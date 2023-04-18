I Love This High-Protein Lunch from Starbucks So Much, I Started Making It at Home

When you think about Starbucks' notable products, your mind might gravitate towards their Pink Drink, Pumpkin Spice Latte or even their Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites. But what if I told you that my mind goes to a menu item that you may have looked past?

I walked into Starbucks one afternoon looking for a quick and filling lunch to hold me over until my next meal, and that's when I stumbled across their Cheese & Fruit Protein Box. The bistro box includes three different types of cheeses: Brie, Gouda and aged Cheddar cheese. Paired with apples, grapes and olive oil and sea salt crackers, the box is the perfect assortment of fresh sweet and savory flavors.

The first time I tried Brie cheese was on the first day I ordered this lunch at Starbucks…yes, really. The rest is history (and I've had much better Brie since then, don't worry).

But after becoming obsessed with this box, I realized the simple ingredients make it so easy to replicate at home. In fact, our Fruit & Cheese Bistro Lunch Box is even inspired by my favorite Starbucks menu item.

There's many other reasons why you should be making the box at home instead of pulling up to your nearest Starbucks drive-thru. First, it's cost-effective to have the ingredients on-hand and make it yourself at home. It's also fully customizable when you get to decide exactly what goes into it. When making my own bistro box at home, I combine the original Starbucks ingredients like apples and the various cheeses with our own copycat take, adding in some almonds, jam and using whole-grain crackers. It's rewarding to not be restricted to what's among the prepackaged containers.

Speaking of the packaging, the plastic used in the Starbucks protein box—from the bistro box itself to the plastic-wrapped crackers—is a bit excessive. While it's challenging to completely avoid buying products with non-recyclable packaging, making your lunch at home is a simple way to cut back on plastic.

And finally, if you're looking to up your protein intake, know that it's not a coffee chain-exclusive. The Starbucks Cheese & Fruit Protein Box has 20 grams of protein per serving, and our version has 21 grams of protein per serving. This makes the box (either homemade or purchased at the chain) a healthy and satisfying option for a midday meal.

Whether it's a 5-ingredient salad, a simple anti-inflammatory wrap or this easy Starbucks dupe, lunch is clearly my favorite meal to eat and rave about. Looking for your own favorite Starbucks recipe to make at home? Try out our other lunch box recipes like our PB&J Bistro Lunch Box or our Protein Bistro Lunch Box.

