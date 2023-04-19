News The Best Coffee at Trader Joe's, According to Employees Your morning routine will be upgraded once you try it. By Danielle DeAngelis Danielle DeAngelis Instagram Twitter Website Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Image Getting bored of drinking the same cup of coffee every single morning? There's a flavor at Trader Joe's that could completely change your coffee game. In the most recent episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, host and Trader Joe's vice president of marketing Tara Miller sat down with Trader Joe's crew member Rashinda Harris, who is the category manager for coffee, tea and beverages at the chain. After talking about coffee supply and demand and how Harris locates the best quality beans for the brand, Miller asked the question that we all were waiting for: What's the coffee expert's favorite coffee product? I Tried Every Salad Kit at My Trader Joe's—This Was My Favorite "Ethiopian Blend is my favorite flavor," Harris said, specifying that she prefers drip coffee or to make her own reusable pods. The Trader Joe's Ethiopia Small Lot Coffee Bale Mountain medium roast has listed tasting notes of cocoa nibs, strawberry and cinnamon, so we can definitely see why it's a favorite. Made with 100% Arabica whole bean coffee, the beans are hand-picked by farmers in central Ethiopia and are sun-dried on bamboo racks, giving the coffee a sweet and fruity flavor. Unfortunately, Harris' favorite coffee isn't available in stores anymore. Since coffee is a crop, Harris explains that the store has to rotate through products depending on what's available. Luckily, you can find a similar version, Trader Joe's Organic Fair Trade Shade Grown Ethiopian Whole Bean Coffee, on Amazon. The medium dark roast is noted to have a floral aroma and is also made with Arabica whole bean coffee. It's always rewarding to make your own coffee in the morning. Want to try other coffee flavors and blends at Trader Joe's? Here's a few other products that we recommend: Fair Trade Organic Sumatra Coffee: This medium dark roast is noted to work "exceptionally well" with drip, pour over, French press and espresso brewing method, making it a perfect choice for almost any coffee lover. Organic Fair Trade Wake Up Blend Coffee: This smooth medium roast presents a vibrant acidity with just a hint of sweetness. It's a classic choice for your morning pick-me-up. Organic Fair Trade Breakfast Blend Medium Roast Coffee: A personal favorite, the breakfast blend is described as mellow and smooth and pairs well with the Trader Joe's Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Oat Creamer. And if you're looking to jazz up your typical morning mug, try out these healthy coffee and tea recipes you should be making instead of buying. Up next:Should You Drink Coffee on an Empty Stomach? Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit