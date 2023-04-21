ThePrep: Veggie-Packed Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less

Home cooking can sometimes be challenging, especially when I feel like I don't have the time or the energy during the busy week. But even when I actually do have the time and energy, easy-to-follow recipes are what I turn to to get the job done. This week's tasty dinners have loads of anti-inflammatory veggies and can be whipped up in three simple steps or less.

Your Meal Plan

Sara Haas

You probably know that veggies are good for you and should be a part of your daily meals. But if you find it difficult to incorporate them, you're not alone. According to the CDC, only 10% of American adults meet the daily veggie-and-fruit recommendations. For me, making recipes that include veggies as part of the main entrée is one of the easiest ways to incorporate them. This veggie-packed line-up will help me meet my veggie needs this week.

Nothing feels more spring to me than a pasta salad. And Monday's Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette is a delicious way to set the tone. This recipe is packed with veggies like shallots, bell peppers, celery and arugula, providing anti-inflammatory vitamins and minerals to help you feel your best. Plus, chickpeas and whole-wheat pasta bump up the fiber for a more satisfying meal. Apart from boiling the pasta and making a simple shallot mixture, it all comes together easily in one large bowl—with no extra cooking needed. A mix of herbs like cilantro and mint, plus a touch of lemon, add some flavorful freshness. Yet, if those fresh herbs aren't your favorite or you have some others to use up, you can definitely swap in others.

Sunday: Cheesy Tex-Mex Taco Stuffed Peppers

Monday: Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette

Tuesday: Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetableswith a side of quinoa

Wednesday: Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles paired with whole-wheat baguette

Thursday: Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza

Friday: 25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas

Something Sweet

Teresa Sabga

Though my husband doesn't have celiac disease, he has gluten sensitivity, so I'm always looking for baked goods recipes that are gluten-free. This weekend, I'll make these Fudgy Flourless Pumpkin Brownies, which feature some of his favorite sweet ingredients—maple syrup and dark chocolate chunks. Even though this recipe has more than three steps, the instructions are pretty straightforward and only require 10 minutes of my active time. I bet they'll pair beautifully with our afternoon decaf coffee.

Get the Recipe: Fudgy Flourless Pumpkin Brownies

What's Inspiring Me This Week

Getty Images

Coffee is one of those little pleasures in life that brightens my day. Every morning I start my day in the same way: I wake up, make myself a cup of coffee and have some me-time to reflect on all the things I'm grateful for. After my morning exercise, I have another cup of coffee that helps me get through meetings and tasks. And my afternoon decaf latte always feels like a hug. While I usually like hot coffee, when the warmer weather starts to appear, I alternate it with iced coffee from a nearby coffee shop. But honestly, it's starting to add up. Making cold brew coffee at home is an easy and budget-friendly way for me to get my caffeine fix, so I'll plan to set aside some time this weekend to make a batch.

Find Out More: How to Make Cold Brew Coffee