getty Images Coffee is one of those little pleasures in life that brightens my day. Every morning I start my day in the same way: I wake up, make myself a cup of coffee and have some me-time to reflect on all the things I'm grateful for. After my morning exercise, I have another cup of coffee that helps me get through meetings and tasks. And my afternoon decaf latte always feels like a hug. While I usually like hot coffee, when the warmer weather starts to appear, I alternate it with iced coffee from a nearby coffee shop. But honestly, it's starting to add up. Making cold brew coffee at home is an easy and budget-friendly way for me to get my caffeine fix, so I'll plan to set aside some time this weekend to make a batch. Find Out More: How to Make Cold Brew Coffee Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit