ThePrep: Veggie-Packed Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less

This week's dinners are made in three steps or less for easy prep!

By
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Victoria Seaver
Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD

Victoria Seaver is a registered dietitian and Associate Editorial Director for EatingWell.com. She completed her undergraduate degree in nutrition, dietetics and food science and her masters degree and dietetic internship at the University of Vermont. Victoria has been a part of the EatingWell.com team since 2015.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
In This Article
View All
In This Article
Cheesy Tex-Mex Taco Stuffed Peppers

Home cooking can sometimes be challenging, especially when I feel like I don't have the time or the energy during the busy week. But even when I actually do have the time and energy, easy-to-follow recipes are what I turn to to get the job done. This week's tasty dinners have loads of anti-inflammatory veggies and can be whipped up in three simple steps or less.

Your Meal Plan

a recipe photo of the Cashew, Chickpea & Avocado Salad with Coriander-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette
Sara Haas

You probably know that veggies are good for you and should be a part of your daily meals. But if you find it difficult to incorporate them, you're not alone. According to the CDC, only 10% of American adults meet the daily veggie-and-fruit recommendations. For me, making recipes that include veggies as part of the main entrée is one of the easiest ways to incorporate them. This veggie-packed line-up will help me meet my veggie needs this week.

Nothing feels more spring to me than a pasta salad. And Monday's Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette is a delicious way to set the tone. This recipe is packed with veggies like shallots, bell peppers, celery and arugula, providing anti-inflammatory vitamins and minerals to help you feel your best. Plus, chickpeas and whole-wheat pasta bump up the fiber for a more satisfying meal. Apart from boiling the pasta and making a simple shallot mixture, it all comes together easily in one large bowl—with no extra cooking needed. A mix of herbs like cilantro and mint, plus a touch of lemon, add some flavorful freshness. Yet, if those fresh herbs aren't your favorite or you have some others to use up, you can definitely swap in others.

Sunday: Cheesy Tex-Mex Taco Stuffed Peppers
Monday: Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette
Tuesday: Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetableswith a side of quinoa
Wednesday: Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles paired with whole-wheat baguette
Thursday: Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza
Friday: 25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas

Get the printable shopping list here.

Something Sweet

Fudgy Flourless Pumpkin Brownies on a baking sheet
Teresa Sabga

Though my husband doesn't have celiac disease, he has gluten sensitivity, so I'm always looking for baked goods recipes that are gluten-free. This weekend, I'll make these Fudgy Flourless Pumpkin Brownies, which feature some of his favorite sweet ingredients—maple syrup and dark chocolate chunks. Even though this recipe has more than three steps, the instructions are pretty straightforward and only require 10 minutes of my active time. I bet they'll pair beautifully with our afternoon decaf coffee.

Get the Recipe: Fudgy Flourless Pumpkin Brownies

What's Inspiring Me This Week

a photo of cold brew poured into a glass with ice
Getty Images

Coffee is one of those little pleasures in life that brightens my day. Every morning I start my day in the same way: I wake up, make myself a cup of coffee and have some me-time to reflect on all the things I'm grateful for. After my morning exercise, I have another cup of coffee that helps me get through meetings and tasks. And my afternoon decaf latte always feels like a hug. While I usually like hot coffee, when the warmer weather starts to appear, I alternate it with iced coffee from a nearby coffee shop. But honestly, it's starting to add up. Making cold brew coffee at home is an easy and budget-friendly way for me to get my caffeine fix, so I'll plan to set aside some time this weekend to make a batch.

Find Out More: How to Make Cold Brew Coffee

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Seared Halibut Fish Tacos With Cilantro Slaw recipe on a white plate for serving
16 New Dinner Recipes Ready in Three Steps or Less
7493344.jpg
ThePrep: Antioxidant-Rich Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
a side by side of a Starbucks storefront and EatingWell's Fruit & Cheese Bistro Lunch Box
I Love This High-Protein Lunch from Starbucks So Much, I Started Making It at Home
Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas
ThePrep: Delicious Sheet-Pan Dinners That Support Your Immune System
Bacon, Leek & Pear Skillet Pizza
ThePrep: 450-Calorie Dinners to Prep in 25 Minutes or Less
7690855.jpg
ThePrep: Gut-Healthy Dinners in Three Steps or Less
4473427.jpg
ThePrep: Mediterranean Diet Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less
Chocolate-Hazelnut Iced Coffee
6 Coffee & Tea Drinks You Should Be Making Not Buying, According to a Dietitian
Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta Frittata
ThePrep: 20-Minute Flavor-Packed Dinners for Spring
Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-up
This Anti-Inflammatory Veggie Wrap Has Just 4 Ingredients—and I Can't Stop Making It for Lunch
Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes
ThePrep: No-Sugar Dinners with 5 Ingredients or Less
25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas
ThePrep: Cozy Veggie-Packed Dinners to Make in a 9x13
Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole
ThePrep: Anti-inflammatory Dinners You Can Make in a Casserole Dish
Fajita-Inspired Chicken Stuffed Peppers
ThePrep: High-Protein Dinners to Prep in 25 Minutes or Less
20 Minute Creamy Skillet Chicken with Corn Tomato and Basil
ThePrep: Mediterranean Diet Dinners to Make in a Skillet
Pork Chops with Balsamic Sweet Onions
ThePrep: Nourishing 400-Calorie Dinners to Make in 3 Steps or Less