Ina Garten Just Shared Her Spring Green Spaghetti Carbonara That Only Takes Three Steps to Make

With spring in full bloom, we're always looking for ways to embrace the bright flavors of the season. And just when we need her most, Ina Garten comes to the rescue with her newest dinner inspiration.

Garten shared her Spring Green Spaghetti Carbonara recipe on Instagram, and it's quite gorgeous.

"Spring Green Spaghetti Carbonara is a great weeknight dinner that's full of spring vegetables like asparagus and snow peas, a creamy sauce with Parmesan cheese, plus lots of crispy pancetta," Garten writes in the caption of the post. Alongside the aforementioned ingredients, this pasta dish includes shelled fresh peas, scallions, chives and lemon, giving it the ultimate spring bite.

Want to learn how to make it yourself? It's actually a simple recipe with only three steps to follow.

Once you bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add your spaghetti and cook for 8 minutes, stirring the pasta occasionally. Save a cup of the pasta water before adding snow peas, fresh peas and asparagus to the spaghetti. Cook it all together for two minutes, and then drain the pasta and vegetables.

While the spaghetti is cooking, heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add your small-diced pancetta to the pan and cook for 7 to 9 minutes, or until browned. Make sure you stir the pancetta occasionally for an even crisp. Once that's cooked up, set the pancetta aside on a paper towel-lined plate.

When you have your pasta boiling and pancetta cooking on the stovetop, fill a large bowl with hot water. Before draining the spaghetti, pour the water out of the now-heated bowl and add in cream, eggs, egg yolks and ¼ cup of reserved pasta water into the bowl. Whisk to combine. After draining the spaghetti, add the cooked pasta and veggies to the creamy sauce and toss with tongs for at least a minute. You can add more pasta water as needed for extra creaminess. Top the pasta with Parmesan, scallions, chives, lemon zest and juice with salt and pepper to taste before adding your pancetta to serve.

"It's easy enough to make for a cozy night at home but special enough to serve to company. And it's so delicious!" Garten writes at the end of the Instagram post. The bright green color of the dinner main has fans raving in the comments.

"This looks like everything I need right now," one of Garten's followers commented. And trust us: we agree. If you're looking for more in-season pasta dishes, try our Creamy Spinach Pasta with White Beans or our Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara—it only takes 20 minutes to make!

