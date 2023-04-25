Can Eating Too Many Chia Seeds Cause Side Effects?

Chia seeds have a lot of culinary talents, like making silky puddings, fiber-rich smoothies and adding crunch to oat bars. These tiny but mighty seeds come from the Salvia hispanica plant, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and they pack a ton of nutritional value and health benefits. For example, chia seeds contain soluble fiber, protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

So, is more...more? Before loading up on chia seeds and adding them to everything, read on to find out the potential side effects of eating too many chia seeds, how much chia you can eat daily and healthy alternatives to this tiny superfood.

Health Benefits of Chia Seeds

Chia seeds offer an array of nutritional value and health benefits. According to a 2020 review published in Molecules, chia seeds are a rich source of healthy omega-3 fats, carbohydrates, protein, vitamins (A, B1, B2 and B3), minerals and antioxidants.

In addition, chia seeds are rich in fiber, which can help decrease the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers, the authors say. "Chia seeds are high in fiber, which is great for digestion, satiety, balancing blood sugar and reducing cholesterol," says Sarah Schlichter, MPH, RDN, a registered dietitian at Bucket List Tummy. "Additionally, chia seeds are a plant-based source of several key micronutrients, such as iron, zinc and calcium. These help with optimal body function by improving immunity, blood flow, body temperature regulation and bone formation," she says.

According to the USDA, 1 ounce (roughly 2 tablespoons) of chia seeds contains:

Calories: 138

Protein: 5 grams

Total fat: 9 grams

Carbohydrate: 12 grams

Fiber: 10 grams

Calcium: 179 milligrams

Iron: 2 grams

Zinc: 1.3 milligrams

Side Effects of Eating Too Many Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are small and very easy to add to your foods. However, it's possible to consume too many chia seeds. If that happens, here's how you may feel:

You may experience digestive issues.

About 2 tablespoons of chia seeds pack nearly 10 grams of fiber. And although fiber is an essential nutrient for gut health, a side effect of fiber is gas and bloating, according to Mount Sinai.

"Some people may experience GI and digestive issues from eating too many chia seeds. This is likely because they're an excellent source of fiber," explains Schlichter. "Also, these symptoms may be exasperated if you're not drinking enough water," she says.

Chia could cause choking.

When eating whole chia seeds, chew and swallow them carefully. Chia seeds can absorb up to 12 times their mass in water, points out a 2019 article in the journal Nutrients, causing them to congeal into a gel-like substance. "Chia seeds can pose a choking hazard since they absorb water and thicken, which may be uncomfortable for some when swallowing," states Schlichter. The greatest risk is if you have underlying health conditions that make it difficult to swallow, according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC). However, if you're consuming powdered chia seeds in a smoothie or a sauce recipe, there's no need to worry about choking hazards.

Chia could interact with medications.

If you're taking medication for high blood pressure, chia seeds may further reduce your blood pressure, according to MSKCC. If you have hypertension and are controlling the condition with medication, talk to your doctor before adding chia to your diet. In addition, chia can also have an effect on blood sugar levels, as well as affect bleeding and blood clotting. If you have diabetes or blood clotting disorders, you should also talk to your doctor.

How Much Chia Can You Eat Daily?

Chia seeds are an excellent source of fiber, and you can use them to supplement fiber in your diet in order to hit your goals. According to the National Institutes of Health, men and women should get at about 38 and 25 grams of fiber per day, respectively. However, most people only consume 14 grams of fiber daily. Going far above those levels may cause some of the side effects mentioned above, most commonly GI discomfort. Everyone will have a different threshold.

What's more, chia seeds are a more concentrated source of calories. Schlichter recommends eating no more than a couple of tablespoons per day.

Chia Seeds Alternatives

Whether you avoid chia seeds because of health reasons, you don't like the taste or you simply want to switch up your diet, these healthy alternatives offer similar nutritional value and health benefits:

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who should avoid eating chia seeds?

If you're taking medication for hypertension or diabetes, talk to your doctor before adding chia seeds to your diet, as they may affect your blood pressure and blood sugar. In addition, if you have preexisting GI issues, you may also want to use caution when adding fiber-rich foods into your diet like chia seeds.

2. Does eating chia cause gas and bloating?

"Since chia seeds are high in fiber and absorb water, they may lead to digestive discomfort for sensitive people, including gas and bloating," says Schlichter. To lessen potential gas and bloating from chia seeds, increase your chia intake gradually while staying adequately hydrated to counteract the high fiber intake and support healthy digestion.

3. Can chia seeds affect your menstrual cycle?

The idea that chia seeds, when eaten at certain points of your menstrual cycle, can balance your hormones comes from a concept called seed cycling. However, there is not good evidence that seed cycling can help regulate hormone levels.

The Bottom Line

Chia seeds are a nutritious superfood high in soluble fiber, protein and omega-3 fatty acids. These tiny seeds can provide fiber that helps lower cholesterol, boost your heart health and reduce your risk of developing chronic disease. That said, because chia seeds are packed with fiber and are calorie dense, stick with no more than two tablespoons per day.