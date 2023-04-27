No matter how you slice it (pun totally intended), eggplant is one of the most versatile nightshades around—and mastering how to cut eggplant means a whole new lane of delicious and healthy recipes to try, including entrees, sides, creamy dips and more.

How to Choose the Best Eggplant

Cutting eggplant like a pro means choosing eggplant like one too. Start with size: smaller eggplants are typically more tender, have fewer seeds and are less bitter. "Look for skin that's smooth (no blemishes) and has a shiny deep purple color," says Susan Greeley, M.S., RDN, a chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education. "When you press it, the eggplant should spring back and not be mushy, crisp or tough." Check out the stem as well, she adds, which should be a healthy green color with no brown spots, rotting or mold.

Why You Should Cut Eggplant Just Before Cooking

Although it might be tempting to get a jump on meal prep and cut eggplant ahead, it's best to cut eggplant right before cooking it so it doesn't turn brown. "Once eggplant is cut, it starts to oxidize when it comes into contact with the air," says recipe developer Katie Webster.

What about adding vinegar or lemon juice to keep eggplant from browning? "Unlike fruits where a bit of acidity is welcome (think: apples and avocado), eggplant is too neutral in flavor to add lemon or vinegar to without changing the taste," says Webster. If you do want to cut eggplant in advance, keep slices stacked on top of one another and wrap them tightly in plastic.

The Tools You Need to Cut Eggplant

As for which tools are best to get the job done, experts recommend a sharp chef's knife and a sturdy cutting board. "A serrated knife can also be used if a sharp chef's knife isn't available, or the eggplant is on the softer side, as it will help cut into the eggplant," says Abby Grimm, RD, a registered dietitian for FWDfuel.

Once you've cleaned the eggplant by rinsing it with cool water and patting it dry, you're ready to get your prep on.

How to Peel Eggplant

You don't have to peel eggplant before you cook it, but it's something you might want to consider if your eggplant is on the larger side—the skin of larger eggplants tends to skew tougher and taste bitter. You can peel eggplant with a paring knife or a vegetable peeler. Here's how:

Place the eggplant on its side, then slice off the stem and the bottom.

If using a paring knife to peel your eggplant, stand it on its end and carefully slice the skin off in long, downward strips, doing your best not to cut off too much flesh in the process.

If using a vegetable peeler, keep the eggplant lying down on the cutting board. Starting at the end farthest from you and peeling toward your body, carefully peel the skin off in long, downward strips.

Continue peeling until all the skin is removed.

Looking for a great dish to use peeled eggplant in? Try our Sicilian Caponata recipe.

How to Cut Eggplant into Slices, Rounds and Cubes

Slices

"Eggplant slices, or planks, are perfect for dishes like lasagna, moussaka and other layered, baked dishes," says Greeley.

Step 1

Lay the eggplant on your cutting board and cut off both ends.

Step 2

Stand the eggplant on its end. Carefully slice into planks from the top down, as thick as your recipe recommends.

Step 3

For shorter planks, cut the eggplant across in half and stand up each half.

Rounds

This cut works well as both a base layer and sandwich topping, like in these Low-Carb Eggplant Pizzas and Eggplant Parmesan.

Step 1

Lay the eggplant on its side and cut off the stem.

Step 2

Work your way down the eggplant, slicing each round as thick as your recipe recommends.

Step 3

Once your eggplant is too narrow to stand on its side, lay it cut-side down and slice the final rounds with your knife parallel to the cutting board.

Cubes

Cubed eggplant is a great addition to salads, wraps and pastas, as well as anything that will be blended, such as baba ghanoush, says Grimm.

Step 1

Start by cutting your eggplant into slices as thick as recommended by your chosen recipe.

Step 2

Stack the slices and cut them lengthwise into strips, keeping the same thickness.

Step 3

Keeping them stacked and maintaining the same thickness, cut your strips crosswise to create cubes.

How to Cut Eggplant for Eggplant Parmesan

For eggplant Parm, Greeley recommends looking for eggplants that are completely slender (versus ones that are rounder and wider at the bottom), then cutting them into rounds. (Our Eggplant Parmesan, Vegan Eggplant Parmesan and Gluten-Free Eggplant Parmesan recipes are ready when you are.)

Step 1

Slice off the stem and bottom.

Step 2

Lay the eggplant on your cutting board and, depending on the recipe you've chosen, slice into rounds that are either 1/4 inch or 1/2 inch thick.

How to Cut Eggplant for Grilling

How best to cut eggplant before popping it on the grill depends on the recipe itself. You can cut it into planks and use it as a plant-based side dish or main (Grilled Eggplant Parmesan) or into rounds as either a sandwich topper or the star of your next appetizer (Grilled Eggplant & Tomato Stacks). Another option is to cut baby eggplants in half and coat them in your favorite toppings (Grilled Baby Eggplant Agrodolce).

Step 1

Slice off the stem and bottom.

Step 2

Cut into planks or rounds that are either 1/4 inch or 1/2 inch thick, depending on the recipe you've chosen.

Step 3

To avoid your eggplant sticking to the grill, brush evenly with oil, then season according to your chosen recipe.

How to Cut Eggplant for Stir-Fry

Cutting eggplant for stir-fry is typically done in cubes—as described above—or strips. Once you've mastered how to cut up eggplant for stir-fry, use them to create our Easy Eggplant Stir-Fry or Green Bean, Eggplant & Shrimp Stir-Fry.

Step 1

Slice off the stem and bottom.

Step 2

Cut into planks about 1/2 inch thick.

Step 3

Stack the planks and cut them lengthwise or crosswise, depending on how long you'd like the strips to be, making sure to cut them to be the same thickness as the planks to encourage even cooking.

Strips can also be made into Crispy Eggplant Parmesan Fries. Pair with your fave marinara when you're in the mood for a super-easy snack!